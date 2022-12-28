AirPods Falling Out of Your Ears? Here's How to Get a Better Fit

The AirPods (Second-Generation) are Apple's most entry-level and affordable wireless earbuds; they're often discounted to around $100 on third-party sellers (like Amazon). But they also fit differently than any other AirPods and, well, they're no use buying them if they don't fit in your ears.

That said, for those who are desperate for AirPods to fit in their ears, there various accessories that that can help. With AirPods Pro, it's as easy as swapping the tips, but with classic AirPods the approaches are a little different.

These solutions come with their downsides. Primarily, they will make your 'Pods too bulky to fit back in your case. But they will help the AirPods fit in your ears so you can, you know, use them.



KeyBudz EarBuddyz 2.0

Kaybudz KeyBudz EarBuddyz 2.0 amazon.com $19.95 $10.95 (45% off) SHOP NOW

Silicon Tips: You can purchase these in either black or clear colorways. They easily slip onto your AirPods, just like the tips that come with most in-ear headphones. If you’re looking to run, jog or bike with your AirPods, these will offer a more snug fit.

Xoomz Ear Hooks



Xoomz Xoomz Ear Hooks amazon.com $9.99 SHOP NOW

Over-Ear Hooks: This accessory offers two different types of security. The earhooks will catch on your ears if your AirPods are about to fall out. The neck strap, which most running headphones have, are the last line of security.

LiExcel Eartip Skins



Courtesy LiExcel Eartip Skins amazon.com $7.99 SHOP NOW

Eartip Skins: These little skins are made of silicone, slip right over your AirPods and give them the extra grip needed to stay in your ears. The other great thing about them is that you can leave them on and your AirPods will still fit in their case.





Insignia Accessories for Apple AirPods

Insignia Insignia Accessories for Apple AirPods bestbuy.com $19.99 SHOP NOW

Package Deal: Insignia’s accessory package costs a little more, but it gives you more options: ear hooks, earbud tips and a strap. And as for the earbud tips, there are three size options, so you (hopefully) won’t have to worry about shelling out for something that won’t fit you. If you can’t decide between the aforementioned tips and hooks, this kit should be your fallback plan.