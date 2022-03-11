7 New Gadgets to Keep on Your Radar

The tech world was dominated by Apple's big event this week. We got new new iPhones, new iPads, new Macs, new chips and a new external monitor — it was a lot. (You can check out all the news, here.) But a lot else happened, too. Peloton rolled out an app for the Apple Watch. Apex Legends is now a game you can play on your smartphone. And a bunch of other cool new gadgets that were revealed as well.

PopSockets Jumpstart

The JumpStart is a portable battery pack that doubles as a PopSocket grip for your smartphone. The only catch is that it requires you to have the company's PopGrip ($10), which is sold separately, to work. Once attached, the 2,200 mAh battery plugs into your smartphone via a hidden charging cable — both Lightning and USB-C models are available — and, according to the company, can provide up to 50% of extra juice.

Price: $35

Denon Home Subwoofer

Denon announced an 8-inch wireless subwoofer that works with its other Home wireless speakers and Home soundbars. When paired together, you can turn your home theater into a true 5.1 surround sound system. It's available now for $599.

Price: $599

Bowers & Wilkins Panorama 3

The Panorama 3 is Bower & Wilkins' first-ever wireless soundbar that supports Dolby Atmos — and compared to its other high-end wireless speakers. it's actually pretty affordable. At $999, the Panorama 3 is a direct rival to the likes of the Sonos Arc ($899) and Bose Smart Soundbar 900 ($899), and it has pretty much all the same features. It connects to your TV via a single HDMI eARC connection, supports Wi-Fi streaming (including AirPlay 2 and Spotify Connect) and you integrate Alexa and turn it into a smart soundbar. It's available right now.

Price: $999

Mac Studio and Studio Display

Apple announced what it's calling a "modular" computing system, but it's really jacked-up Mac mini and a beautiful all-in-one external display. The Mac Studio is a beast of machine that comes with an advanced thermal cooling system, a wide variety of ports (allowing it to connect to up to four external displays), and it can be configured with either of Apple's newest M1 Max or M1 Ultra chipsets. The Studio Display is an 27-inch 5K external display that's powered by Apple's A13 Bionic processor and packs powerful mics, speakers and a great webcam (that supports Center Stage). Apple designed the Mac Studio and Studio Display to work perfectly together, but the Studio display will work perfectly with any Mac computer.

Price: $1,999+ (Mac Studio); $1,599+ (Studio Display)

iPhone SE (3rd Generation)

Apple announced a new-and-improved version of its affordable iPhone SE. The 2022 model has the same design as its 2020 predecessor — that means you still get the Home button, but no FaceID — but Apple has given it an upgraded A15 Bionic processor (the same processor as the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro), which improves its battery life and gives it a few enhanced camera features. It also supports 5G. The only downside is that Apple bumped the starting price up by $30; the 2020 iPhone SE started at $399. Available for preorder now.

Price: $429+

iPad Air 2022

Apple also updated its iPad Air and the biggest news is that the 2022 model packs Apple's M1 chip — just like the current iPad Pros. The new iPad Air has the same body as its 2020 predecessor, but Apple also gave it an improved front-facing camera system (supports the Center Stage tracking feature), support for 5G connectivity and a more powerful USB-C charging port. Available for preorder now.

Price: $599

Satechi 30W USB-C PD GaN Wall Charger

Satechi announced its latest Gallium Nitride (GaN) charger, which is a material that's significantly more energy-efficient and space-efficient than silicon, allowing the charger to be small and powerful. It's capable of charging most of your Apple devices at full speed, including an iPhone 13, M1 iPad Pro or 2020 MacBook Air.

Price: $30

