Ahead of Next Week's iPhone 14 Launch, These Are Mophie's New MagSafe Wireless Chargers

Mophie is arguably the biggest name — outside Apple — when it comes to MagSafe accessories for the iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 lines (and soon-to-be iPhone 14). It makes some of our favorite wireless chargers and portable batteries, all of which are fully compatible with MagSafe, meaning they can charge your new iPhone faster than chargers that don't fully support MagSafe.

This week, Mophie has officially announced its newest lineup of new MagSafe accessories. They are part of the company's "Snap" series, meaning that even though they are meant to be used with Apple's MagSafe-compatible iPhones, they come with a snap adapter (which is basically a circular magnet) that you can attach to an Android smartphone and it'll snap to the charger in much the same way; however, the Android smartphone won't charge quite as fast as a MagSafe-compatible iPhone.

Here's what you need to know.

Mophie Snap+ Multi-Device Travel Charger

This is essentially a cheaper version of the Mophie 3-in-1 Travel Charger ($150). It still folds up compactly and comes with a nice carry case, but it can only wirelessly charge two devices instead of three (there's Apple Watch puck). That said, it does add two additional ports (USB-C and USB-A) for wired charging. It's $50 cheaper than its predecessor. Unlike many other wireless chargers — including Apple's MagSafe Duo — Mophie includes the necessary wall adapter in the box.

Mophie Snap+ Charging Stand & Pad

This is Mophie's new 2-in-1 charging stand for iPhone and AirPods; it'll work with AirPods Pro, AirPods (3rd-gen) or AirPods (2nd-gen) with a wireless charging case. It's fully compatible with MagSafe and thus can wirelessly charge your iPhone at its fastest possible speed (up to 15-watts). It also has a new weighted base to prevent you from lifting it off the desk every time you go to grab your iPhone.

Mophie Snap+ 3-in-1 Wireless Charging Stand

This is Mophie's new 3-in-1 wireless charger designed to charge your iPhone, Apple Watch and AirPods. It has a new weighted steel base, adjustable stand and is fully MagSafe compatible. (For Samsung Galaxy owners, it comes with two watch adapters: one for Apple Watch and one for Galaxy Watch.)