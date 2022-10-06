Google held its annual developer's conference, Google I/O, this past May, where it announced a bunch of gadgets. Most interestingly, Google also gave us a preview of its new-generation Pixel smartphones, the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro, as well as its first smartwatch, the Pixel Watch. Not a lot of details were revealed about either, other than a few images and the promise that more information would be revealed this October.

Well, October is here. And so too is Google's next big hardware events. We've rounded up all the biggest announcements from today's "Made By Google" event. Here's what you need to know.

Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro

Google has officially announced that its latest flagship smartphones, the Pixel 7 and the Pixel 7 Pro, will have 6.3-inch and 6.7-inch displays, respectfully. Both are decked out with the company's newest processor, the Tensor G2 chip, and have polished, recycled aluminum designs.

They both offer two biometric ways of unlocking the phone: in-screen fingerprint reader or face recognition, which Google calls Face Unlock. The two smartphones have a built-in VPN (a Pixel first) and features that help with better voice transcriptions and call management.

The camera has always been a standout feature of Pixel smartphones and thanks to a new camera system and the Tensor G2 chip, the Pixel 7 and the Pixel 7 Pro promise to have the best cameras of any Pixels. They have improved Night Sight for better and faster night-time shooting and a new Cinematic Blur feature for shooting videos. If you take a photo that is a little blurry, there's a new "Photo Unblur" feature that uses AI to correct it. Both smartphones promise some pretty enhanced zoom capabilities. And the "Pro" model is also able to take macro photos, too.

The Pixel 7 starts at $599. The Pixel 7 Pro starts at $899. Both are available for preorder now.

Pixel Watch

Google's first smartwatch is finally here. The Pixel Watch has a spherical design with rounded edges that Google says was inspired by a raindrop. It's made of 80 percent recycled aluminum and will be available in three finishes: black, gold and silver. It's the first smartwatch with Wear OS that natively incorporates Fitbit's Health app. And it supposedly has an "all-day" battery life.

The Pixel Watch starts at $350 for the GPS-only model, with LTE models going for an extra $50. It's available for preorder now.

Pixel Tablet

The Pixel Tablet is the company's upcoming tablet (and the first one it has announced in years). It is integrated with the same Tensor G2 chip as the latest Pixel smartphones. Maybe most interesting, however, the Pixel Tablet works with a speaker stand so it can seamlessly transition from a tablet to a smart speaker display like a Nest Hub. Google is positioning it as the most versatile tablet ever.

The Pixel Tablet will be released next year. At this time, there's no word on pricing or how much extra the speaker dock will cost.