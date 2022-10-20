Here in 2022, there are quite a few wireless earbuds specifically designed for running and working out. I've tested a bunch of them over the last couple years — and my favorites, by far, have been the Beats Fit Pro and the Jaybird Vista 2. Both are small, snug-fitting and sweat-resistant enough to survive a long summer run.

But which is the best option?

The Jaybird Vista 2 — the second-generation of Jaybird's 2019-released Vista — were released in May 2021. They have a similar look and feel as the first-generation Vistas, as they're tiny, with silicone earwing tips to better fit in your ears — but the new ones have higher-end features, like active noise-cancellation and transparency modes, as well as a case that allows for wireless charging.



The Beats Fit Pro were released in late 2021; they're essentially sport-focused AirPods. They are powered by Apple's H1 chip — which is the same chip that's in the AirPods Max, AirPods 3 and AirPods Pro (1st-gen) — and thus work really well with the iPhone. They also have active-noise-cancellation and transparency modes. The big difference from AirPods Pro is that the Fit Pro have an all-new flexible earwing tip design to help them better stay in your ears.



Both earbuds have a secure, snug fit

The Jaybird Vista 2 have an IP68 rating, making them one of the most rugged wireless earbuds you can buy. Tucker Bowe

The most important thing with any wireless earbuds is how they fit — and that's even more true when it comes to workout earbuds. If they don't stay in your ears and you're bobbing and weaving, squatting and planking, then you're doomed.

Fortunately, both the Jaybird Vista 2 and the Beats Fit Pro fit in my ears well when exercising. Both have silicone earwings that grip the inside of your ear so that they really stay put. Plus, they're some of the smallest earbuds you'll find, so they don't really add extra bulk when you're wearing them.



They do each fit a little differently, however. The Vista 2 have a more compact silicone earwing that grips a little lower on the inside of your ear. The Beats Fit Pro, on the other hand, have a silicone earwing that grips higher up on the inside of your ear. If you were to twist my arm, I'd say that the Vista 2 have a fit that's just a little more snug, but that might also be a little too tight for some; at times it blocks out outside noise so well, it creates this feeling of being underwater.

The Beats Fit Pro work better with the iPhone

The Jaybird Vista 2 have a smaller earhook design that grips lower and more on the inside of your ear. Tucker Bowe The Beats Fit Pro have a silicone earhook as well, but it’s different. The earbuds don’t fit quite as snug, but I actually find them more comfortable. Tucker Bowe

The obvious advantage of the Beats Fit Pro is that they work really well with an iPhone. Ever since Beats was acquired by Apple in 2014, the Cupertino giant has been slowly integrated its technologies into Beats's headphones — and that's exactly the case with the Beats Fit Pro. They have the same exact chipset as Apple's 2019-released AirPods Pro (not the new 2022 AirPods Pro, mind you), so they work exactly the same.

The Jaybird Vista 2 work exactly the same with iPhone and Android — it doesn't really matter what smartphone you have. It has a neat companion app that allows you to adjust the EQ settings, as well as try out the EQ settings preferred from some endurance athletes (all sponsored by Jaybird, of course). But generally, while you're getting the same experience on iPhone and Android, it can't really match the ease and convenience of the Beats Fit Pro with an iPhone. Call it the AirPod effect.

The Jaybird Vista 2 are better equipped for sweat

The Beats Fit Pro have the same water-resistant rating as the latest AirPods Pro, IPX4, but they have a more sport-focused fit. Tucker Bowe

As far as I'm concerned, the bare minimum IP rating for any pair of wireless earbuds to be able to pass as workout earbuds is IPX4. This means that they at the very least splash resistant, and your sweat won't destroy them after a couple weeks of use. The Beats Fit Pro pass this test, but only barely — they have a IPX4 water-resistance rating.

If you're a sweaty person, the Jaybird Vista 2 is the obvious choice — and my clear winner in terms of ruggedness. They have an IP68 rating, which is one of the highest you can get in a pair of wireless earbuds. It means that you can drop the Vista 2 in water and have it submerged up to one meter deep for up to 30 minutes, and they'll still survive. They're basically waterproof. As a kicker, the Jaybird Vista 2's charging case is also water-resistant to a IP58 rating — which is pretty darn high, considering most wireless earbud cases aren't even rated.



The Jaybird Vista 2 have that extra noise for workout motivation

Sound quality isn't the most important thing for me when working out with wireless earbuds — it's all about how loud they can get. I need wireless earbuds to pump me up and motivate me to run that extra mile. And the Jaybird Vista 2 are the clear winner here.

They get louder and they seem to have considerably more bass then the Fit Pro. They also do a little better job at blocking out outside sounds because, even though both the Vista 2 and the Fit Pro have active noise cancellation, the Vista 2 sit deeper in your ear canal and work passively as well. Basically if loudness is the deciding factor for you, go with the Vista 2.

The Verdict: Which are the best workout earbuds?

The Beats Fit Pro are the more well-rounded wireless earbuds — and the obvious choice for anybody who has an iPhone. They works very similarly to many of Apple's AirPods, and because they doesn't fit quite as snug, they're actually more comfortable to wear for longer sessions. So if you have an iPhone and you're looking for wireless earbuds to both work out in and wear for casual listening, go with the Beats Fit Pro.

If you're looking for a pair of serious workout earbuds, the Jaybird Vista 2 are my winner. They have a more secure fit, and they are really rugged, so there's less chance of your sweat killing them. Their tiny charging case that comes with a lanyard is a nice bonus, too.

Note: The Beats Fit Pro and the Jaybird Vista 2 are both frequently discounted.

