Thinking of Replacing Your iPhone's Battery? Now Is the Perfect Time

Your iPhone's battery degrades over time. This is true with any gadget that has a rechargeable lithium ion battery — the more you use and recharge it, the less charge it's going to be able to hold — and the main reason your iPhone doesn't last throughout the day quite as long as it did when it was brand new.

The good news is that you can get a new battery for your old iPhone without having to, well, buy an entirely new iPhone.



Apple launched its iPhone battery service in late 2017 and it's still up and running today. It allows you to get Apple to replace your iPhone's battery — you can schedule an appointment at an Apple Store or mail it directly to Apple — for a relatively small service fee. The service works for any iPhone that's been released in the last 10 years, which currently spans from the 2021-released iPhone 13 all the way to the 2012-released iPhone 5.

Why should you think about replacing your iPhone's battery now?

As first spotted by 9to5Mac, Apple is going to be increasing the price of its iPhone battery replacements starting on March 1, 2023. The cost of the battery replacement will depend on the iPhone model you have, but generally Apple is increasing the price by about $20.

So if your iPhone is not getting great battery life and you're thinking about getting a replacement, you should think about doing so before March 1st.

How much does it cost?

It depends on the model of iPhone you have.

If you have an iPhone X or newer (which includes an iPhone 11, iPhone 12 or iPhone 13), the current cost to replace its battery is $69. That price will rise to $89 at the start of March.

If you have an older iPhone, such as iPhone SE, iPhone 8 or any model earlier than that, the current cost to replace its battery is $49. That price will rise to $69 at the start of March.

Can't you replace your iPhone's battery yourself?

Yes. If you're reluctant to take your iPhone into an Apple Store or send it off via Apple's mail-in service, you can also replace the battery yourself via Apple's self repair program.

Launched in mid-2022, the program allows you to order spare parts, tools and how-to manuals you need from Apple. Once down, you send the busted battery (and the tools used for the repair) back to Apple for a small credit. The catch is that this process won't save you that much dough and it's probably just bringing it to a professional.

How to check the battery health of your iPhone

If you're curious about the health of your iPhone's battery, you can easily check in on it. Here's how:

Open the Settings app. Select Battery. Select Battery Health & Charging.

From this screen, you'll see a percentage next to "Maximum Capacity." A new iPhone should have 100%, meaning that its battery is completely healthy and can hold the maximum amount of charge. It's normal for your iPhone's battery to depreciate a few percent each year; if you've had your iPhone for a year, its battery health should be around 97%. If your iPhone's battery health is in the low 80s (or lower) percentile, it might be a good idea to think about getting a battery replacement.

