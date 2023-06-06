The iPhone XR Is Next on the Chopping Block

Back in 2018, when Apple was in the iPhone-naming wilderness between the iPhone 8 and the iPhone 11, we got the uniquely oddly-named iPhone XR. Something of a throwback to the colorful iPhone 5S, the budget-grade XR was a hit. But in its old age, does it support the upcoming iOS 17?

Yes, but don't expect another year after that.

Yesterday, at its annual Worldwide Developers Conference, Apple gave us a glimpse of the upcoming iOS 17 and a whole bevy of features. But, of course, every new iOS leaves some phones behind. Last year it was the original iPhone SE. This year, the ones dropping off the bottom of the list and won't support iOS 17 are the Phone 8 and iPhone X.

The iPhone XR, XS, and X are all hanging on for at least one more year, but it stands to reason that next year, with iOS 18, the list will slough off the remaining non-numbered releases (besides later-gen iPhone SEs). That is to say, it will lose all the 'X's and support the iPhone 11 and onwards.

Here is a full list of the iPhones that will officially support . (Remember, that doesn't necessarily mean they'll be able to use all its features or run it particularly well).