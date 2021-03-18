Today's Top Stories
1
Episode One of the GP Podcast is Now Live
2
This Is the Running Shoe You’ve Been Waiting For
3
The Best Men's Clothing and Shoes on Sale Now
4
Today's Best Deals: Online Deals to Shop Right Now
5
Why These Four Watches Make Excellent Gifts

Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.

5 Great Microphones To Upgrade Your Video Calls

Whether you're podcasting, streaming or just spending too much time video conferencing, an external USB microphone is a great desktop upgrade.

By Tucker Bowe
man using akg pro audio lyra ultrahd
AKG Pro Audio

The built-in microphone on your laptop, smartphone, earbuds and headphones isn't very good. Sure, it might be good enough taking calls, but if you're podcasting, taking streaming seriously, or taking way too many video conference calls because you're working remote, it might make sense to consider upgrading to USB microphone. They aren't terribly expensive, yet they'll make your voice sound crystal clear.

Related Stories
How to Build the Perfect WFH Audio System
This Gorgeous Mic Is a Great Home Office Upgrade

A good external microphone doesn't have to be a complicated gadget. Most don't even require you to download extra software. You simply plug it into your laptop or docking station via a USB connection, and then select the microphone in your sound input settings (via System Preferences) and it'll just work. Plug-and-play, baby.

Blue Snowball Ice

blue snowball ice
Courtesy

Blue Microphones is one of the biggest names in external microphones and its Snowball Ice is one best options that comes in at just under $50. Its large bulbous shape is definitely distinct and might not be for everybody, but it's plug-and-play ready and delivers very clear audio. It's available in either white or black.

Price: $49

SHOP NOW

AKG Lyra

akg lyra
Courtesy

The Lyra is a great entry-level microphone for podcasters and musicians. It shares a similar vintage look and feel of AKG's classic and beloved C414 condenser mic, but it includes a stand (which can be detached in case you want to connect to a different stand or boom). It also has a USB-C connection so you can plug it directly into a new MacBook or USB-C laptop.

Price: $149 $119

SHOP NOW

Rode NT-USB

rode ntusb mic
Courtesy

The Rode NT-USB is another great plug-and-play external microphone that connects via USB-A (not USB-C). It holds the unique distinction of coming with an integrated pop filter which, in addition to making it look more professional, helps the NT-USB sound pristine while blocking out any extra ambient sounds.

Price: $169

SHOP NOW

Blue Yeti X

blue yeti x mic
Courtesy

The Blue Yeti X edges the line between and entry-level and a "prosumer" external microphone. It's still very easy to use — plug-and-play ready — but it's a higher-quality microphone (compared to say, the Blue Snow Ice) and adds more controls, such as volume and gain, that you can adjust on the actual microphone.

Price: $170

SHOP NOW

Tula Mic

tula mic
Tula Mic

Released in early 2021, the Tula Mic is a high-quality external microphone that has retro flair — but it doesn't stop there. It also works as a full-fledged portable digital recorder that can take with you — no computer required. It has a 14-hour battery, 8GB of built-in memory and a built-in headphone jack so you can listen straight from the device.

Price: $199

SHOP NOW

Editor's Picks: Best Deals Today

casamera towel
The Bath Towel, Reimagined

SHOP NOW

UP TO 57% OFF

Casamera’s new, wildly popular bath towel is rugged, airy and dries like its job depends on it. Get up to 57 percent off Casamera’s bath sets and upgrade your bathroom routine.

Hydro Flask Unbound 22L Soft Cooler Pack
Hydro Flask Unbound 22L Soft Cooler Pack
Hydro Flask skimresources.com
$150 $200

$50 OFF (25%)

The 22L Unbound is our pick for Best Soft Cooler because it's sleek, has plenty of storage space (we fit 24 cans of beer), is comfortable to wear on short jaunts and utilizes Hydro Flask's superior insulating technologies to keep contents cool for up to 48 hours.

READ OUR BEST COOLERS GUIDE

Oral-B Smart Series Rechargeable Toothbrush 2-Pack
Oral-B Smart Series Rechargeable Toothbrush 2-Pack
skimresources.com
$100 $200

$100 OFF (50%)

These toothbrushes, like most others, are dentist-approved, but they do come with some features you won't find with your run-of-the-mill brush like Bluetooth connectivity for brushing feedback, customizable pressure and multiple brush modes. 

READ OUR TOOTHBRUSH GUIDE

Entireworld Loop Back Sweatshirt
Entireworld Loop Back Sweatshirt
$66 $88

$22 OFF W/ CODE FEELINGGOOD25 (25%)

Entireworld has boomed in the pandemic, but not just because it makes sweats. They make damn good sweats (among many other excellent things). The entire site is marked down right now, but this sweatshirt is our pick for the perfect crewneck for spring. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST SWEATPANTS

TUSHY Classic 3.0
TUSHY Classic 3.0
hellotushy.com
$84 $129

$45 OFF W/ CODE LUCKY (35%)

You may be skeptical about bidets, but it is the best thing you can do for your bum. Seriously, once you start using it, you'll never go back to wiping with plain old toilet paper.

READ WHY YOU SHOULD BUY A BIDET

Floyd Sofa
Floyd Sofa
skimresources.com
$1,595 $1,695

$100 OFF W/ CODE SAVE100 (6%)

Floyd is one of our favorite home brands so when it offers up a rare sale, we jump on it. There are two tiers to this sale: you get $100 off orders over $900 and $250 off orders over $2,000. The Sofa is a great place to start. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST ONLINE FURNITURE BRANDS

JBL Charge 4 Portable Speaker
JBL Charge 4 Portable Speaker
JBL skimresources.com
$130 $180

$50 OFF (28%)

JBL makes some of our favorite Bluetooth speakers, including this Charge 4. The battery lasts 20 hours on a full charge, it is fully waterproof and can connect to other JBL speakers through the JBL app. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST BLUETOOTH SPEAKERS

Dyson V11 Outsize Origin Cordless Vacuum
Dyson V11 Outsize Origin Cordless Vacuum
Dyson skimresources.com
$630 $730

$100 OFF (14%)

This is the beefed-up version of Dyson's greatest vacuum, the V11. The oversized head provides 25 percent more coverage than the regular V11 and pairs it with a motor that is almost as powerful as a corded vacuum.

READ OUR DYSON GUIDE

Black Diamond Spot Headlamp
Black Diamond Spot Headlamp
Black Diamond backcountry.com
$30 $40

$10 OFF (25%)

This is our editor's pick for the best headlamp you can buy. It is simple in the best ways: it runs on AAA batteries, it's waterproof and can beam light out 80 meters ahead of you. Plus it is all controlled by one button. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST HEADLAMPS

Everlane Performance 5-Pocket Pant
Everlane Performance 5-Pocket Pant
Everlane skimresources.com
$36 $72

$36 OFF (50%)

You need a pair of pants that simply work every day. These are exactly that. Everlane makes some of the best staples around, as we all know, and these tick every box when it comes to a comfy pair of chinos. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST CHINOS

Nemo Stargaze Chair
Nemo Stargaze Chair
NEMO
$112 $150

$38 OFF (25%)

This is the less-expensive cousin of the Nemo Stargaze Recliner, which is our top pick for camping chairs. Having a solid camp chair around is essential, whether you're just in the backyard or out on a camping trip.

READ ABOUT THE BEST CAMPING CHAIRS

Food52 x Staub 2-in-1 Grill Pan & Cocotte
Food52 x Staub 2-in-1 Grill Pan & Cocotte
Staub skimresources.com
$199 $429

$230 OFF (54%)

This 2-in-1 cocotte and grill pan does double duty, allowing you to cook with a lid or split it into two parts and cook multiple foods at once. Made from cast iron, it boasts exceptional temperature regulation and will get better with time. 

READ ABOUT STAUB VS LE CREUSET

BergHOFF Tabletop BBQ
BergHOFF Tabletop BBQ
BergHOFF skimresources.com
$230 $435

$205 OFF (47%)

BBQ hangs are back and if you don't have a ton of space, this is an excellent way to grill out on a square footage budget. Set it down and gather around with your friends — once you're vaccinated, of course. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST PATIO FURNITURE DEALS

Sony 75-inch 4K UHD LED Android Smart TV
Sony 75-inch 4K UHD LED Android Smart TV
Sony skimresources.com
$998 $1,800

$802 OFF (45%)

With 4K UHD, you get four times the display power of a 1080p TV. Built-in Wi-Fi and Ethernet connectivity allow access to the Google Play store via the TV's Android TV operating system.

READ ABOUT MOUNTING A TV

ReGeneration by Knoll
ReGeneration by Knoll
Knoll skimresources.com
$519 $610

$91 OFF (15%)

ReGeneration is Knoll's exceptional take on the ergonomic office chair. It is pretty much essential to have an office chair at home these days and going with this pick from Knoll would be an excellent choice. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST OFFICE CHAIRS

Cotopaxi Fuego Hooded Down Jacket
Cotopaxi Fuego Hooded Down Jacket
Cotopaxi skimresources.com
$175 $250

$75 OFF (30%)

Early spring continues to be the best time to land a deal on an insulated jacket. This one from Cotopaxi features 800-fill responsibly sourced, water-resistant goose down and a ripstop fabric that is tough enough for the outdoors. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST DOWN JACKETS OF 2021

Lark Manor Joliet 4 Piece Loveseat Group with Cushions
Lark Manor Joliet 4 Piece Loveseat Group with Cushions
Lark Manor
$370 $1,176

$806 OFF (69%)

Now is the time to be thinking about outfitting your backyard or patio if you want to get prepped for summer hangs. This set has a classic look and is a great value for a four-piece loveseat set.  

READ ABOUT THE BEST PATIO FURNITURE SALES

Buffy Breeze Comforter
Buffy Breeze Comforter
skimresources.com
$186 $219

$33 OFF (15%)

This comforter is ultra breezy and keeps you cool as a cucumber. The fill is 100% recycled and BPA-free and the shell is woven from Oeko-Tex certified, earth-friendly eucalyptus fiber, made to keep you from overheating.

READ ABOUT THE BEST SHEETS OF 2021

Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless Noise-Cancelling Headphones
Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless Noise-Cancelling Headphones
Sony
$278 $350

$72 OFF (21%)

Sony's latest and greatest, the WH-1000XM4 features Active Noise Cancelling, an unreal 30 hours of battery life, touch-sensor buttons, and wearing detection that pauses playback when they are removed. This is one of the best prices we've seen on this set of headphones.

READ OUR SONY HEADPHONES GUIDE

About A Lounge 92 Armchair, High Back
About A Lounge 92 Armchair, High Back
skimresources.com
$1,101+ $1,295+

$194+ OFF (15%)

Hay is currently having a 15% off sale, featuring sofas, lounge chairs, and coffee tables. This is one of our favorite chairs; it has a high back for comfortable lounging and comes in multiple colors and materials, allowing you to customize to fit your space.

READ ABOUT OUR FAVORITE SOFAS AND COUCHES FOR ANY BUDGET

Dyson Pure Cool Link Connected Tower Air Purifier Fan — Refurbished
Dyson Pure Cool Link Connected Tower Air Purifier Fan — Refurbished
Dyson skimresources.com
$200 $300

$100 OFF (33%)

Dyson makes some of the smartest home appliances around, including its exceptional fans and air purifiers. This one has both — a combo that will come in handy for allergy season and as temperatures warm this spring. 

READ MORE ABOUT REFURBISHED DYSON PRODUCTS

Apple AirPods Pro
Apple AirPods Pro
Apple amazon.com
$199 $249

$50 OFF (20%)

Apple's premium AirPods have been hovering around $200 for a while now, which is a great deal. Competition is now fierce in this headphone category, but the quick pairing and native integration with Apple devices still makes the AirPods Pro tough to beat.

READ OUR REVIEW OF AIRPODS PRO

Jaybird Vista Earthproof Wireless Headphones
Jaybird Vista Earthproof Wireless Headphones
Jaybird skimresources.com
$150 $180

$30 OFF (17%)

These water- and sweat-proof earbuds are our pick for the best workout earbuds. They have 6-hour battery life and are MIL-STD 810G certified, which means they have passed repeated shock, vibrations, drop, and crush tests. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST WIRELESS EARBUDS

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Audio
The Best Lossless Music Streaming Services in 2021
10 of the Best Headphone Stands in 2021
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Apple's New Airpods: Everything We Know So Far
Sonos Roam vs. Sonos Move: Which to Pick?
4 Terrific Vintage Hi-Fi Brands That Didn't Make I
The New Sonos Roam: Everything You Need to Know
Upgrade Your Turntable With This Hi-Fi Accessory
Sonos's Next Portable Speaker Leaked
Sonos Is Making Something New: What We Know
The Best Noise-Canceling Wireless Earbuds of 2021