Sonos Is Sold Out This Black Friday, But You Can Trick Out Your System

You can still order Sonos speakers via its website or a third-party seller (like Amazon or Best Buy), but unfortunately you're not likely to find any Black Friday deals this your, or get anything you order before 2022. It's been widely reported that Sonos is having supply chain issues and can't keep up with demand and, thus, pretty much all of its speakers and audio components are backordered.
But if you were looking to expand your own Sonos system this year (or give a gift to a loved one who might want to expand theirs) there are still ways to improve a system without adding more speakers.
Here are some great additions to any Sonos system that aren't speakers. Well, you can get them accessories the Sonos speakers that they already own.
Soundskins
Soundskins are 3D-knitted covers that add color (and texture) to your Sonos speaker. They come in sizes that fit any Sonos speaker or soundbar, from One to Beam, and they also come in a lot of different colors. (If you can't find the color or fit you want from Amazon, check out Soundskins's website, here.)
Floyd Five Stand
Floyd's stand is gorgeous yet minimal and will make a great gift for anybody who has a Five or Play:5 speaker. It's available in three different finishes (black, stainless steel or pacific blue) and it's on sale — normally $199, but you get it for $50 off right now.
Floyd One Stand
Floyd’s speaker stand for the Sonos One or One SL can be adjusted vertically, and it’s light enough to take from room to room. You can buy them in three finishes (black, stainless steel or pacific blue). Normally $249, you can get them for $50 off right now.
Sonos Roam Wireless Charger
Sonos's ultra-portable speaker can wirelessly charge on any Qi-enabled wireless charger, but the one that Sonos sells actually grips to hold it in place and charge it properly — and it's one of the few things that Sonos doesn't have backordered right now!
Fluance RT81
If you're shopping for somebody with a Five or Play:5, which are the only Sonos speakers with a line-in connection, you could give them a turntable if you know they're getting into vinyl. The RT81 is a great option as it really nice and pretty affordable. Plus it has a built-in preamp so you don't need any extra components (aside from a connection cable).