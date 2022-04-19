Meet Bang & Olufsen’s Super-High-End AirPod Alternatives

Bang & Olufsen has been in the wireless earbuds game for quite some time — the Danish hi-fi company released its first pair back in 2017 — but it's switching things up with its just-announced Beoplay EX. Instead of the traditional round design that all of its wireless earbuds have had thus far, the Beoplay EX are the company's first to adopt a stem-like design. Just like Apple's original AirPods.

Of course, these new wireless earbuds by Bang & Olufsen promise much higher-quality sound and more premium features than Apple's entry-level AirPods. Each Beoplay EX earbud packs a 9.2mm Neodymium driver, the largest and most powerful driver that the brand has ever put in a wireless earbud. And they boast active noise-cancellation and transparency modes, a case that wireless earbuds, Bluetooth multi-point pairing and an app that lets you adjust settings EQ.

The Beoplay EX have a slightly different (and probably superior) fit than Apple's entry-level AirPods. Specifically, they work with a range of silicone eartips and give you a better chance to make sure they fit snug in ear ear. This also helps with ruggedness. The Beoplay EX have an IP57 water- and dust-resistance rating, meaning they are absolutely safe to workout with. Apple's entry-level AirPods aren't IP-rated, on the other hand.

The stem-like design with silicone eartips promises to help the Beoplay EX fit better than most of the company's other wireless earbuds. It also positions the microphones closer to your mouth and thus will likely improve call quality.

If you're somebody who has been looking for a non-white alternative to Apple's AirPods, these Beoplay EX check that box as well. They are available in three different colors: black, gold or black/blue (shown).

The only obvious downside of Bang & Olufsen's Beoplay EX is price. They cost a whopping $399, making them some of the most expensive wireless earbuds you can buy. But if price isn't a barrier for you, these are poised to be some of the nicest wireless earbuds you can buy.

The Bang & Olufsen Beoplay EX will be available to order starting in early May. The gold and all-black colorways will ship in late May and early June, respectively.

Bang & Olufsen Bang & Olufsen Beoplay EX bang-olufsen.com $399.00 SHOP NOW

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io