Yep, You Can Get Noise-Canceling Headphones for Less Than $100

The first really popular pair of headphones with active noise-cancellation was Bose's original QuietComforts (now known as the QC1). First introduced in 2000, they were wired over-ear headphones that, thanks to built-in technology, were able to electronically generate sound frequencies (called antiphases) that "actively" sought out and destroyed ambient sounds. Basically, you heard your music and very little else.
Fast forward more than 20 years and active noise cancellation is still one of the most sought-after features in headphones. But thanks to advances in technology (and basically every headphone manufacturer having a crack it), active noise cancellation has come a long way and gotten a lot better. And you no longer have to pay a fortune for it.
If you're looking for the crème de la crème of noise-canceling wireless headphones, you're going to have to drop at least $300. These headphones — such as the Sony WH-1000XM5 ($399), AirPods Max ($549) or the Bose Headphones 700 ($399) — combine high-end materials, excellent sound quality and powerful active noise-cancellation. However, active noise-cancellation has permeated the more budget-friendly markets and you can get a solid pair of wireless headphones with pretty good active noise-cancellation for $100 or less.
Soundcore Life Q30
Battery life: up to 40 hours (w/ ANC on)
Charging: USB-C
Soundcore is the audio division of Anker, which has made a business of making budget-friendly gadgets that work really well — and the Life Q30 absolutely lives up to that. They're super comfortable with large plush earcups. And they support more premium features like Bluetooth multi-point and adjustable EQ (via a companion app). Available in several different colors.
Wyze Noise-Canceling Headphones
Battery life: up to 20 hours (w/ ANC on)
Charging: USB-C
Wyze has become a serious player in the budget audio space, with multiple pairs of wireless earbuds and these $90 over-ear headphones. They support both noise-canceling and transparency modes, allow you to tweak the EQ settings via a companion app, and they even have optical sensors that automatically play/pause the music when you put on or take off the headphones. They also come with Alexa built-in Available in black or white.
Sony WH-CH710N
Battery life: up to 35 hours (w/ ANC off)
Charging: USB-C
These are the most affordable noise-canceling headphones that Sony — an industry leader in noise-canceling headphones — makes. They aren't compatible with Sony's Headphones app, meaning they don't allow you to adjust the sound settings. But they do support USB-C charging and they have one of the best battery lives (up to 35 hours) of any of Sony's wireless over-ear headphones. Available in black or blue.
Edifier W820NB
Battery life: up to 29 hours (w/ ANC on)
Charging: USB-C
Edifier is probably best known for its bookshelf and computer speakers, but it makes a pretty wide variety of wireless headphones and earphones as well. The W820NB are its most affordable pair of noise-canceling headphones. They have both active noise-cancellation and transparency modes, as well as a low-latency mode that's ideal for mobile gaming. Available in multiple different colors.
JBL Tune 660NC
Battery life: up to 12 hours (w/ ANC on)
Charging: USB-C
The JBL Tune 660NC are a little different than others on this list because they are on-ear (rather than over-ear) wireless noise-canceling headphones. By design, they're a little cheaper and a little less effective when it comes to noise-cancellation, but they're also lighter and slightly more comfortable. As with many of JBL's portable audio products, the Tune 660NC's sound is bright and dynamic, if maybe a little bass heavy.
