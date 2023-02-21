Sonos's Is Gearing Up to Replace the Classic Sonos One

Sonos is gearing up to release two new speakers and a whole new line: the "Era" speakers Era 100 and Era 300. And thanks to the latest leaks obtained by The Verge, we finally know more about each of these speakers, what they are going to look like — yes, it appears that The Verge has obtained the official marketing photos of both speakers — and approximately how much each speaker is going to cost.

Both speakers will include Bluetooth and line-in.

The upcoming Era 100 and Era 300 are planned to be more versatile than traditional Sonos speakers, with built-in Bluetooth and Wi-Fi as well as a USB-C line-in connection. The Bluetooth is important because it'll make it easier for guests to play music from their own smartphone or device — no need to connect to your home's Wi-Fi. And the line-in connection means you'll be able to connect either speaker directly to integrated turntable or a hi-fi system (which currently requires a pricey Sonos Five).

In the above photo, you can see two Era 100 speakers configured in a stereo pair. The left speaker is connected directly to the turntable via USB-C line-in. (This photo was obtained by The Verge.) The Verge

The Era 100 will replace the Sonos One.

The Era 100 will be the smaller and more entry-level of the two upcoming speakers. You can think of it as elevated version of Sonos's existing One — in fact, The Verge's Chris Welch is reporting that the Era 100 will replace and antiquate the One in Sonos's lineup. There will be other differences too, as the new Era 100 will have a more rounded design, a larger mid-woofer (for more bass) and a second tweeter so it'll be able to deliver stereo sound on its own.

This is a photo of the Era 300, which is the larger of Sonos’s two upcoming speakers. It is integrated with upward-firing drivers and is poised to deliver a more immersive experience. (This photo was first obtained by The Verge.) The Verge

The Era 300 will be a whole new kind of speaker for Sonos.

The Era 300 appears to be a little more of a wild card. Even though it appears to be about the size of the Five, but it's not expected replace the Five. That's because the Era 300 is a different kind of speaker. The big thing with the Era 300 is that it will have upward-firing drivers — similar to the Sonos Arc — and is designed to deliver exceptionally immersive audio experience that's optimized for spatial audio and Dolby Atmos. You'll also be able to designate a pair of Era 300s as rear-channel speakers with either Sonos's Arc or Beam (Gen 2) soundbars, which should really excite home theater enthusiasts.

The Era 100 is expected to cost in the region of $250, which is a significant hike up from the One's current $219 price (which was already increased from $199 in September 2021). The Era 300 is expected to cost around $450, meaning it will still be pretty substantially more affordable than the $549 Five.

Both of Sonos's upcoming Era 100 and Era 300 speakers are expected to be released in late March.

