The Best Cable Management Solutions to Keep Your Desk Neat and Tidy

Looking for a cheap and effective cable management solution for your desk? We've rounded up some of our favorites. All under $30.

By Tucker Bowe
desk cables organized with a snap holder
Twelve South

If you're working from home, your desk is likely getting a bit crowded. Your laptop, monitor, keyboard and mouse all take up space. Plus, there are all your charging peripherals. All these things have cables running from and to them — and that can get messy.

To combat this and keep your desk (and yourself) better organized, you should invest in a cable management accessory. They're cheap, effective and will help you be more productive. Trust us.

Cable Management Solutions

Elago Magnetic Cable Management Buttons
Elago
$13 AT AMAZON

  • Feels premium
  • Magnetic buttons work wonderfully

  • Only holds three cables

Elago's cord management solution is a short strip that consists of three magnetic buttons. Each button holds a cable and then magnetically sticks to the strip. The strip has an adhesive back to stick to any surface.

Anker Easy-Fastening Cable Management
Anker
Now 55% off
$5 AT AMAZON

  • Simple and effective

  • Velcro ties aren't for everybody

Anker's cable management solution is simple yet ingenious. It consists of a number of velcro straps and a velcro strip with an adhesive back that sticks to your desk. The straps grab and hold your cables and stick to the strap, which keeps all your cables neatly organized on your desk.

Blue Key World Cable Clips
Blue Key World
Now 43% off
$8 AT AMAZON

  • Simple and effective
  • Single clips allow for flexibility

  • Not as neat for holding multiple cables

For wires like charging cables, which you need ready access to, these cable clips are a great option. Each individual clip holds the charging cable and grips to your desk.

SimpleCord Cable Management Ties
SimpleCord
$9 AT AMAZON

  • Simple and effective
  • A single tie can hold multiple cables

  • Velcro ties aren't for everybody

For bundles of cables out of sight, nothing beats a velcro tie. This is a 30-pack of 8-inch ties, making it an ideal option for people with lots of cables and who need a supply of backups for future use.

Monaco Cable Clip Holder
Monaco
$10 AT AMAZON

  • Simple and effective

  • Difficult to hide on your desk

This multi-cable holder is great for wrangling multiple charging cables into a single place. Each cable is easily accessible thanks to the holder's open design.

HMROPE Cable Zip Ties (100 pack)
Courtesy
Now 50% off
$5 AT AMAZON

  • Simple and effective
  • Bulk buy

  • Not as neat for desktop organization

The classic zip tie is a simple and effective cable management solution. And you can buy them in bulk for cheap. This is a 100-pack of 8-inch ties.

Nova Supple Zip Tie Adhesive-Backed Mounts (100 pack)
Courtesy
Now 36% off
$13 AT AMAZON

  • Bulk buy

  • Requires zip ties

These adhesive mounts are a must for running wires along the edge or back of a desk. They work with zip ties (see above) and help anchor them to a surface.

Alex Tech Cable Sleeve
Courtesy
Now 15% off
$8 AT AMAZON

  • Simple and effective
  • Can hold multiple cables

  • Difficult removing cables once installed

This simple cable sleeve is perfect for turning 12 cables into one big one. It's ideal if you have multiple cables connecting to your laptop (or your TV). It's 10-feet long.

SimpleCord J Channel Cable Management
Courtesy
Now 15% off
$14 AT AMAZON

  • Simple and effective
  • Can hold multiple cables

  • Difficult removing cables once installed

These raceway channels stick to the sides (or underside) of your desk and funnel cables so they don't run wild. These five raceway channels are available in several different colors so you can get them to match your desk.

Chouky Cable Management Box
Courtesy
Now 10% off
$27 AT AMAZON

  • Simple and effective

  • Might not fit really large surge protectors

A cable box is a great place to hide your mess, whether it lives on your desk or under it. It's the perfect size to fit a surge protector.

Twelve South SurfaceSnap (3 pack)
Twelve South
$30 AT TWELVESOUTH.COM

  • Simple and effective
  • Feels more premium than other solutions

  • Relatively expensive

These leather straps can attach to most surfaces, be it a desk or a wall, and hold charging or computer cables in place. They're available in two colors: black or white.

More Desk Organization
desk setup
Article
