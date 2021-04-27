Today's Top Stories
The Best Cheap Wall Adapters to Fast-Charge Your iPhone 12

The iPhone 12 ships with a USB-C-to-Lightning charging cable and no wall adapter. Here are the best cheap wall adapters to fast-charge your new iPhone 12.

By Tucker Bowe
nomad wall charger
Nomad

Apple made the bold decision that, as part of its environmental initiative, all iPhone 12 models will not ship with a companion wall adapter. All you'll get in the box is a USB-C to Lightning cable. The good news is that the new iPhones can charge faster — up to 5o% after a 30-minute charge — but you'll need at least a 20-watt wall adapter to take advantage of it. We've rounded up the best cheap USB-C wall adapters to pair with your new iPhone 12.

Before getting into the picks, there are few terms (or rather technologies) to know, because you'll inevitably see some wall adapters supporting them.

Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0: This is a fast-charge technology that is able to help a wall adapter charge a device up to 4x times faster than the conventional 5W charger. But iPhones don't support this technology, so it's a non-issue for iPhone owners.

Power Delivery (PD): This is a charging technology that allows a charger to output higher currents and higher voltages. It can be integrated into many devices whose power outputs can range from 18-watts to 100-watts. It's also the only charging standard that can charge a laptop. Power Delivery is only supported by iPhone 8 and later.

Gallium Nitride (GaN): Gallium Nitride is a new material that is significantly more energy-efficient and space-efficient than silicon, which is the traditional material used in wall adapters. GaN allows the wall adapters to be smaller and lighter, but still really powerful.

Aukey Omnia Mini 20W USB C Charger
Aukey
AUKEY amazon.com
$19.99
$14.99 (25% off)
SHOP NOW

  • Absolutely tiny
  • Supports Power Delivery (PD)

  • Prongs don't fold
Nomad 20W Power Adapter
Nomad Goods
Nomad nomadgoods.com
$18.95
SHOP NOW

  • Absolutely tiny
  • Matte black polycarbonate body

  • Prongs don't fold
Anker PowerPort III Nano Charger
Anker
Anker amazon.com
$16.99
SHOP NOW

 

  • Absolutely tiny

  • Prongs don't fold
RAVPower 20W Charger (2-Pack)
RAVPower
RAVPower amazon.com
$13.99
$10.99 (21% off)
SHOP NOW

  • Super affordable
  • Matte black body
  • Absolutely tiny

  • Prongs don't fold
Amazon Basics 15W One-Port USB-C Wall Charger
Amazon
Amazon Basics amazon.com
$14.49
SHOP NOW

  • Integrated light lets you know when its charging

  • Can't fast charge the iPhone 12 at max speed
Apple 20W USB-C Power Adapter
Apple
Apple apple.com
$19.00
SHOP NOW

  • The adapter that Apple recommends with its iPad Pro

  • Fairly expensive
  • No Power Delivery (PD)
