The Best Webcams to Upgrade Your Home Workstation
You're still taking a lot of video calls and your computer's built-in camera stinks. It's time to buy an external webcam.
It was virtually impossible to buy a webcam in 2020, as the avalanche of video calls made so many of us realize just how bad computers' built-in webcams can be.
Fortunately the price spikes and shortages are now (mostly) over, and right now you can quite easily get a great external webcam for a reasonable price. And you're going to want to do so because video conferences and remote work don't appear to be going anywhere anytime soon.
What to Look For
4K, 2K or 1080p resolution: Most older desktops and laptops have built-in webcams with not-so-great resolution — think 720p or less. So when you upgrade to an external webcam, you typically have the choice of resolution. The higher-resolution webcams are, as you'd expect, more expensive.
Make sure it's compatible with your computer: Not every webcam works with every computer, which is why when researching which to buy you want to make sure it's compatible with your Mac or Windows PC. Some webcams have companion apps that allow you to customize various settings, such as frame rate, resolution, brightness and more. And if these companion apps aren't available on your computer, then you're not going to get the most out of your webcam.
The most features, the higher the price: Each webcam is a little different. They have different design features, such as privacy shutters, built-in mic, speakers and lighting. The more integrated features and (higher-end) components a webcam has, the higher the price. But the thing to know is that you might not need a webcam with mics or speakers if you already have those components separate, and thus you might not need as an expensive of a webcam.
Why You Should Trust Us
We've been writing about and reviewing desktop accessories products — including computer speakers, keyboards, mice, USB hubs, external microphones and webcams— for near-on a decade. We also work with major brands and talk to experts within the audio industry. The below selections of webcams are a combination of products that we've had hands-on experience with as well as products that are made by brands we trust.
The Logitech C920x Pro HD is a plug-and-play webcam that works with either Mac and PC. It has the same L-shaped design as its predecessor, the C920, so it's really easy to attach to a monitor. It's capable of capturing 1080p video and its built-in dual microphone array is great at picking up audio. (You can purchase a privacy cover for $10, here.)
Connection: USB-A
Compatibility: Mac and Windows
You can think of this as upgraded version of the Logitech C920S Pro HD, as it has a similar horizontal design, L-shaped mounting clip and an attachable privacy cover. The big difference is that it's one of the few webcams that is capable of capturing 4K video. It supports premium features like autofocus, auto light adjustment and motion tracking with high dynamic range. And you can choose between three different-field of-views (65-, 78- and 90-degrees) via the companion app. The downside, of course, is price.
Connection: USB-A
Compatibility: Mac and Windows
The AnkerWork B600 Video Bar is unique because it's an all-in-one solution. It's a 2K webcam that packs its own speakers, microphones, glow light and shutter. If you're somebody who already has a good external microphone and speaker system, then you probably need to spend this much on a non-4K webcam. But if you want a device that can solve all your work-from-home needs, this is the package.
Connection: USB-C
Compatibility: Mac and Windows
The Kiyo Pro is a better version of the entry-level Kiyo — but it comes at almost double the price. It still only captures a 1080p picture, but its superior sensor allows it to capture a higher frame rate (1080p at 60fps vs the Kyo's 1080p at 30fps) and it supports HDR (the Kiyo does not). It has a more durable lens, a better and more flexible mounting system, and you can choose between three field-of-views (80-, 90- and 103-degrees). Unfortunately, it also isn't compatible with Macs.
Connection: USB-A
Compatibility: Windows
Released in mid-2021, the UltraSharp Webcam is a true 4K webcam (a rarity) that connects to your computer via USB-C (another rarity). You can adjust the resolution and the frame rates of the captured video — it can capture 4K at 30fps or 24 fps, and 1080p video at up to 60fps — and it also has some neat AI tricks to keep you in frame and in focus. The only real downside is that, considering its steep price, it still lacks a built-in mic.
Connection: USB-C
Compatibility: Mac and Windows
The Logitech StreamCam Plus is a webcam that shoots 1080p video (at up to 60fps) and connects to your computer via USB-C. It was designed with streamers in mind as it works with companion software that gives you a lot of customization options; you can adjust the usual features like picture resolution, frame rate, exposure and autofocus, but you can also easily add effects like filers or text overlays. It even comes with two mounts — one that works for your computer or monitor and another that works as a standalone tripod — so you can use it in several different ways.
Connection: USB-C
Compatibility: Mac and Windows
Razer's entry-level webcam, the Kiyo, was created with streamers in mind. It has a built-in ring light — which is highly adjustable — that allows you to make sure your face is well lit at all times. It also comes with companion software that allows you to customize various exposure and autofocus settings. The only real downside is that it doesn't with your Macs at all. Also, the built-in mic isn't the best. But if you have PC and an external mic, the Kiyo is a solid webcam that captures a sharp 1080p video.
Connection: USB-C
Compatibility: Windows
The Anker PowerConf C300 is an excellent all-around webcam that captures 1080p video with autofocus and has a built-in mic. It connects to your computer via USB-C, which is a rarity, so it's a great plug-and-play option for people with newer laptops (it also comes with a USB-C to USB-A adapter). The PowerConf C300 is unique because it allows you customize a bunch of settings (including brightness, contrast, sharpness) and switch between three different fields-of-view via its companion app.
Connection: USB-C
Compatibility: Mac and Windows
