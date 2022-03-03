The Best Webcams to Upgrade Your Home Workstation

It was virtually impossible to buy a webcam in 2020, as the avalanche of video calls made so many of us realize just how bad computers' built-in webcams can be.

Fortunately the price spikes and shortages are now (mostly) over, and right now you can quite easily get a great external webcam for a reasonable price. And you're going to want to do so because video conferences and remote work don't appear to be going anywhere anytime soon.



What to Look For

4K, 2K or 1080p resolution: Most older desktops and laptops have built-in webcams with not-so-great resolution — think 720p or less. So when you upgrade to an external webcam, you typically have the choice of resolution. The higher-resolution webcams are, as you'd expect, more expensive.

Make sure it's compatible with your computer: Not every webcam works with every computer, which is why when researching which to buy you want to make sure it's compatible with your Mac or Windows PC. Some webcams have companion apps that allow you to customize various settings, such as frame rate, resolution, brightness and more. And if these companion apps aren't available on your computer, then you're not going to get the most out of your webcam.

The most features, the higher the price: Each webcam is a little different. They have different design features, such as privacy shutters, built-in mic, speakers and lighting. The more integrated features and (higher-end) components a webcam has, the higher the price. But the thing to know is that you might not need a webcam with mics or speakers if you already have those components separate, and thus you might not need as an expensive of a webcam.



Why You Should Trust Us

We've been writing about and reviewing desktop accessories products — including computer speakers, keyboards, mice, USB hubs, external microphones and webcams— for near-on a decade. We also work with major brands and talk to experts within the audio industry. The below selections of webcams are a combination of products that we've had hands-on experience with as well as products that are made by brands we trust.