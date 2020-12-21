This Unique Feature Is Seldom Found in Affordable Watches

With its simple, retro-tinged look and mechanical movement, Timex's Marlin seems designed particularly for watch enthusiasts. Now, two new versions offer a feature that'll be familiar to to the horologically inclined: a combination of Roman and Arabic numerals in a style referred to as a "California dial." Unlike so many other watches collectors clamor for, however, they're as enticingly affordable as the Marlin Automatic watches before them.

Timex Timex

The new Marlin California Dial watches are offered in two versions: a silver dial variant and one with a gold toned case and black dial. Both feature the line's 40mm case with its highly domed acrylic crystal and 50m of water resistance. They're powered by the basic Miyota 8215 automatic movement which is visible through a display case back.

Available now through the Timex store online, each comes with a leather strap and has a price of $249. They'd make a great gift for the budding watch enthusiast in your life and two-day shipping will have them there in time for the holidays if you order today.



