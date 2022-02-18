No, you don't need a watch. And no, you definitely don't need multiple watches. But don't you want multiple watches? Isn't it the little things that make life exciting? (Or at least tolerable?) We thought so.

And with that in mind, there are indeed many different types of watches. There are dive watches, pilot's watches, GMT watches...the list goes on. And yes, at this point most of these distinctions are marketing mumbo-jumbo, because your iPhone does all this shit for you, anyway. But if you thought about everything in your life so practically, you would die of boredom. You would be so bored, you would be dead.

So without further ado, here are our favorite watches in each watch category, including a Smart Spend pick (for those on a budget), a Just Get This pick (for a best all-around pick that we recommend without thinking twice) and a Step Up pick (for those whose bonus checks just hit their bank accounts and are looking to do some damage to the ol' bottom line). Enjoy!

Dive Watches

Perhaps the most universally useful type of watch, the diver requires a robustness that makes it the perfect candidate for the "one-watch collection." If you're gonna buy just one type of timepiece, we'd recommend a dive watch: something with a minimum of 100m of water resistance, a screw-down crown, a rotating, count-up bezel for timing, a highly legible dial covered in a luminous substance, and a solid bracelet.

Of course, not every dive watch will have each one of these features: some will lack the screw-down crown, while others might come on a rubber strap instead of a bracelet. But if you only have room for one watch in your live, we'd say make it a diver.

Just Get This: Tudor Black Bay Fifty-Eight Tudor’s Black Bay lineup is inspired by the Tudor-branded Submariners made during the ’50s, ’60s and ’70s, and the Fifty-Eight is the greatest tribute to that era yet, thanks to a vintage-inspired 39mm case and a dial with old-school gilt dial or this crisp new model in all blue. The movement, of course, is wholly modern, and features a 70-hour power reserve and chronometer-rated accuracy. Price: $3,800 SHOP NOW SHOP PRE-OWNED The Step Up: Rolex Submariner We all knew it would be here. This is because the Submariner is arguably the most influential watch of all time, inspiring countless other sports watches since its inception in 1953, and helping make dive watches into style statements outside the water. In its modern guise, it’s a clear evolution from the original, featuring a better movement (an automatic accurate to within two seconds a day), a ceramic bezel and a 41mm case water-resistant to 300 meters. Price: $8,950 SHOP NOW SHOP PRE-OWNED The Smart Spend: Seiko Prospex "Turtle" The famous SKX007 was once the go-to entry-level Seiko diver, but its popularity and discontinuation has seen its price has climb. We'd argue that the modern Seiko "Turtle" has replaced it as just about the most capable and attractive dive watch you can get anywhere near the price — with only Seiko's own other divers as its primary competition. A distinctive look, impressive build with surprising comfort and ergonomics (don't be put off by its large-sounding 45mm diameter) and available in a range of variants, it's the kind of diver you could wear every day for decades. Also check out the "King Turtle" for an option with premium features. Price: $495 SHOP NOW SHOP PRE-OWNED

Dress Watches

Alright, so you have your trusty dive watch. Could you wear that thing with a tuxedo? I mean, you could, but it might look a little weird, unless your last name is Connery. The better bet, if you're gonna expand your collection, is to go with a svelte dress watch. And though many dress watches are indeed made in precious metals, you can absolutely go for a steel model and not drop a month's (or two or three months') salary on one.

There are no firm regulations for what constitutes a dress watch, but most of them are relatively thin, tell only the time and nothing else (some even omit the seconds hand), and ship on a handsome leather strap. Here are some of our favorite examples.

Just Get This: Max Bill Hand-Winding Celebrated industrial designer Max Bill's work lives on in the form of this beautiful Bauhaus watch. Handwound and outfitted with a simple leather strap, it's it's one of the best values in dress watches under $1,000 and will easily pair with anything from jeans to a suit and tie. Available in several dial colors, it's like a more refined version of the Timex Marlin (see below) — in this case, however, equipped with a Swiss movement and a luminous dial. Price: $800 SHOP NOW SHOP PRE-OWNED The Step Up: Cartier Tank Must Extra-Large One of the most iconic watches of all time, the Cartier Tank is almost like a tuxedo for the wrist. While it comes in a number of versions, the Tank Must Watch Extra-Large is a particularly classic look, has an automatic Cartier 1847 MC movement inside, and is the brand’s most affordable mechanical watch for men. Don’t be confused by the “XL” moniker — this is still a modest-wearing watch at 31mm wide, about 41mm in length, and under 8.4mm thick. Price: $3,700 SHOP NOW SHOP PRE-OWNED The Smart Spend: Orient Bambino If you've never experienced the charm of a thin, restrained dress watch, rejoice — you're young and have your whole life ahead of you. Also, however, you can do so even if you're on a budget. The Orient Bambino collection recreates a vintage dress watch aesthetic with with a range of variations that make it fun and a shockingly good value. Everything you need, nothing you don't — and an in-house Japanese automatic movement. All for well under $200. Price: ~$135 SHOP NOW SHOP PRE-OWNED

Pilot's Watches

We get it — you don't fly a plane, so what do you need one of these for. But though pilot's watches were originally indeed designed for those captaining aircraft, today the genre encompasses a whole slew of practical, rugged timepieces that can easily take many forms. From simple, time-only models recalling watches from the 1940s and 1950s to complicated chronograph, pilot's watches truly run the gamut.

The biggest requirement of a pilot's watch is really that it's legible to someone flying an aircraft. In the past this sometimes meant huge, oversized watches, but it could also easily mean a smaller, cleanly designed piece. These three watches will each get the job done admirably.

Just Get This: IWC Pilot's Watch Automatic Spitfire The famous IWC Mark XI was made in 1948 for the British Ministry of Defense and worn by British pilots, and today the brand's Pilot Watch line offers a link to that history and character. You can go big or complicated within the IWC Pilot Watch collection, but the Automatic Spitfire will be eminently practical and satisfying for daily wear. Compared to the also handsome Mark XVIII, the Spitfire Automatic offers an in-house automatic movement and touches of color to modernize and enliven the dial. Price: $4,650 SHOP NOW SHOP PRE-OWNED The Step Up: Breitling Navitimer B01 Chronograph 43 With a fascinating history and distinctive look, the Breitling Navitimer is one of the most iconic pilot watches ever — scratch that: it's one of the most iconic watches of any kind. First produced in 1954 to offer pilots a range of functionality via its slide rule bezel and chronograph, the Navitimer features a captivatingly busy dial like little else available (apart from its imitators). This modern version is powered by the brand's excellent in-house B01 movement and features a bold-wearing case measuring 43mm. Price: $9,250 SHOP NOW SHOP PRE-OWNED The Smart Spend: Stowa Verus 40 Stowa makes a great example of the classic Flieger style pilot watch in the same tradition as watches like the IWC Mark XI, and it's got real history doing so. The Verus 40, however, is something a little different: that utilitarian military design has been ever so slightly tweaked to offer a more modern and refined product. The result still feels very much like a pilot's watch, but makes a lot more sense for daily wear. It also helps that the watch offers all this for well under $1,000, complete with premium features such as sapphire crystal and a Swiss automatic movement. Price: $755 SHOP NOW SHOP PRE-OWNED

GMT Watches

Of the complications — that is, a watch movement feature that does something beyond simple time-telling — available to the modern watch buyer, perhaps none is as useful as the GMT. Designed in the 1950s to offer pilots and air crews the ability to track Greenwich Mean Time in addition to local time, the GMT function has since proliferated and become ubiquitous to the point in which it's available even within budget watch offerings.

There are two primary types of GMT — that with an independently adjustable hour hand, and that with an independently adjustable GMT hand. Both are useful in different situations, and the availability of quality third-party movements that feature the latter configuration has allowed for increasingly more affordable GMTs in the past five years.

Just Get This: Monta Atlas This is hands down one of the most utilitarian, badass GMT watches on the market. It's pared back in terms of looks and functionality, offering a simple 24-hour hand but full of refined details. Built like a tank and water-resistant to 150m, it can take anything you can throw at it. Wear it to work, bring it with you traveling, wear it on the trail — the Monta Atlas is a watch that was made to be abused. It doesn't hurt that it's pretty damn good-looking, too. Price: $1,950 SHOP NOW SHOP PRE-OWNED The Step Up: Rolex GMT Master II The OG. Rolex's GMT Master debuted in 1954 and accompanied Pan Am pilots on their transcontinental flights during the beginning of the Jet Age. Of course, the modern watch is fair game for anyone, so long as you can get your hands on one. It features the Rolex cal. 3285 automatic movement with independently adjustable hour hand, a 40mm case, and your choice of bezel configuration and metal. (Keep in mind that the steel versions are currently only available on Jubilee bracelets.) Price: $10,550+ SHOP NOW SHOP PRE-OWNED The Smart Spend: Baltic Aquascaphe GMT Baltic's Aquascaphe checks so many boxes that besides being the best budget GMT, it may also be amongst the best recent GMTs, period. You get a perfectly sized 39mm case that's only 12mm thick, three handsome bezel color options, an automatic Swiss movement, a dive-ready water resistance rating of 100m, and either a super comfortable beads-of-rice bracelet or a Tropic-style rubber strap. If you're on a budget, just pick one of these up and move on. Price: ~$1,105+ SHOP NOW SHOP PRE-OWNED

Digital Watches

This is such a wide category that it can admittedly be tough to whittle down to just a few great picks. However, almost anything from Casio, the king of digital watches, will serve you well, from sub-$20 beaters to expensive, special edition G-Shocks. And does this mean we think nobody else makes a solid digital watch? It certainly doesn't: gems from the likes of Timex, Hamilton and others are certainly on our radar, and are even among our favorites in the category.

But Casio continually does digital best. From their wide array of timekeeping features to the rugged quality of the average G-Shock, they have the digital watch nailed. (We believe in their products so much that we took the time to produce an exhaustive guide to them.) Here are three gems.

Just Get This: Casio G-Shock 5600 Since debuting 1983, G-Shock has been the gold standard in indestructible, function-first plastic watches. Though it's since been joined by multitudes of fashion-focused models, one particular G-Shock series still embodies these values and the original design: the 5600. It's tough, affordable, light, comfortable, fun, unpretentious and kind of a perfect overall watch. When equipped with a positive display and Tough Solar, and the G-Shock 5600 (whether it begins with G-, GW-, GWX- DWE-, etc.) can't be recommended highly enough. (For an alternative G-Shock classic, look for the same features in a 6900 series model.) Price: ~$97 SHOP NOW SHOP PRE-OWNED The Step Up: G-Shock Full Metal If the plastic G-Shock 5600 is the ultimate practical watch, the recent version that's been rendered in steel has a more serious presence. It's also got Tough Solar and all the premium traits you want, including scratch-resistant sapphire crystal (as found on luxury watches), radio synching for better accuracy and bluetooth connection. A steel bracelet even mimics the look of the original resin band. With the iconic look but a more luxurious feel, this is a digital watch with appeal to dedicated watch enthusiasts, though it remains reasonably affordable. Price: ~$500 SHOP NOW SHOP PRE-OWNED The Smart Spend: Casio World Time If you just want a great throwback digital watch experience for everyday wear, the Casio World Time is worth checking out. For a paltry $15 or so (!) it offers one hell of a lot of watch. While the ultra basic but iconic F-91W is even cheaper, the World Time is better sized for modern tastes and has some extra features. It's reasonably durable for its price, too — but if you break it you won't be too sad and can easily replace it. Price: ~$18 SHOP NOW SHOP PRE-OWNED

Field Watches

You might think of a field watch as a simplified dive watch: meant to withstand the rigors of the outdoors, they're generally simple, time-only watches with fixed bezels and less water resistance than a diver that still perform adequately in wet conditions. Classically, they're based on a military model of a black, time-only dial with white numerals and indices and a fabric or leather strap — though some iconic models, such as Rolex's Explorer, are equipped with matching steel bracelets.

Field watches truly run the price gamut: you can pay well under $100 for one, or you can pay close to $10,000 for one. Thankfully, however, all this choice means that there's truly a field watch out there for everyone, and every type of budget.

Just Get This: Hamilton Khaki Field Mechanical The ever-popular, bang-for-buck Hamilton Khaki Field Mechanical is one of our favorites. Its affordable price and convincing vintage aesthetic harken back to the old Hamilton-made US military watches of the mid 20th century with a old-school-style, hand-cranked movement — but now featuring the latest Swatch Group tech with a healthy 80 hours of power reserve. What’s more, it comes in a range of options including different dial colors and even case finishes, any of which are winners in our book. Price: $525 SHOP NOW SHOP PRE-OWNED The Step Up: Rolex Explorer Watch nerds know the Explorer as the first watch up to the peak of Everest (though a Smiths came along for the ride as well) and this fact, to many, makes it infallible. (Being a Rolex probably helps, too.) This reference is the most recent and boasts an automatic movement with the brand’s superaltive chronometer accuracy (as in it’s guaranteed more accurate than your standard COSC-approved watch), and features the brand’s proprietary Chromalight lume that glows a sharp blue in the darkness. Perhaps the ultimate field watch. Price: $7,200 SHOP NOW SHOP PRE-OWNED The Smart Spend: Timex Camper Mk 1 The MkI line resurrects a watch that Timex made for the military in 1982, though this model replicates the beloved Camper. Powered by a quartz movement, it's got a 40mm steel case rather than the plastic of the original — which was meant to be replaced after damage rather than repaired. The basic design has lent itself to myriad aesthetic variations. While only water-resistant to 30m, it’ll generally hold up well, and its field-watch design is dressed up with tasteful dial highlights and some different case finish options. Price: $89 SHOP NOW SHOP PRE-OWNED

Chronographs

Ever see a timepiece with two little buttons protruding out of the side of the case? That's a chronograph, which is essentially a wrist-borne stopwatch. While these used to be relegated completely to the mechanical realm, quartz chronographs have since become quite popular, especially in less expensive "fashion watches." And your favorite G-Shock? That thing is a chronograph, too, albeit a digital one.

Mechanical chronograph movements can make a watch quite expensive — indeed, the most famous models from well known marques ain't cheap — but again, the proliferation of high-quality, more affordable Swiss and Japanese movements have recently made relatively inexpensive, quality chronos available to the masses. The following are some of our faves of the mechanical variety.