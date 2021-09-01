Great Podcasts Every Watch Lover Should Check Out Right Now

How does one break into the confusing, esoteric world of watch nerdery? Our column, “How to Be a Watch Guy,” aims to answer all your new watch guy questions, and help you navigate the always exciting — but sometimes intimidating, complicated, and pricey — world of watches.



There's more to being a watch enthusiast/nerd/collector/aficionado/what-have-you than simply liking watches: It's a lifestyle, and part of it is obsessively consuming watch content that helps you develop an even deeper appreciation for timepieces, context for understanding them and keeping up with the latest topics that dominate conversations in the social side of the scene. That might take the form of online articles (we're glad you're here), YouTube videos or just listening to fellow watch lovers or experts banter about the latest releases, controversies or trends — i.e., podcasts.

You may already be voraciously listening to watch podcasts — but if not, you're missing out. There are more good ones than you might imagine, in fact, as just about every watch media and many watch brands have their own podcasts, but here just are a few to which you should give a listen.



The Grey NATO

Part of the Hodinkee watch media empire, the Grey NATO is one of the most popular podcasts for watch enthusiasts. It's hosted by veteran watch journalists Jason Heaton and James Stacey who also regularly include travel topics and have a slant toward tool watches. Episodes come out about once a month.

Hodinkee Radio

For more regular watch news and discussion of the latest drops, trends, recent Hodinkee columns and other fun topics, catch Hodinkee Radio. The Hodinkee editors and staffs are the regular voices you'll hear, and there are always supplemental articles for each subject for you to even dive deeper.

Two Broke Watch Snobs

The watch world needs more humor and, as the name suggests, that's exactly the fun approach of Two Broke Watch Snobs. Described as "horological bar talk at its finest," founders of the podcast and blog of the same name Kaz Mirza and Michael Penate keep it light and approachable. New episodes come out, like, whenever they feel like making one.



Worn & Wound

If you like Worn & Wound's affordable and approachable attitude toward watches and collecting, then you can also get all that in podcast form. Don't let the casual format fool you, as there's some deep watch knowledge and wisdom being dropped here. Just like the site, you'll find a lot of great content on microbrands, as well.

Superlative

Veteran watch journalist and founder of aBlogtoWatch Ariel Adams has experience podcasting about watches and brings knowledge and humor to Superlative. Expect insights not just on watches but on the industry, business and other interesting topics.

Love 'N Watches

A "family-friendly podcast for male and female watch lovers alike," Love 'N Watches is hosted by a couple who go by their social media handles, Perpetual Girl and Ranch Racer. Good, clean watch content with the bonus of a female voice/perspective, more of which is needed in the space.

