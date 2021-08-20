Today's Top Stories
Sorry, Adults, These New Dive Watches Are Made Just for Kids

Dive watches for kids, Acura brings back a cult-classic, and your houseplants have a carbon footprint.

By Gear Patrol
gear patrol podcast ep 35
Gear Patrol
The Gear Patrol Podcast is our weekly roundtable discussion focused on products, their stories, and the culture surrounding them.

We discuss our first impressions of a brand-new watch brand called Parchie, which offers dive watches specifically made for kids. Then we talk about the surprise 2022 re-launch of the cult classic Acura Integra and what it means for its segment–and for the relationship between new cars and nostalgia. Finally, we address a Vox article that details the sizable (and quite ironic) carbon impact of houseplants.

Show Notes:

Episode Navigation:

  • 0:10 – Parchie, Watches for Kids
  • 16:30 – 2022 Acura Integra
  • 33:00 – The Carbon Impact of Houseplants

    Featured and Related:

    Cara Barrett’s New Watch Brand For Kids Hodinkee

    Parchie – Watches for Kids

    Should New Dads Buy Birth-Year Watches for Their Kids?

    Seiko Designed Affordable New Back-to-School Watches for Kids, But Adults Will Love Them Too

    This Perfect Summer Watch Comes in Adult and Kid-Sized Versions

    The Acura Integra returns for 2022

    Acura Integra Returns in 2022 Acura

    Market Watch: Acura Integra Type R Motor Trend

    Original Integra Type R Auction Results Bring a Trailer

    Nissan Reveals the Next-Generation Z

    Are your houseplants actually good for the planet? Vox

    Carbon Footprint Fact Sheet by the University of Michigan Center for sustainable Systems University of Michigan

    EPA carbon footprint calculator EPA.gov


    Listen on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, our website, or wherever else you get your podcasts. Reach out at podcast@gearpatrol.com.

