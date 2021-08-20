Sorry, Adults, These New Dive Watches Are Made Just for Kids

The Gear Patrol Podcast is our weekly roundtable discussion focused on products, their stories, and the culture surrounding them.
We discuss our first impressions of a brand-new watch brand called Parchie, which offers dive watches specifically made for kids. Then we talk about the surprise 2022 re-launch of the cult classic Acura Integra and what it means for its segment–and for the relationship between new cars and nostalgia. Finally, we address a Vox article that details the sizable (and quite ironic) carbon impact of houseplants.
Show Notes:
Episode Navigation:
- 0:10 – Parchie, Watches for Kids
- 16:30 – 2022 Acura Integra
- 33:00 – The Carbon Impact of Houseplants
