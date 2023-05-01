The Complete Buying Guide to Cartier Watches

Welcome to Brand Breakdown, a series of comprehensive yet easy-to-digest guides to your favorite companies, with insights and information you won’t find on the average About page.



Louis Cartier designed and built the first ground-up wristwatch in 1904. The resulting aviation timepiece, the Cartier Santos, was finally ready for public consumption in 1911. Louis Cartier wasn’t happy with the Santos because the lugs were still, in his thinking, “attached" to the case, and in 1918 Cartier finally released the Tank, a rectangular watch that effectively solved the problem of attaching a strap to a round watch.

The Tank almost single-handedly turned wrist-worn watches into a fashion trend during the roaring 1920s, and that trend changed horology forever. The Tank lent itself to endless riffing, and the number of Tank variants alone is mind-boggling (let alone the rest of the Cartier watch catalog).

By the 1970s, the three main Cartier branches — Paris, London and New York — had been sold off to various holding companies, and a proliferation of “accessible luxury” watches began to pour out of the lower-grade Must de Cartier line during the disco era. Cartier continued to make handmade, high-end watches, but the brand never made movements themselves until 2005, when they opened their stunning, ultra-modern manufacture in Switzerland. Since then, Cartier has been delighting watch fans with a bevy of gorgeous in-house watches each year.

This guide will help you navigate the current Cartier watch offerings, and it should help you understand Cartier watches more generally, as well. It’s a deep and historically rich catalog, one that reaches back to — and includes — the birth of the wristwatch itself.

Cartier Men's Watches

We are covering men’s watches here. We realize that this excludes many of Cartier’s greatest creations, as their watches for women are often dazzling examples of mechanical prowess and, of course, gorgeously set jewels. But Cartier watches have been unisex since before that was even a term, with the Santos and Tank challenging contemporary attitudes and leading the horological gender fluidity movement a full century before the conversation took a turn in that direction.

Packed with history and a relatively sporty vibe, the Santos collection has become one of Cartier’s most popular. Zen Love

Santos de Cartier

Cartier

Arguably the first ground-up wristwatch ever produced, the Santos remains one of Cartier’s most popular models. Features include the beautifully screwed-down square bezel, the stylish rectangle case and the shapely lugs (which tormented Louis Cartier and resulted in the Tank). Today you can find both quartz and mechanical models. (The two models we’ve highlighted below represent the Santos perfectly.)



Cartier Santos

Movement: In-house automatic, hand-wound

In-house automatic, hand-wound Diameter: 43.3mm, 39.8mm, 35.1mm

43.3mm, 39.8mm, 35.1mm Materials: Steel, gold

Steel, gold Price: $7,050-$78,000

Though Roman numerals have a dressy vibe, this is essentially the brand's sport watch, offering tons of wrist presence. Note that, just like some of the earliest models, it includes rivets in its bezel — long preceding the likes of Audemars Piguet's Royal Oak with its bezel screws.



Cartier Santos Dumont

Movement: Automatic, hand-wound, quartz

Automatic, hand-wound, quartz Diameter : 33.9mm, 31.4mm, 27.5mm

33.9mm, 31.4mm, 27.5mm Materials: Stainless steel

Stainless steel Price: $3,900-$22,300

Whereas the Cartier Santos has a somewhat more aggressive, modern vibe, the Santos Dumont reflects early models more closely. With a relatively simplified design and lacking the standard Santos's crown guards, the Dumont offers a more elegant and dressy feel.

Every so often Cartier will release special editions of the Santos through its Privée line, an exclusive, haute horologie branch of Cartier’s watch catalog. You can explore the current Privée offerings here. The Santos 100 Tourbillon shown here represents how far Cartier can take a standard model in its manufacture in Switzerland. Betteridge

Tank

Cartier

Perhaps the most widely worn and celebrated dress watch of all time, the Tank — which supposedly derived its name and design inspiration from the first tanks that appeared on the battlefield in WWI — has adorned more famous wrists than we can even list, though Jackie Kennedy, her late husband JFK, Andy Warhol and Muhammad Ali are among them. The Tank was Louis Cartier’s solution to the lug “problem” as he saw it, and the straight lines of the Tank have remained as popular and enduring today as they were over a century ago when the model debuted in 1918. As Cartier's most important design, it has spawned more sub-collections than any other from the brand.

Cartier Tank Must

Cartier Tank Must cartier.com SHOP NOW

Movement: Cartier 1847 MC automatic, quartz

Cartier 1847 MC automatic, quartz Diameter: 22mm, 25.5mm, 31mm

22mm, 25.5mm, 31mm Materials: Stainless steel

Stainless steel Price: $2,920-$6,850

After the Louis Cartier Tank, the Must is about as close to the Tank's most iconic form as you’ll get. It’s also Cartier’s “entry-level” Tank and nearly the brand's entry-level watch, offered in steel and at comparatively affordable prices. Like many Cartier models, the Tank Must is available in quartz versions as well as with the brand's own workhorse in-house movement.



Cartier Tank Louis Cartier

Courtesy Cartier Tank Louis Cartier Cartier.com SHOP NOW

Movement: Hand-wound, quartz

Hand-wound, quartz Diameter: 25.5mm, 22mm

25.5mm, 22mm Materials: Gold

Gold Price: $10,200-$24,800

The second generation of the Tank was named for Louis himself because it was his personal favorite rendition, and it's become the most recognizable form. The slight changes to the original Tank included narrower brancards (the long sides of the watch that include the lugs), and a softening of the edges throughout the watch case. This is very close to the Must watch above, but elevated in a range of subtle ways including options with higher-tier hand-wound movements — and only available in precious metals.

Cartier Tank Américane

Cartier Cartier Tank Américaine Cartier.com $6,250.00 SHOP NOW

Movement: Automatic, quartz

Automatic, quartz Diameter: 15.2mm, 19mm, 22.6mm, 26.6mm

15.2mm, 19mm, 22.6mm, 26.6mm Materials: Steel, gold

Steel, gold Price: $3,950-$62,000

An outgrowth of designs explored in the New York branch of Cartier after WWII, the Américaine takes the allongée case into the modern era. Never let the width of a Tank fool you — these watches have massive wrist presence and take up considerable real estate from top to bottom, if not from side to side.

Cartier Tank Cintrée



Courtesy Cartier Tank Cintrée Cartier.com LEARN MORE

Movement: Manual-winding

Manual-winding Diameter: 23mm

23mm Materials: Gold, platinum

Gold, platinum Price: $23,100-$80,000

While it may appear similar to the Américaine, the Cintrée is curved from top to bottom, is even longer and narrower than the former, and is considered one of the classic designs of the 20th Century from Cartier. Pricey and hard to find at authorized dealers, the Cintrée is something of a trophy piece (the skeletonized models even more so).

Cartier Tank Francaise



Courtesy Cartier Tank Francaise Cartier.com LEARN MORE

Movement: Automatic, quartz

Automatic, quartz Diameter: 20mm, 25mm, 30.5mm

20mm, 25mm, 30.5mm Material: Steel, gold

Steel, gold Price: $3,700-$32,800

This more angular case shape derives from some of the more daring designs that emerged during the 20th century, and the bracelet design and execution shows off Cartier’s expertise in immaculate working of metals. Fit and finish are surpassed by none.



Cartier Tank Asymétrique



Cartier Cartier Tank Asymétrique Cartier.com LEARN MORE

Movement: Cartier 9623 MC hand-wound

Cartier 9623 MC hand-wound Diameter: 26.2mm

26.2mm Material: Gold, platinum

Gold, platinum Price: $69,000-$78,500

With a parallelogram case, like an italicized Tank, the Asymétrique is a niche collection by nature. There have been Asymétrique watches with more traditional dials, but the line (along with other collections) also serves as a canvas for avant-garde design and haute horlogerie.

Cartier Tank Chinoise

Cartier Cartier Tank Chinoise cartier.com SHOP NOW

Movement: Hand-wound

Hand-wound Diameter: 29.2mm

29.2mm Material: Gold

Gold Price: $30,000-$100,000

Resurrecting a model from 1922 is the modern Tank Chinoise, designed at the time for European interest in Chinese aesthetics. It's a great example of just how many interpretations are possible with the simple concept of a square watch, and it masterfully mixes simplicity with a highly distinctive look.

Cartier Tank Normale

Cartier Cartier Tank Normale cartier.com SHOP NOW

Movement : Hand-wound

: Hand-wound Diameter : 25.7mm

: 25.7mm Materials : Gold, platinum

: Gold, platinum Price: $31,000-$107,000

The Tank Normale is an ode to the very earliest Tank watches. Rather than the softly rounded edges that have become the most familiar Tank look, the first models, which would later be named Normale, were flatter and more angular, just like this modern rendition of them.

Ronde de Cartier

Cartier

Based on older designs dating back to the 1930s during Louis Cartier’s reign in the Paris branch, the Cartier Ronde is simple, relatively traditional — and round. It's highly distinctive as a watch and yet is unmistakably Cartier. Like the Tank collection, it offers the most basic and affordable watches from the brand in steel Ronde Must models alongside elevated executions in a Ronde Louis Cartier line. The Ronde Rotonde is a larger model mostly incorporating high-end watchmaking and skeletonized dials.

Cartier Ronde Must

Cartier Cartier Ronde Must cartier.com SHOP NOW

Movement : Automatic, quartz

: Automatic, quartz Diameter : 29mm, 36mm, 40mm

: 29mm, 36mm, 40mm Materials : Steel

: Steel Price: $2,700-$4,700

The Ronde Must represents the brand's most affordable mechanical watch — and the most affordable Cartier watch overall in its quartz version. They come only in steel and offer simple designs and workhorse movements, but it's fair to say they also deliver the full Cartier experience.

Cartier Ronde Louis Cartier

Cartier Cartier Ronde Louis Cartier cartier.com SHOP NOW

Movement : Automatic, quartz

: Automatic, quartz Diameter : 29mm, 36mm, 40mm

: 29mm, 36mm, 40mm Materials : Gold

: Gold Price: $9,000-$19,000

Like in the Tank collection, the Louis Cartier version of the Ronde offers the same basic design but an elevated version compared to the Must. It uses the same automatic movement but is only offered in precious metals (currently, just rose gold) and its crown's cabochon is a blue sapphire rather than a synthetic material.

Ballon de Cartier

Cartier

In 2007, Cartier released its study in circles known as the Ballon de Cartier. It's circular, yes, but also with rounded, pebble-like edges — and the unusual feature of a rounded crown inside a round crown guard. We find Cartier’s creativity and lively design sense flourishing in this modern yet classic-feeling product line.

Cartier Ballon Bleu

Courtesy Cartier Ballon Bleu cartier.com LEARN MORE

Movement : Automatic, quartz

: Automatic, quartz Diameter : 28mm, 33mm, 36mm, 42mm

: 28mm, 33mm, 36mm, 42mm Materials : Steel, gold

: Steel, gold Price: $5,050-$32,900

This collection is easily thought of simply as Ballon Bleu. (There are a couple of models known as Ballon Blanc.) Unlike many other Cartier collections, the Ballon Bleu offers mechanical movements even in its smaller models. In fact, most of the collection is automatic, but there are a couple of quartz models to choose from, if that's your thing.

Pasha de Cartier

Cartier

Derived from early 20th Century designs that were exported to India’s reigning Pashas, the Cartier Pasha is decidedly fancy, and thus decidedly Cartier. Gold, steel, jeweled, skeletonized, complicated — you can find it all in the Pasha lineup.

The Pasha collection is where you’ll find some of Cartier’s sportiest and most aggressive designs. Zen Love

Cartier Pasha

Courtesy Cartier Pasha cartier.com LEARN MORE

Movement: Automatic, hand-wound, quartz

Automatic, hand-wound, quartz Diameter: 41mm (one 38mm model)

41mm (one 38mm model) Materials: Stainless steel

Stainless steel Price: $5,300-$145,000

Good luck finding anything like this watch from any other brand. From the studded t-lugs to the oval sub-dials to the nearly steampunk look of the crown and pushers — even featuring a crown cap in the style of so-called "canteen watches" — the Pasha represents just how bold and funky Cartier can get. Check out the chronograph for an even more aggressive style, or the haute horlogerie models if you're ready to spend six figures.