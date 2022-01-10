Barack Obama's New Watch Shows Support for Black-Owned Businesses

Watchnerds have long had eyes on Barack Obama's generally unexpected watch choices. In a picture Michelle Obama posted to Twitter of the couple ringing in the New Year, however, was a watch on Barack's wrist that it took even the internet several days to identify. This one's not a shoutout to collectors who at first thought it might be a Girard-Perregaux Laureato, but rather makes a social statement: it's a collaborative watch made to highlight Black-owned businesses.

The former president probably isn't really a "watch guy," despite occasionally being spotted with some interesting wrist-wear. He's best known for the TAG Heuer Series 1500 (a precursor to the modern Aquaracer) worn on the campaign trail and the humble Jorg Gray quartz chronograph he was gifted by the Secret Service. He's also been spotted with a Rolex Cellini and a rather retro digital watch called the Highgear Enduro Compass.

Of all the various watches Obama has been associated with, the Teleport x Actively Black watch he wore this New Years is in a similar class as the Jorg Gray: it's a quartz chronograph and costs about $300. A New York-based watch company called Teleport teamed up with athleisure apparel brand Actively Black on the watch, naturally both being Black-owned themselves. Details on the watch such as its measurements are scarce, but it's powered by a Miyota quartz movement and comes in the chronograph version marketed to men and a smaller, time-only version marketed to women.



The Teleport x Actively Black watch is most notable for its celebrity association, but it's also reasonably affordable, style-focused and a way to show support for social change. The design is iterative of popular high-end watches like the Audemars Piguet Royal Oak (but, again, looking a bit closer to the Girard Perregaux Laureato) and its black-on-black colorway isn't ideal for legibility — but those are perhaps secondary considerations (or not concerns at all) for its intended audience.

Available for pre-order now, both the chronograph and time-only versions are available online for the same price of $300 directly from Actively Black.

