Timex Announced a Retro, Dive-Style Automatic Watch

Here's something a bit unexpected: Timex quietly released a 40mm-wide, automatic dive-style watch with 100m of water resistance. It's the Waterbury Dive, and it looks pretty damn handsome with a retro-leaning design and cool bracelet style. What makes it look even better is the $299 price tag.

With its style and features, it's attractive and competitive for its price — but a note about language is in order: We call it a "dive-style" watch, and Timex includes it in its "diving inspired" collection for a reason — while it's likely appropriate for swimming and reasonably robust, this probably can't be considered a "dive watch." "Waterbury Dive" is the watch's name, and it refers to its style rather than actual diving credentials.

Timex Timex Waterbury Dive Automatic timex.com $299.00 SHOP NOW

This isn't a knock against the watch, as there are a number of examples from well-respected brands that offer a similar formula of dive-watch design and only 100m water resistance rating — the Oris Divers Sixty-Five or the majority of the modern Seiko 5 Sports collection come to mind. It's possible for a watch to meet ISO 6425 dive watch standards with only 100m of water resistance (the minimum), but there's no indication that this watch does so. That was important to clarify, and now we can return to why this watch actually is pretty cool.

It seems set to compete, in fact, with something like the above-mentioned Seiko 5 Sports watches — and visually, it's slightly reminiscent of the 62mas-inspired Seiko SPB series. While Seiko's build quality, materials (like crystal) and finish are hard to beat at this price, and Timex is likely using a lower-end Miyota 8215 movement (the brand doesn't specify), the Waterbury Dive offers a retro diver style at the popular diameter of 40mm. You might prefer a cleaner look without the day-date display or sigh at skeletonized hands, but it looks pretty good overall.

The Waterbury Dive comes in three variations: green dial and black dial versions on leather straps for $279, and this gray dial version on a bracelet for $299 which we prefer. It's still going to offer the level of quality you expect from Timex, but it's another welcome example of the brand listening to what enthusiasts want.

Timex Timex Waterbury Dive Automatic timex.com $279.00 SHOP NOW

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io