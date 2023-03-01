Timex's Affordable New Automatic Watch Boasts an Unusual Feature

Want a great-looking, retro-styled, ultra affordable mechanical watch? We're constantly recommending a Timex Marlin. What exactly that looks like, though, can range from funky '60s style dials to dressy to Snoopy. The newest Marlin, however, offers something new for the collection — and a feature unusual among ultra-affordable watches.

You don't really find complications among watches at the sub-$300 price level, but that's what the new offers. The name says a lot: it features an automatic Miyota 8217 (or similar) movement with a sub-dial displaying the current hours in 24-hour format — not to be confused with a second time zone. This is an extremely simple complication, sure, but it does add some interest, a unique look and perhaps even some utility.

Timex

The case shape is also new for the collection, which until now has featured only classically round designs. Thanks to C-shaped curves and polished bevels contrasting with brushed surfaces, the overall effect is that of a thoughtful, restrained design with a clean but retro appeal. This is exactly the type of formula with which Timex has recently won over even snooty collectors — and it shows that a lot of features associated with high-end watches don't necessarily demand the hefty price tags.

All that sounds just fine, but is it a clumsy 43mm wide? Nope. They got the sizing just right, too, at 39mm, which should make it suitable for a dressy or everyday watch. At launch, the Timex Marlin Automatic Sub-Dial comes in variants of silver or black dials with leather straps for an MSRP of $269.