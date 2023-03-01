Today's Top Stories
Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.

Timex's Affordable New Automatic Watch Boasts an Unusual Feature

And killer looks for the price.

By Zen Love
timex marlin automatic watch
Timex

Want a great-looking, retro-styled, ultra affordable mechanical watch? We're constantly recommending a Timex Marlin. What exactly that looks like, though, can range from funky '60s style dials to dressy to Snoopy. The newest Marlin, however, offers something new for the collection — and a feature unusual among ultra-affordable watches.

You don't really find complications among watches at the sub-$300 price level, but that's what the new Timex Marlin Sub-Dial Automatic offers. The name says a lot: it features an automatic Miyota 8217 (or similar) movement with a sub-dial displaying the current hours in 24-hour format — not to be confused with a second time zone. This is an extremely simple complication, sure, but it does add some interest, a unique look and perhaps even some utility.

timex marlin automatic watch
Timex

The case shape is also new for the collection, which until now has featured only classically round designs. Thanks to C-shaped curves and polished bevels contrasting with brushed surfaces, the overall effect is that of a thoughtful, restrained design with a clean but retro appeal. This is exactly the type of formula with which Timex has recently won over even snooty collectors — and it shows that a lot of features associated with high-end watches don't necessarily demand the hefty price tags.

All that sounds just fine, but is it a clumsy 43mm wide? Nope. They got the sizing just right, too, at 39mm, which should make it suitable for a dressy or everyday watch. At launch, the Timex Marlin Automatic Sub-Dial comes in variants of silver or black dials with leather straps for an MSRP of $269.

courtesy

Timex Marlin Sub-Dial Automatic

timex.com
$269.00
SHOP NOW
