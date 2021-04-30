The Best Quartz Watches Under $100

Don't listen to all the pretentious watch snobs out there: you don't need to spend a lot of money for a decent watch. At under $100 you can still get satisfying, attractive, robust time-tellers that can offer many years of satisfying wear — and with a quartz movement, they'll likely be more accurate than fancy mechanical watches costing many times more. Most of all, an inexpensive quartz watch is one you don't need to worry about. Below you'll find some great options.