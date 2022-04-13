Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.
The Best Watches for Groomsmen
Nail those nuptials with style.
You want your wedding to be memorable, if not epic, right? So how about something for your groomsmen they'll be truly psyched for? Watches make great gifts in part because they can signify time and relationships, and are also associated with nostalgia and heirlooms. It's a great way to make the most of your big day.
Your groomsmen are going to be pumped to get a watch to remember your wedding by, but how do you choose the right one? We're here to help.
How much should you spend?
We don't know your budget, but we know you've probably already got a lot of other expenses and logistics to consider. And, of course, multiple watches can really add up. So we want to make it as reasonable as possible to gift your groomsmen watches — and happily, there are some great options that don't cost as much as a Rolex. (If you're doing a blown-out destination wedding and matching Rollies seem appropriate and in your budget, don't let us stop you.) Many of the watches below are quartz but also available in pricier mechanical versions, if that's your thing.
Lean dressy
Weddings are times to dress up — it's part of the fun. So we're going to steer you away from oversized and outlandish watches (as we generally do anyway), but sport watches too. Even for relatively casual weddings some level of formality is going to be appropriate, and for that you want a dress watch: something simple, restrained and under or around 40mm.
There are still plenty of options to consider, though. As groomsmen's style is often coordinated, you can choose dial and strap colors to match. If, say, you've got light blue suits/tuxes, something like a white dial and brown strap (like the Junghans shown below) would be dead-on. If you go for watches with bracelets, make sure to give your groomsmen sufficient time to have them sized ahead of the wedding — or provide an extra leather strap for them to swap in.
Go for an engraving
If there's ever a time to go for a commemorative watch engraving, watches for your groomsmen is probably it. Many of the watches below feature solid steel casebacks with plenty of space for personalization. Some watches come with engraving options from the brand itself, but it's also easy to find this service from a third party.
We suggest something subtle. "Rodney & Veronica's Wedding, Annapolis, MD, June 4, 2022," for example, in curly calligraphy might be okay for laser-etched wine glasses or the like, but a watch's owner should feel like it's his or her own. Simply the wedding's date, for instance, would serve to tastefully remind of the watch's significance without being too in-your-face with someone else's name and special day.
Each wedding is unique, but the below options should suit you well or inspire you to find just the right watches for the occasion.
A cheap and easy way to outfit your groomsmen's wrists, the Weekender is an absolute classic. It's also customizable, so you can order just the right combination of dial, strap and other elements to perfectly complement your wedding's style.
Diameter: 40mm
Movement: Quartz
You want an automatic dress watch for under $200? You're not going to find a better combination of price, quality and style than the Orient Bambino. The best part is that there's a huge range of style options within the Bambino line.
Diameter: 40.5mm
Movement: Orient F6722 automatic
The Seiko 5 Sports line might be ultra affordable, but it's got the quality to be the kind of watch your groomsmen will want to wear every day. Its restrained sportiness keeps it fun and will add just the right touch of flair for a festive occasion.
Diameter: 40mm
Movement: Seiko 4R36 automatic
Give your groomsmen a dash of elegant but playful French style with this fresh take on the field watch. Field watches aren't traditionally dress watches, but Merci does a nice enough job that you can get away with it. There are automatic versions, too, and you can always dress it up with a leather strap instead of its supplied nylon.
Diameter: 38mm
Movement: Ronda 513 quartz
For the fashion-oriented, Undone offers a minimalist chronograph with an eye-catching gradient dial. If your wedding or groomsmen's outfits have a color theme, you might just be able to find a beautiful dial color to match it. There are other customization options, as well, including engraving right from the brand.
Diameter: 40mm
Movement: Seiko VK61 quartz
Shinola offers a classic look with its Vinton. At a tasteful 38mm with subtle retro cues, it'll make your groomsmen feel truly hip, indeed. Engraving is available directly from Shinola when you order.
Diameter: 38mm
Movement: Shinola Argonite 715 quartz
One of the best dress watches you can get, the Junghans Max Bill is a Bauhaus icon. It's shown here in quartz, but you can get hand-winding and automatic versions that are each equally appropriate and attractive as watches your groomsmen will treasure for years to come.
Diameter: 38mm
Movement: Quartz
Now this would be something special for your groomsmen. The hip German watchmaker offers a high value proposition with in-house movements and a deft sense of style and color. The Club Campus has an appropriately youthful feel and the casebacks are left sterile expressly for engravings.
Diameter: 38.5mm
Movement: Nomos Alpha manually wound