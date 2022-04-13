The Best Watches for Groomsmen

You want your wedding to be memorable, if not epic, right? So how about something for your groomsmen they'll be truly psyched for? Watches make great gifts in part because they can signify time and relationships, and are also associated with nostalgia and heirlooms. It's a great way to make the most of your big day.

Your groomsmen are going to be pumped to get a watch to remember your wedding by, but how do you choose the right one? We're here to help.

How much should you spend?

We don't know your budget, but we know you've probably already got a lot of other expenses and logistics to consider. And, of course, multiple watches can really add up. So we want to make it as reasonable as possible to gift your groomsmen watches — and happily, there are some great options that don't cost as much as a Rolex. (If you're doing a blown-out destination wedding and matching Rollies seem appropriate and in your budget, don't let us stop you.) Many of the watches below are quartz but also available in pricier mechanical versions, if that's your thing.

Lean dressy

Weddings are times to dress up — it's part of the fun. So we're going to steer you away from oversized and outlandish watches (as we generally do anyway), but sport watches too. Even for relatively casual weddings some level of formality is going to be appropriate, and for that you want a dress watch: something simple, restrained and under or around 40mm.

There are still plenty of options to consider, though. As groomsmen's style is often coordinated, you can choose dial and strap colors to match. If, say, you've got light blue suits/tuxes, something like a white dial and brown strap (like the Junghans shown below) would be dead-on. If you go for watches with bracelets, make sure to give your groomsmen sufficient time to have them sized ahead of the wedding — or provide an extra leather strap for them to swap in.

Go for an engraving

If there's ever a time to go for a commemorative watch engraving, watches for your groomsmen is probably it. Many of the watches below feature solid steel casebacks with plenty of space for personalization. Some watches come with engraving options from the brand itself, but it's also easy to find this service from a third party.

We suggest something subtle. "Rodney & Veronica's Wedding, Annapolis, MD, June 4, 2022," for example, in curly calligraphy might be okay for laser-etched wine glasses or the like, but a watch's owner should feel like it's his or her own. Simply the wedding's date, for instance, would serve to tastefully remind of the watch's significance without being too in-your-face with someone else's name and special day.

Each wedding is unique, but the below options should suit you well or inspire you to find just the right watches for the occasion.

