The Gear Patrol Podcast is our weekly roundtable discussion focused on products, their stories, and the culture surrounding them.

In this episode, Associate Editor Oren Hartov and Staff Writer Zen Love discuss surprise announcements and big trends from this year's Watches and Wonders trade show. They also respond to some of your purchasing advice requests, and talk about what products they're currently kind of obsessed with.

Show Notes

Mentioned in this episode:

Watches and Wonders 2021: All the News in One Place

You Can Now Buy a Two-Tone Rolex Explorer

The Cartier Tank Is Now More Accessible Than Ever: The New Tank

Like All Things in 2021, Rolex (and Your Other Favorite Watch Brands) Is Getting a Little Weird

The Patek Philippe Nautilus 5711 Is Getting Its Victory Lap After All





Purchasing Advice:

“My fiancee got a new job at a law firm and I want to get him a watch to celebrate — something he’d be proud to wear in the office — but won’t actually break the bank.” - J.D., Brooklyn

"I like the idea of changing my watch strap, but are there any “rules” to follow?" - Eric, Atlanta





Kind Of Obsessed:

Zen Love:

Oren Hartov:

