Today's Top Stories
1
How Much Tech Is Too Much Tech?
2
Here's What Runners Think of HOKA's Latest Shoe
3
The Best Men's Clothing and Shoes on Sale Now
4
Today's Best Deals: Online Deals to Shop Right Now
5
These Sunglasses Are Perfect for Summer

Why Are the Latest Announcements from Rolex and Cartier Such Big Surprises?

The Gear Patrol Podcast Episode Six – Listen Now

By Gear Patrol
gear patrol podcast 6 zen love oren hartov
apple podcast

Listen on Apple Podcasts

spotify podcasts

Listen on Spotify

tunein

Listen on TuneIn

stitcher

Listen on Stitcher

The Gear Patrol Podcast is our weekly roundtable discussion focused on products, their stories, and the culture surrounding them.

In this episode, Associate Editor Oren Hartov and Staff Writer Zen Love discuss surprise announcements and big trends from this year's Watches and Wonders trade show. They also respond to some of your purchasing advice requests, and talk about what products they're currently kind of obsessed with.

This content is imported from Third party. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Show Notes

Mentioned in this episode:

Watches and Wonders 2021: All the News in One Place

You Can Now Buy a Two-Tone Rolex Explorer

The Cartier Tank Is Now More Accessible Than Ever: The New Tank

Like All Things in 2021, Rolex (and Your Other Favorite Watch Brands) Is Getting a Little Weird

The Patek Philippe Nautilus 5711 Is Getting Its Victory Lap After All


      Purchasing Advice:

      “My fiancee got a new job at a law firm and I want to get him a watch to celebrate — something he’d be proud to wear in the office — but won’t actually break the bank.” - J.D., Brooklyn

        "I like the idea of changing my watch strap, but are there any “rules” to follow?" - Eric, Atlanta


          Kind Of Obsessed:

          Zen Love:

            Oren Hartov:

              The Gear Patrol Podcast is our weekly roundtable discussion focused on products, their stories, and the culture surrounding them.

              Listen on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, our website, or wherever else you get your podcasts. Reach out at podcast@gearpatrol.com.

              This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io
              Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
              More From Briefings
              Today in Gear: Your Daily Recap of Our Top Stories
              Today in Gear: Your Daily Recap of Our Top Stories
              Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
              Today in Gear: Your Daily Recap of Our Top Stories
              Today in Gear: Your Daily Recap of Our Top Stories
              Today in Gear: Your Daily Recap of Our Top Stories
              How Much Tech Is Too Much Tech?
              Today in Gear: Your Daily Recap of Our Top Stories
              The New Gear Patrol Magazine Subscription
              Today in Gear: Your Daily Recap of Our Top Stories
              Today in Gear: Your Daily Recap of Our Top Stories