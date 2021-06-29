The Gear Patrol Podcast is our weekly roundtable discussion focused on products, their stories, and the culture surrounding them.

In this episode, Staff Writer Tyler Duffy joins to talk about the all-new Ford Bronco–just days after driving it on- and off-road for the very first time. The new Bronco is hugely anticipated, both by classic car fanatics and off-road enthusiasts. But the biggest news here is how well the Bronco will stack up against its biggest competition: the perennial 4x4 champion Jeep Wrangler.

Ford had the Jeep Wrangler square in its sights when designing the new Bronco, and after several years of frustrating delays, it has launched to rave reviews. Tyler discusses how the new Ford handles highways and trails, and what it's like to be in the cabin and behind the wheel–and doesn't mince words about how well it stacks up against the Jeep.

Show Notes:

Episode Navigation:

01:10 – Does the New Bronco Live Up to the Hype?

03:30 – A Brief Rundown of the Bronco's Storied Past

06:45 – A Top-Level Summary of the New Bronco

08:45 – Available Engines: Jeep Wrangler vs Ford Bronco

11:50 – "Bronco" As a Ford Sub-Brand

14:10 – On-Road Driving Impressions

19:50 – The Bronco's Manual Transmission, and Scope of Options Packages

26:12 – Off-Road Driving Impressions, and Ford's Off-Roadeo Driving Program

31:13 – What Are the Bronco's "GOAT Modes?"

35:00 – Interior/Tech Criticisms and Everyday Living Impressions

42:00 – Overall Cost and Current Wait Times May Be a Dealbreaker For Some

48:45 – Bottom Line: Is It Worth Buying a Bronco Now?

Featured:

Listen on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, our website, or wherever else you get your podcasts. Reach out at podcast@gearpatrol.com.

