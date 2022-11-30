Today's Top Stories
These Are 10 of Our Favorite Products of Black Friday and Cyber Week, as Chosen by Our Editors

November marked a veritable grab-bag of popular gear ranging from thick winter coats to a 2nd-gen fan-favorite coffee grinder.

By Sean Tirman
collage of a chair and ottoman, coffee grinder and maker, and a man carrying a hard suitcase
Courtesy

Between holiday hosting, a ton of cross-country travel and the biggest shopping holidays of the year, the month of November can be, in a word, hectic. But for many of us, the craziness is a necessary evil — something we contend with so that we can spend time with our families and, in many cases, bring a little joy into one another's lives — often through varying methods of exchanging gifts. Of course, this month can also be a good one to show yourself a little love, perhaps by indulging in some shopping as a method of self-care — made all the better by the deep discounts during Black Friday and Cyber Week.

Whether you're on the hunt for a suitcase suitable for international jaunts, you need a new cold-weather-ready coat or you want to treat your household to some homemade pizza, you'll find the gear you need (and more) among our favorite products of this month. These are our favorite stand-out items that we've stumbled upon, tested, reviewed and loved — and hopefully, you'll enjoy them, too.

Flint and Tinder
Flint and Tinder Flannel-lined Waxed Trucker Jacket
$268 AT HUCKBERRY

Unlike socks, underwear and even t-shirts, jackets tend to stay in our wardrobe rotation for far longer. As such, we believe in investing in ones that we'll actually want to keep wearing over and over again. With its timeless looks, weatherproof exterior, warm flannel lining and more, this Flint and Tinder Trucker Jacket fits all those criteria and more.

READ ABOUT THE BEST WAXED CANVAS JACKETS

Fellow
Fellow Ode Brew Grinder Gen 2
Fellow
$345 AT FELLOWPRODUCTS.COM

Fellow spent two years painstakingly redesigning its fan-favorite coffee grinder and this is the magnificent result. Yes, it still has the same sharp, minimalist looks, but it performs even better than before with its best-in-class burrs, anti-static tech, larger capacity hopper, whopping 31 grind settings and more. Coffee grinders just don't really get better than this.

READ ABOUT THE BEST COFFEE GRINDERS

Pax
Pax Plus Weed Vape
Pax
$250 AT PAX.COM

Designed to replace the Pax 3, our pick for the best overall weed vape, the Plus is made to do everything its predecessor can do... just, you know, better. It's also smaller, has a better battery life and still works with both flower and concentrate (including the brand's new Infused Flower pucks).

READ ABOUT THE BEST WEED VAPES

The James Brand
The James Brand The Carter Folding Knife
$159 AT HUCKBERRY

While The Carter is a bit on the pricier side of the spectrum when it comes to folding knives, it's also one of the finest made that you can buy right now. It comes with a VG-10 stainless steel blade, Micarta handles, TJB's signature Slide lock and so much more. Yes, it's expensive, but this is the kind of knife that can last a lifetime (or more).

READ ABOUT THE BEST POCKET KNIVES

NoBull
NoBull Black Gum Trainer
Courtesy
$129 AT NOBULL

Now that Thanksgiving, the biggest food holiday of the year, is past us, it might be time to kick your fitness journey into high gear. If you're a weightlifter, you could do well with a pair of stable, grippy, durable workout sneakers like these ones from NoBull. They're lightweight and breathable but made to take a beating.

READ ABOUT THE BEST GYM SHOES

Woolrich
Woolrich Luxe Long Parka in Vitale Barberis Canonico Wool
$1,080 AT WOOLRICH.COM

Crafted from Vitale Barberis Canonico luxury Italian wool and stuffed with 90/10 duck down, this wind-resistant parka is perfect for taking the edge off of that winter chill, even when temperatures start to hit the negatives. It helps that it looks great, too.

READ ABOUT THE BEST PARKAS

Monos
Monos Hybrid Check-In Medium
$395 AT MONOS.COM

Travel can be a pain, especially if your suitcase takes a beating courtesy of the TSA. Of course, it doesn't have to, so long as you have one designed to stand up to that kind of punishment, like this one from Monos. It has an ultralight polycarbonate shell with aluminum reinforcements to ensure that your checked gear stays safe and sound. It's also lightweight enough that it won't make hauling it through the airport quite as big a chore.

READ ABOUT THE BEST LUGGAGE BRANDS

Gozney
Gozney Dome Pizza Oven
$1,999 AT GOZNEY.COM

Homemade pizza is great, but it's better if you use a legit oven. This one is gorgeous, durable enough to keep in your backyard all four seasons and it offers professional-grade pizza cooking from the comfort of your own home. If you love pizza, don't skimp — get a real oven, like this woodfire one from Gozney.

READ ABOUT THE BEST PIZZA OVENS

Burrow
Burrow Vesper Fabric Lounge Chair
$795 AT BURROW

Now that the weather is cooling off, you may be spending more time inside lounging, reading, watching movies and the like. A good chair can make all the difference, and this stylish lounger from Burrow fits the bill perfectly. Along with great looks and materials, it can also be customized with five different colorways and can be equipped with a lumbar pillow and/or an ottoman for an upcharge.

READ ABOUT THE BEST READING CHAIRS

Patricks
Patricks AM1 Anti-Aging Moisturizer
$135 AT NORDSTROM

Making an appearance on our 2022 Winter Gear Awards, this moisturizer is the next best thing to actually turning back the clock. It works at both the surface level and deep down, encourages collagen production, increases elasticity and hydrates for up to 24 hours.

READ ABOUT THE BEST FACIAL MOISTURIZERS

