These Are 10 of Our Favorite Products of Black Friday and Cyber Week, as Chosen by Our Editors

Between holiday hosting, a ton of cross-country travel and the biggest shopping holidays of the year, the month of November can be, in a word, hectic. But for many of us, the craziness is a necessary evil — something we contend with so that we can spend time with our families and, in many cases, bring a little joy into one another's lives — often through varying methods of exchanging gifts. Of course, this month can also be a good one to show yourself a little love, perhaps by indulging in some shopping as a method of self-care — made all the better by the deep discounts during Black Friday and Cyber Week.

Whether you're on the hunt for a suitcase suitable for international jaunts, you need a new cold-weather-ready coat or you want to treat your household to some homemade pizza, you'll find the gear you need (and more) among our favorite products of this month. These are our favorite stand-out items that we've stumbled upon, tested, reviewed and loved — and hopefully, you'll enjoy them, too.