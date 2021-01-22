Today in Gear: Your Daily Recap of Our Top Stories

Today in Gear: Q Acoustics' First Active Speakers, Zenith's Impressive New Chronograph & More
The Chronomaster Sport builds upon the El Primero platform, offering a new design that incorporates one of the most important watch movements ever made.
The Q Active 200, the first Q Acoustics active speaker, shows how the audio landscape is shifting.
From dive watches to cold weather jackets, these are the style and watch drops we're paying attention to this week.
Forget the base-model Audi A6 or Mercedes-Benz E-Class. Get this instead.
Clean it, repair it, coddle it; make your outdoor gear last forever.
Bronco Sport prices go through the roof; the VW Golf departs; and is Elon Musk going to Miami?
These special timepieces' hands appear to float on the dial. What's the story behind them?
The Black Bay Bronze Bucherer Blue (all alliteration aside) is one of Tudor's best limited editions.
If the AirPods Pro don’t fit in your ears, or maybe they’re just not comfortable, all might not be in vain.
The BMW i4 looks like a proper "ultimate driving machine," and seems to have lost the massive grille.LEARN MORE