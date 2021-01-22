Today in Gear: Your Daily Recap of Our Top Stories

Today in Gear is our daily roundup of all the latest product announcements, drops and deals. Comments or concerns? We’d love to hear from you at tig@gearpatrol.com .

Zenith Is Taking a Shot at the Rolex Daytona with Its Newest Chronograph Henry Phillips The Chronomaster Sport builds upon the El Primero platform, offering a new design that incorporates one of the most important watch movements ever made. LEARN MORE

Why a Beloved Audio Company Is Changing Its Tune on Speaker Design Q Acoustics The Q Active 200, the first Q Acoustics active speaker, shows how the audio landscape is shifting. LEARN MORE

15 Style Releases and New Watches We're Obsessed About This Week Courtesy From dive watches to cold weather jackets, these are the style and watch drops we're paying attention to this week. LEARN MORE

Is the 2021 Genesis G80 the Best Value in Modern Luxury Cars? Genesis Forget the base-model Audi A6 or Mercedes-Benz E-Class. Get this instead. LEARN MORE

How to Take Care of All of Your Outdoor Gear Chandler Bondurant Clean it, repair it, coddle it; make your outdoor gear last forever. LEARN MORE

All the Automotive News You Missed This Week That You Should Know About Courtesy Bronco Sport prices go through the roof; the VW Golf departs; and is Elon Musk going to Miami? LEARN MORE

What's So Mysterious About Mystery Dial Watches? Zodiac These special timepieces' hands appear to float on the dial. What's the story behind them? LEARN MORE

A Cool Tudor Special Edition Dive Watch Is Landing in the U.S. Tudor The Black Bay Bronze Bucherer Blue (all alliteration aside) is one of Tudor's best limited editions. LEARN MORE

AirPods Pro Don’t Fit Your Ears? This Is the Upgrade You Need . If the AirPods Pro don’t fit in your ears, or maybe they’re just not comfortable, all might not be in vain. LEARN MORE

BMW's Sneak Peak of the New i4 Reveals It's Almost an Electric M3 BMW The BMW i4 looks like a proper "ultimate driving machine," and seems to have lost the massive grille. LEARN MORE

