15 Style Releases and New Watches We're Obsessed About This Week

2021 is starting to pick up steam and the releases are coming in hot. Watch brands aren't holding back with some high-end, technically interesting new models, and there are some fun everyday watches to keep our aspirations down-to-earth as well. They'll go nicely with the likes of a sleek bomber jacket or a warm fisherman's sweater and an ice-dyed beanie. All that and more are below in this week's roundup of style and watch drops.

Shinola Runwell Station Agent Watch

The new Station Agent watch joins of Shinola's Runwell collection and offers a Swiss automatic movement (SW260) with a slightly different look. Its classic design and small seconds subdial evoke the pocket watches developed for the early railroads — and so does its case size at a prominent 45mm.

Price: $1,450

Panerai Guillaume Néry Special Edition Luminor Marina PAM1122 Watch

The newest collaboration between Italian watchmaker Panerai and French free diver Guillaume Néry has a technical feel, taking the form of a titanium dive watch with a rubber bezel and a strap made recycled materials. The watch also comes with an impressive 70-year warranty.

Price: $18,900

Canada Goose Arxan Bomber Jacket

Part of the Angel Chen for Canada Goose collection, this bomber features reflective double stripes and interior backpack straps. It has an oversized fit and comes in black, white and red.

Price: $950

Oris Carl Brashear Calibre 401 Watch

Oris's Diver Sixty-Five watches have been highly popular, and its bronze-cased editions honoring navy diver Carl Brashear are some of the coolest. This limited edition is among the first watches to be fitted with a version of the brand's new in-house automatic movement, which offers five days of power reserve. It's got a 40mm bronze case and is water-resistant to 100m.

Price: $4,200

MB&F HM9 Sapphire Vision Watch

To be clear, this is a watch you are looking at. It indeed tells the time and is worn on the wrist, but it's first and foremost intended as art — because this is the modus operandi of high-end Swiss watchmaker MB&F. The case's shape is meant to reference "automotive and aeronautic designs of the 1940s and 50s," and this version has been executed in sapphire crystal in order to display the complicated mechanism inside.

Price: $440,000

Camp High Ice Dyed Beanie

If you're reading this now, you're already too late. This ice dyed cotton beanie from Santa Monica's Camp High sold out of most colorways the day it was released.

Price: $55

Jaeger LeCoultre Reverso Book

This particular Jaeger LeCoultre Reverso is not a watch but the name of a book... about the famous watch. Celebrating the Reverso's 90th birthday, the hardcover book printed by Assouline traces the watch's history, 50+ movements and hundreds of dial variations with extensive illustrations.

Price: $195

Urwerk UR-100V T-Rex Watch

High-end, avant-garde brand Urwerk makes watches that are super unique, to say the very least. The UR-100 series features the brand's signature satellite time display system (discs showing the hours rotate and themselves indicate the minutes by traveling along a scale). Like others featuring the perhaps reptilian-looking hobnail case pattern, this one is also dubbed T-Rex, and it features a case made from bronze.

Price: $57,000

Birdwell Baja Fisherman Sweater

This sweater is the mashup of knits from two different coastal areas. It showcases merino-based cable knit patterns in a Baja silhouette — perfect for a cool walk by the sea.

Price: $200

Girard-Perregaux Laureato Absolute Wired Watch

The 1970s design of Girard-Perregaux's Laureato with its angular, Royal Oak-like bezel has been reimagined in recent years as a hyper-modern sport watch. Here, it features a chronograph and a case made from a proprietary material called Carbon Glass — the bezel is made from the same material but incorporates elements of blue for an even funkier look. This "Wired" edition is only available online and helps announce the brand's new e-commerce platform.

Price: $17,700

Citizen Super Titanium Satellite Wave GPS F950 Watch

The Satellite Wave GPS watches represent Citizen's most practical, accurate and advanced tech. These premium, luxury-priced watches are meant as the ultimate travel tool, the newest of which is the F950. It's got a lightweight titanium case, solar charging and the latest tech offering the ability to adjust the time automatically anywhere on earth (along with other impressive features).

Price: $5,000

Taylor Stitch The Beloved Community Raffle

San Francisco's Taylor Stitch teamed up with five chain stitch embroidery artists to create one-of-a-kind HBT Jackets. The brand is raffling each piece off with 100 percent of the proceeds being donated to The NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund.

Price: $1/ticket

Le Jour Heritage Watch

Le Jour offers a historic name and a pretty unique look with this cushion-shaped new collection available in multiple dial colors. It's powered by a Swiss automatic movement and measures a bold-wearing 42mm wide (we'd like to see it at 38mm).

Price: $800

REC P-51 Watches

Danish brand REC has built a brand around reclaiming materials from vintage cars to be repurposed for use in its watches. The latest watches, called P-51 Little Red and P-51 Green Hornet, use metal from two Prototype Shelby Mustang GT500 EXPs from 1967 and 1968, respectively.

Price: $1,695

Burton Mine77 Puffy Jacket

This puffy jacket is at home both on the streets and on the slopes. It features a recycled polyester shell, Z-tape stitchless baffling, YKK water-resistant zippers and 90/10 ultra-Premium 800 RDS goose down fill — it also has a lifetime warranty.

Price: Sold Out

