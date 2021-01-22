Today's Top Stories
1
The Best Fitness Apps of 2021
2
Everything You Missed at CES 2021
3
Tips to Help You Be More Productive in 2021
4
Who Owns Your Favorite Watch Brand?
5
6 Weird Knives That Are New for 2021

Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.

15 Style Releases and New Watches We're Obsessed About This Week

From dive watches to cold weather jackets, these are the style and watch drops we're paying attention to this week.

By Zen Love and John Zientek
style releases
Courtesy

2021 is starting to pick up steam and the releases are coming in hot. Watch brands aren't holding back with some high-end, technically interesting new models, and there are some fun everyday watches to keep our aspirations down-to-earth as well. They'll go nicely with the likes of a sleek bomber jacket or a warm fisherman's sweater and an ice-dyed beanie. All that and more are below in this week's roundup of style and watch drops.

Shinola Runwell Station Agent Watch

style releases
Courtesy

The new Station Agent watch joins of Shinola's Runwell collection and offers a Swiss automatic movement (SW260) with a slightly different look. Its classic design and small seconds subdial evoke the pocket watches developed for the early railroads — and so does its case size at a prominent 45mm.

Price: $1,450

SHOP NOW

Panerai Guillaume Néry Special Edition Luminor Marina PAM1122 Watch

style releases
Courtesy

The newest collaboration between Italian watchmaker Panerai and French free diver Guillaume Néry has a technical feel, taking the form of a titanium dive watch with a rubber bezel and a strap made recycled materials. The watch also comes with an impressive 70-year warranty.

Price: $18,900

SHOP NOW

Canada Goose Arxan Bomber Jacket

style releases
Courtesy

Part of the Angel Chen for Canada Goose collection, this bomber features reflective double stripes and interior backpack straps. It has an oversized fit and comes in black, white and red.

Price: $950

SHOP NOW

Oris Carl Brashear Calibre 401 Watch

style releases
Courtesy

Oris's Diver Sixty-Five watches have been highly popular, and its bronze-cased editions honoring navy diver Carl Brashear are some of the coolest. This limited edition is among the first watches to be fitted with a version of the brand's new in-house automatic movement, which offers five days of power reserve. It's got a 40mm bronze case and is water-resistant to 100m.

Price: $4,200

SHOP NOW

MB&F HM9 Sapphire Vision Watch

style releases
Courtesy

To be clear, this is a watch you are looking at. It indeed tells the time and is worn on the wrist, but it's first and foremost intended as art — because this is the modus operandi of high-end Swiss watchmaker MB&F. The case's shape is meant to reference "automotive and aeronautic designs of the 1940s and 50s," and this version has been executed in sapphire crystal in order to display the complicated mechanism inside.

Price: $440,000

SHOP NOW

Camp High Ice Dyed Beanie

style releases
Courtesy

If you're reading this now, you're already too late. This ice dyed cotton beanie from Santa Monica's Camp High sold out of most colorways the day it was released.

Price: $55

SHOP NOW

Jaeger LeCoultre Reverso Book

style releases
Courtesy

This particular Jaeger LeCoultre Reverso is not a watch but the name of a book... about the famous watch. Celebrating the Reverso's 90th birthday, the hardcover book printed by Assouline traces the watch's history, 50+ movements and hundreds of dial variations with extensive illustrations.

Price: $195

SHOP NOW

Urwerk UR-100V T-Rex Watch

style releases
Courtesy

High-end, avant-garde brand Urwerk makes watches that are super unique, to say the very least. The UR-100 series features the brand's signature satellite time display system (discs showing the hours rotate and themselves indicate the minutes by traveling along a scale). Like others featuring the perhaps reptilian-looking hobnail case pattern, this one is also dubbed T-Rex, and it features a case made from bronze.

Price: $57,000

LEARN MORE

Birdwell Baja Fisherman Sweater

style releases
Courtesy

This sweater is the mashup of knits from two different coastal areas. It showcases merino-based cable knit patterns in a Baja silhouette — perfect for a cool walk by the sea.

Price: $200

SHOP NOW

Girard-Perregaux Laureato Absolute Wired Watch

style releases
Courtesy

The 1970s design of Girard-Perregaux's Laureato with its angular, Royal Oak-like bezel has been reimagined in recent years as a hyper-modern sport watch. Here, it features a chronograph and a case made from a proprietary material called Carbon Glass — the bezel is made from the same material but incorporates elements of blue for an even funkier look. This "Wired" edition is only available online and helps announce the brand's new e-commerce platform.

Price: $17,700

SHOP NOW

Citizen Super Titanium Satellite Wave GPS F950 Watch

style releases
Courtesy

The Satellite Wave GPS watches represent Citizen's most practical, accurate and advanced tech. These premium, luxury-priced watches are meant as the ultimate travel tool, the newest of which is the F950. It's got a lightweight titanium case, solar charging and the latest tech offering the ability to adjust the time automatically anywhere on earth (along with other impressive features).

Price: $5,000

SHOP NOW

Taylor Stitch The Beloved Community Raffle

style releases
Courtesy

San Francisco's Taylor Stitch teamed up with five chain stitch embroidery artists to create one-of-a-kind HBT Jackets. The brand is raffling each piece off with 100 percent of the proceeds being donated to The NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund.

Price: $1/ticket

SHOP NOW

Le Jour Heritage Watch

style releases
Courtesy

Le Jour offers a historic name and a pretty unique look with this cushion-shaped new collection available in multiple dial colors. It's powered by a Swiss automatic movement and measures a bold-wearing 42mm wide (we'd like to see it at 38mm).

Price: $800

SHOP NOW

REC P-51 Watches

style releases
Courtesy

Danish brand REC has built a brand around reclaiming materials from vintage cars to be repurposed for use in its watches. The latest watches, called P-51 Little Red and P-51 Green Hornet, use metal from two Prototype Shelby Mustang GT500 EXPs from 1967 and 1968, respectively.

Price: $1,695

SHOP NOW

Burton Mine77 Puffy Jacket

style releases
Courtesy

This puffy jacket is at home both on the streets and on the slopes. It features a recycled polyester shell, Z-tape stitchless baffling, YKK water-resistant zippers and 90/10 ultra-Premium 800 RDS goose down fill — it also has a lifetime warranty.

Price: Sold Out

SHOP NOW

The Best Style Deals of the Week

Todd Snyder + Golden Bear Shearling Collar Bomber Jacket
Todd Snyder + Golden Bear Shearling Collar Bomber Jacket
toddsnyder.com
SHOP NOW

$698 $489 (29% off)
The last one you'll ever need. 

Alexander McQueen Sunglasses
Alexander McQueen Sunglasses
Alexander McQueen nordstromrack.com
SHOP NOW

$385 $130 (66% off)
The future is bright. 

Nike Air Tailwind '79 Sneakers
Nike Air Tailwind '79 Sneakers
Nike ssense.com
SHOP NOW

$110 $80 (27% off)
Throwback sneakers. 

Ovadia and Sons Sherpa Jacket
Ovadia and Sons Sherpa Jacket
OVADIA AND SONS nordstromrack.com
SHOP NOW

$390 $120 (69% off)
Oh baby, baby it's a wild world. 

Crocs Coast Clog
Crocs Coast Clog
Crocs nordstromrack.com
SHOP NOW

$40 $30 (25% off)
For gardening or the beach or getting the mail

District Vision x Saturdays Takeyoshi Sunglasses
District Vision x Saturdays Takeyoshi Sunglasses
District Vision eastdane.com
SHOP NOW

$195 $117 (40% off)
Built for speed

Everlane Denim Jacket
Everlane Denim Jacket
everlane everlane.com
SHOP NOW

$98 $39 (60% off)
Get faded. 

Raen Rollo Sunglasses
Raen Rollo Sunglasses
raen.com
$70.00
SHOP NOW

$165 $83 (50% off)
Sun protection. 

Adidas x Wales Bonner Samba Sneakers
Adidas x Wales Bonner Samba Sneakers
adidas eastdane.com
SHOP NOW

$180 $126 (30% off)
Not your typical Sambas. 

J.Crew 484 Chinos
J.Crew 484 Chinos
jcrew.com
SHOP NOW

$80 $12 (85% off)
Great chinos for an incredible price. 

Nike Everyday Crew Socks (Pack of 6)
Nike Everyday Crew Socks (Pack of 6)
Nike nordstromrack.com
SHOP NOW

$20 $15 (25% off)
Get some new basics. 

Vans Classic Pullover Hoodie
Vans Classic Pullover Hoodie
VANS nordstromrack.com
SHOP NOW

$55 $27 (50% off)
Van life. 

Battenwear Batten-Down Vest (60/40)
Battenwear Batten-Down Vest (60/40)
battenwear.com
SHOP NOW

$273 $218 (20% off)
Vintage-inspired goodness. 

Vans Asher Sneaker
Vans Asher Sneaker
VANS nordstromrack.com
SHOP NOW

$50 $34 (32% off)
Save on the classics. 

Chamula Cancun Huaraches
Chamula Cancun Huaraches
Chamula huckberry.com
SHOP NOW

$132 $66 (50% off)
For those living in warmer regions. 

Carhartt WIP Salinac Shirt
Carhartt WIP Salinac Shirt
Carhartt Work In Progress ssense.com
SHOP NOW

$165 $81 (51% off)
A trusted denim work shirt. 

Peace Sign Olive T-Shirt
Peace Sign Olive T-Shirt
corridornyc.com
$39.00
SHOP NOW

$65 $39 (40% off)
You may say I'm a dreamer, but I'm not the only one. 

Gucci Square Sunglasses
Gucci Square Sunglasses
GUCCI nordstromrack.com
SHOP NOW

$390 $140 (64% off)
Timeless. 

Skagen Fisk Watch
Skagen Fisk Watch
Skagen nordstromrack.com
SHOP NOW

$135 $65 (51% off)
42mm with a silicone band.

J.Crew Plaid Flannel Shirt
J.Crew Plaid Flannel Shirt
J.Crew jcrew.com
SHOP NOW

$90 $14 (85% off)
A work shirt that works for you.

Thom Browne TBS412 Sunglasses
Thom Browne TBS412 Sunglasses
Thom Browne ssense.com
SHOP NOW

$565 $379 (33% off)
Take a style cue from Father John Misty.

Vans x J.Crew Authentic Sneaker
Vans x J.Crew Authentic Sneaker
VANS nordstromrack.com
SHOP NOW

$60 $30 (50% off)
Add a print to your shoe game. 

Rhythm Heritage Jacket
Rhythm Heritage Jacket
Rhythm huckberry.com
SHOP NOW

$90 $50 (44% off)
Swap some cords for your denim.

RoToTo Bulky Watch Cap
RoToTo Bulky Watch Cap
RoToTo toddsnyder.com
SHOP NOW

$48 $39 (18% off)
A timeless cap.

Carhartt WIP Chase Sweatshirt
Carhartt WIP Chase Sweatshirt
Carhartt ssense.com
SHOP NOW

$90 $63 (30% off)
Get your Carhartt for less.

Todd Snyder Velour Long Sleeve Polo
Todd Snyder Velour Long Sleeve Polo
Todd Snyder toddsnyder.com
SHOP NOW

$148 $119 (19% off)
We care about your comfort and style.

Timex + Todd Snyder Mod Watch
Timex + Todd Snyder Mod Watch
Timex toddsnyder.com
SHOP NOW

$138 $109 (21% off)
Can't go wrong with this 40mm classic.

Alex Mill Moleskin Pleated Trousers
Alex Mill Moleskin Pleated Trousers
Alex Mill eastdane.com
SHOP NOW

$145 $102 (30% off)
Let your jeans rest for a bit.

Everlane Cashmere Sweater
Everlane Cashmere Sweater
everlane everlane.com
SHOP NOW

$130 $52 (60% off)
Grade-A cashmere from Mongolia.

Uniqlo U Quilted Coat
Uniqlo U Quilted Coat
uniqlo.com
SHOP NOW

$150 $50 (66% off)
A cool-weather essential.

Carhartt Denim Overalls
Carhartt Denim Overalls
Carhartt zappos.com
SHOP NOW

$68 $55 (19% off)
For work and play.

Todd Snyder Brushed Cotton Cashmere Shirt
Todd Snyder Brushed Cotton Cashmere Shirt
Todd Snyder toddsnyder.com
SHOP NOW

$178 $84 (52% off)
The button-down gets the luxury touch.

Dolce & Gabbana Sunglasses
Dolce & Gabbana Sunglasses
Dolce & Gabbana nordstromrack.com
SHOP NOW

$387 $80 (79% off)
Serious savings.

Deus Ex Machina Venice Sweatshirt
Deus Ex Machina Venice Sweatshirt
DEUS EX MACHINA nordstromrack.com
SHOP NOW

$108 $46 (57% off)

Your sweatshirt needs an upgrade.

Wills Classic Cashmere Crewneck
Wills Classic Cashmere Crewneck
Wills huckberry.com
SHOP NOW

$160 $112 (30% off)
It's sweater season.

Save Khaki Standard Chinos
Save Khaki Standard Chinos
Save Khaki stagprovisions.com
SHOP NOW

$138 $71 (49% off)
Give your jeans some time off.

Yuketen Handsewn Sports Moc
Yuketen Handsewn Sports Moc
Yuketen stagprovisions.com
SHOP NOW

$345 $188 (46% off)
Craftsmanship and comfort.

Todd Snyder + Champion Heavyweight Hoodie
Todd Snyder + Champion Heavyweight Hoodie
Todd Snyder toddsnyder.com
SHOP NOW

$138 $99 (28% off)
Serious savings on one of our favorite hoodies.

Timex + Todd Snyder Maritime Sport MS1 Watch
Timex + Todd Snyder Maritime Sport MS1 Watch
Timex toddsnyder.com
SHOP NOW

$158 $129 (18% off)
A cool 41mm.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Best Style Releases of the Week
12 Awesome Style Releases & New Watches This Week
10 Great Style Releases and New Watches This Week
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
14 Style Releases and New Watches We Love
13 Style Releases and New Watches to Check Out
22 Style Releases and New Watches This Week
19 Style Releases and New Watches This Week
The Best New Style Drops and Watches of the Week
19 Style Releases and New Watches Worth Your Time
22 Style Releases and New Watches Worth Your Time
14 Style Releases We Obsessed About This Week