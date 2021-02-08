Today in Gear: Your Daily Recap of Our Top Stories

Today in Gear: The New Toyota Tundra, Fantastic Vinyl Accessories & More
Toyota dealers are getting new details about the 2022 Toyota Tundra — and, reportedly, they're pumped.
These top picks for lightweight, innovative down jackets will keep you warm from when the leaves fly until the snow melts next spring.
A collection of the best reading and lounge chairs you can find on the internet, at every price point and in every style.
Just because you can't afford Tom Brady's IWC collection doesn't mean you can't root in style.
Apple's on-again/off-again "Project Titan" appears to be off again—for the moment.
Peter Hahn, the co-owner of the Turntable Lab, the New York-based, go-to music shop for professional DJs, musicians and audiophiles, selects his favorite vinly accessories.
Here's everything you need to know about the best divers, their history and more.
In the past, there has been a clear divide between what was a fitness tracker and what was a smartwatch.
Who says affordable gifts can't be great?
Not everyone on your list is going to make the cut for getting a big-ticket item.