Today in Gear: Your Daily Recap of Our Top Stories

Today's Top Stories
The Best Fitness Apps of 2021
Everything You Missed at CES 2021
Tips to Help You Be More Productive in 2021
Who Owns Your Favorite Watch Brand?
6 Weird Knives That Are New for 2021

Today in Gear: The New Toyota Tundra, Fantastic Vinyl Accessories & More

The best way to catch up on the day's most important product releases and stories.

By Gear Patrol
8 best vinyl accessories picked by an expert gear patrol lead full
Hunter D. Kelley

Today in Gear is our daily roundup of all the latest product announcements, drops and deals. Comments or concerns? We’d love to hear from you at tig@gearpatrol.com.

Toyota Dealers Believe the New Tundra Will Crush the Ford F-150 and Ram 1500
toyota tundra
Toyota

Toyota dealers are getting new details about the 2022 Toyota Tundra — and, reportedly, they're pumped.

The 12 Best Down Jackets of 2021
best down jackets gear patrol lead full 970×650
Chandler Bondurant

These top picks for lightweight, innovative down jackets will keep you warm from when the leaves fly until the snow melts next spring.

The 25 Best Reading Chairs of 2021
10 best reading chairs gear patrol lead full
Design Within Reach

A collection of the best reading and lounge chairs you can find on the internet, at every price point and in every style.

Celebrate Tampa Bay’s Win with This Super Bowl LV Timex Watch
super bowl
Courtesy

Just because you can't afford Tom Brady's IWC collection doesn't mean you can't root in style.

Is the Apple Car Dead Again? Here's What We Know
holiday season begins across new york city area
John LamparskiGetty Images

Apple's on-again/off-again "Project Titan" appears to be off again—for the moment.

The 8 Best Vinyl Accessories, Picked By an Expert
8 best vinyl accessories picked by an expert gear patrol lead full
Hunter D. Kelley

Peter Hahn, the co-owner of the Turntable Lab, the New York-based, go-to music shop for professional DJs, musicians and audiophiles, selects his favorite vinly accessories.

The Ultimate Guide to Dive Watches
watches
Courtesy

Here's everything you need to know about the best divers, their history and more.

Which Should You Buy: Smartwatch or Fitness Tracker?
apple watch
Courtesy

In the past, there has been a clear divide between what was a fitness tracker and what was a smartwatch.

The Best Gifts Under $25 for Women
best gifts under 25 for women
Gear Patrol

Who says affordable gifts can't be great?

The Best Men's Gifts Under $25
best mens gifts under 25
Courtesy

Not everyone on your list is going to make the cut for getting a big-ticket item.

