The Best Men's Gifts Under $25
Let’s face it: not everyone on your Christmas list is going to make the cut for getting a big-ticket item. For everyone else, here are some useful and fun gifts that are every bit as thoughtful.
If they eat meat, they'll appreciate this delicious BBQ sauce that's leaps and bounds above whatever store-bought brand they're used to.
If you’re not buying them boots, buy them something that they can use to protect and care for the boots they have.
This water bottle is a classic for a reason. Easy to use, easy to clean, and it’s pretty much indestructible.
Wardrobe basics don't have to be made from 'basic' materials. These great socks from Arvin Goods use a blend of upcycled cotton and recycled polyester.
Target’s Project 62 line continues to impress with its mid-century offerings, and this clock is a solid addition for any wall.
If there were one beanie everyone could agree on, we think it would be this one.
Spice up his life with this upgraded chili oil that puts all other hot sauces to shame.
Even if they don’t have a reason to use it, you can’t deny that Zippos are cool as hell.
The classic Opinel pocket knife has a timeless design and a terrific price point. It's the perfect desk knife everyone should own.
Pomade works pretty well with all hairstyles, and this one is about as good as they come.
Thanks to tough but light 18/8 stainless steel, a wide mouth and an integrated lanyard cap, this Stanley classic always results in cheers. (See what we did there?)
The word "premium" isn't usually used to describe toothpicks, but it's the easiest way to refer to Daneson's single malt and bourbon-flavored spears.
A T-shirt may not be at the top of their gift list, but nobody ever complains about having an extra one — especially when it's as comfy and nice as cotton number. Plus, it also comes in tall sizes for the lankier folks.
Simple design, solid construction, and eternally useful.
Normal mugs make good gifts, but mugs that keep drinks hot for 5 to 6 hours make great gifts.
Screwdriver, capacitive touch stylus for smart devices, an integrated bubble level, ruler, and pen with clip. Amazing.