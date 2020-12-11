Today's Top Stories
The Best Men's Gifts Under $25

Not everyone on your Christmas list is going to make the cut for getting a big-ticket item.

By Eric Limer
best mens gifts under 25
Courtesy

Let’s face it: not everyone on your Christmas list is going to make the cut for getting a big-ticket item. For everyone else, here are some useful and fun gifts that are every bit as thoughtful.

Smokey Brown Sugar BBQ Sauce
feltonandmary.com
$7.49
SHOP NOW

If they eat meat, they'll appreciate this delicious BBQ sauce that's leaps and bounds above whatever store-bought brand they're used to.

Red Wing Leather Cream
Red Wing redwingheritage.com
$10.00
SHOP NOW

If you’re not buying them boots, buy them something that they can use to protect and care for the boots they have.

Nalgene Water Bottle
Nalgene amazon.com
$10.98
SHOP NOW

This water bottle is a classic for a reason. Easy to use, easy to clean, and it’s pretty much indestructible.

Arvin Goods Casual Socks
Arvin Goods Casual Socks
$14.00
SHOP NOW

Wardrobe basics don't have to be made from 'basic' materials. These great socks from Arvin Goods use a blend of upcycled cotton and recycled polyester.

Target Project 62 Wall Clock
Project 62 target.com
$15.00
SHOP NOW

Target’s Project 62 line continues to impress with its mid-century offerings, and this clock is a solid addition for any wall.

Carhartt Men's Acrylic Watch Hat A18
Carhartt amazon.com
$17.00
SHOP NOW

If there were one beanie everyone could agree on, we think it would be this one.

Fly by Jing Sichuan Chili Crisp
FLYBYJING amazon.com
$17.98
SHOP NOW

Spice up his life with this upgraded chili oil that puts all other hot sauces to shame.

Zippo Matte Pocket Lighter
Zippo amazon.com
$18.00
SHOP NOW

Even if they don’t have a reason to use it, you can’t deny that Zippos are cool as hell.

Opinel No. 8 Knife
Opinel
Opinel amazon.com
$17.00
SHOP NOW

The classic Opinel pocket knife has a timeless design and a terrific price point. It's the perfect desk knife everyone should own.

Uppercut Pomade
UPPERCUT DELUXE amazon.com
$20.00
$18.00 (10% off)
SHOP NOW

Pomade works pretty well with all hairstyles, and this one is about as good as they come.

Stanley Classic Flask
Stanley amazon.com
$25.00
$18.18 (27% off)
SHOP NOW

Thanks to tough but light 18/8 stainless steel, a wide mouth and an integrated lanyard cap, this Stanley classic always results in cheers. (See what we did there?)

Daneson Toothpicks
Daneson huckberry.com
$18.00
SHOP NOW

The word "premium" isn't usually used to describe toothpicks, but it's the easiest way to refer to Daneson's single malt and bourbon-flavored spears.

Men's Carefree Unshrinkable Tee
men's llbean.com
$19.95
SHOP NOW

A T-shirt may not be at the top of their gift list, but nobody ever complains about having an extra one — especially when it's as comfy and nice as cotton number. Plus, it also comes in tall sizes for the lankier folks.

Double L Pocket Knife
redirectingat.com
$23.95
SHOP NOW

Simple design, solid construction, and eternally useful.

Yeti Rambler Mug
YETI amazon.com
$25.00
SHOP NOW

Normal mugs make good gifts, but mugs that keep drinks hot for 5 to 6 hours make great gifts.

5-in-1 Tool Pen
UncommonGoods uncommongoods.com
$25.00
SHOP NOW

Screwdriver, capacitive touch stylus for smart devices, an integrated bubble level, ruler, and pen with clip. Amazing.

