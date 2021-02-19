Today in Gear: Your Daily Recap of Our Top Stories

Today in Gear: Black-Owned Breweries You Should Know, an Insanely Fun First-of-Its-Kind Bike & More
The best way to catch up on the day's most important product releases and stories.
Today in Gear is our daily roundup of all the latest product announcements, drops and deals. Comments or concerns? We’d love to hear from you at tig@gearpatrol.com.
Every car enthusiast should know about this unique style of timepiece.
Drops this week include some juicy collabs, affordable dive watches and more.
A blend of new and old tech helps Priority's Ace of Spades revive the joy of riding.
It’s really Apple Music or bust with the HomePod, which is why if you want Apple’s newest smart speaker you need to make the switch to Apple Music.
A Defender pickup could still happen; Seb Vettel has some Ferraris to sell; and it's easier than ever to rent an electric motorcycle.
The Mila air purifier is a breath of fresh air.
Consumer Reports has made its annual list of the most sensible cars you can buy, and it features some of our favorites.
If that classic watch is out of reach, there are still other great options.
Less than 1% of the nearly 8,500 craft breweries in America are Black-owned. That needs to change.
Trademark filings in Canada suggest that some awesome, more-off-road-oriented Subies are en route.
From the first gaming projector optimized for the new PlayStation and Xbox consoles to Wyze's first color-changing smart bulbs.