Today in Gear: Your Daily Recap of Our Top Stories

Today in Gear: Black-Owned Breweries You Should Know, an Insanely Fun First-of-Its-Kind Bike & More

The best way to catch up on the day's most important product releases and stories.

By Gear Patrol
brewery
Courtesy

Today in Gear is our daily roundup of all the latest product announcements, drops and deals. Comments or concerns? We’d love to hear from you at tig@gearpatrol.com.

How Does a Crooked Watch Dial Make You a Better Driver?
hodinkee vacheron constatine historiques american 1921 in rose gold
Hodinkee Shop

Every car enthusiast should know about this unique style of timepiece.

11 Style Releases and New Watches We're Obsessed About This Week
roundup
Courtesy

Drops this week include some juicy collabs, affordable dive watches and more.

This First-of-Its-Kind Bike Is Just Insanely Fun
priority
Priority

A blend of new and old tech helps Priority's Ace of Spades revive the joy of riding.

How to Switch Over from Spotify to Apple Music — It’s Easy
how to switch from spotify to apple music gear patrol lead full
Gear Patrol

It’s really Apple Music or bust with the HomePod, which is why if you want Apple’s newest smart speaker you need to make the switch to Apple Music.

All the Automotive News You Missed This Week That You Should Know About
auto news
Courtesy

A Defender pickup could still happen; Seb Vettel has some Ferraris to sell; and it's easier than ever to rent an electric motorcycle.

Is This the Smartest Air Purifier on the Market?
air purifier
Mila

The Mila air purifier is a breath of fresh air.

These Are the 10 Best Cars to Buy Under $55,000
2020 subaru outback review gear patrol lead feature
Subaru

Consumer Reports has made its annual list of the most sensible cars you can buy, and it features some of our favorites.

Affordable Alternatives to the Most Iconic Watches Ever
affordable
Courtesy

If that classic watch is out of reach, there are still other great options.

15 Black-Owned and Black-Led Breweries You Should Know
brewery
Courtesy

Less than 1% of the nearly 8,500 craft breweries in America are Black-owned. That needs to change.

Subaru May Have Badass Versions of the Outback and Forester Coming Soon
subaru
Subaru

Trademark filings in Canada suggest that some awesome, more-off-road-oriented Subies are en route.

8 New Gadgets You Should Have on Your Radar This Week
accessories
Courtesy

From the first gaming projector optimized for the new PlayStation and Xbox consoles to Wyze's first color-changing smart bulbs.

