11 Style Releases and New Watches We're Obsessed About This Week

The weekend is here, and so are some watch and style drops you won't want to miss. Collabs continue to keep it fresh with the likes of Barbour and Noah teaming up on the style front, and one of our favorite French watchmakers made a highly compelling new dive watch with our buddies over at the watch website Worn & Wound. There are jackets and pullovers to see you through a cold February, some lust-worthy watches and much more in this week's roundup. Stay warm, and enjoy!

Yema x Worn & Wound Superman Maxi Dial Limited Edition Watch

Collaborating with the website Worn & Wound, Yema gave its popular Superman dive watch a "maxi" dial — meaning the markers are bolded. The somewhat quirky look results in one of the coolest versions of the (already awesome) Superman automatic dive watch yet — and a reasonable price makes it all the better.

Price: $990

Noah x Barbour Waxed Bedale Jacket

Barbour’s iconic Bedale has a fresh coat of paint for NYC-based brand Noah. While it looks fresh, the coat still features a water-resistant waxed cotton shell, a corduroy collar, a heavy-duty zipper and two bellow front pockets.

Price: $770 Sold Out

Grand Seiko Heritage Series 9 SLGH005 Watch

Fascinating textured dials are one of Grand Seiko's trademarks — one of these, in the brand's newest release, is meant to reference birch bark. The SLGH005 watch has all the traits the brand is celebrated for, from zaratsu polishing to exquisite detail, and it's powered by an in-house high-beat (5Hz, rather than the more common 4Hz) automatic movement.

Price: $9,100

Everlane Track Hoodie

Made from organic cotton French terry, this sweatshirt features a hood devoid of a drawstring, raglan sleeves, a front kangaroo pocket and a relaxed silhouette. It’s got a worn-in vintage look, but will still stand up to years of use.

Price: $60

Oris Aquis GMT Whale Shark Dive Watch

This version of Oris's flagship dive watch features a GMT and was created in collaboration with underwater photographer and brand ambassador Gerardo del Villar to raise awareness of the endangered whale shark. The dial features a cool embossed shark-skin texture.

Price: $3,200

Volcom Burch Long Sleeve Tee

Unparalled minds of a parallel universe. Legendary surfer and shaper Ryan Burch lends his art to this wild shirt — "all-shaping eyes" on a highlighter green tie-dye.

Price: $38

Panerai Luminor Marina Platinumtech PAM 1116 Watch

Panerai makes tough, tool-style watches, but they are simultaneously high-end luxury items — even in steel. In platinum, the new PAM1116 is even swankier, but this is no typical soft and easily scratched platinum. Rather, it's a special Panerai alloy made to be harder and more resistant to wear. On top of all this, it comes with a 70-year warranty.

Price: $36,900

Goldwin Element Jacket

Made in Japan, this lightweight jacket is made from water-resistant Pertex Shield Air fabric that's seam-sealed for additional protection. It has a unique external pull-out mesh pocket for storing wet items like a beanies or gloves. The Element jacket has a relaxed fit so you'll have maximum mobility no matter your activities.

Price: $400

Luminox Bear Grylls Air Series Watch

In a continuing collaboration with celebrity survivalist Bear Grylls, Luminox completes its collection of air-land-sea outdoor watches with an aviation-themed new release. This one features a GMT complication, 200m of water resistance and, of course, tritium tube illumination.

Price: $695-$795

Eddie Bauer X Baja East Sherpa Pullover

This limited-edition pullover was designed with Los Angeles-based Baja East. Made from hefty-yet-soft, curly sherpa fleece it features a brushed fleece interior, a front kangaroo pocket and a relaxed fit.

Price: $189

Bulova Precisionist Watch

Bulova's hyper-accurate Precisionist tech features a 262kHz quartz movement that allows measurement down to 1/1,000th of a second, and unlike most quartz watches, it also offers a smooth-sweeping seconds hand. The brand is celebrating 10 years of the technology with a new, sportily styled model.

Price: $975-$995

