11 Style Releases and New Watches We're Obsessed About This Week

Drops this week include some juicy collabs, affordable dive watches and more.

By Zen Love and John Zientek
Courtesy

The weekend is here, and so are some watch and style drops you won't want to miss. Collabs continue to keep it fresh with the likes of Barbour and Noah teaming up on the style front, and one of our favorite French watchmakers made a highly compelling new dive watch with our buddies over at the watch website Worn & Wound. There are jackets and pullovers to see you through a cold February, some lust-worthy watches and much more in this week's roundup. Stay warm, and enjoy!

Yema x Worn & Wound Superman Maxi Dial Limited Edition Watch

Courtesy

Collaborating with the website Worn & Wound, Yema gave its popular Superman dive watch a "maxi" dial — meaning the markers are bolded. The somewhat quirky look results in one of the coolest versions of the (already awesome) Superman automatic dive watch yet — and a reasonable price makes it all the better.

Price: $990

SHOP NOW

Noah x Barbour Waxed Bedale Jacket

Courtesy

Barbour’s iconic Bedale has a fresh coat of paint for NYC-based brand Noah. While it looks fresh, the coat still features a water-resistant waxed cotton shell, a corduroy collar, a heavy-duty zipper and two bellow front pockets.

Price: $770 Sold Out

SHOP NOW

Grand Seiko Heritage Series 9 SLGH005 Watch

Courtesy

Fascinating textured dials are one of Grand Seiko's trademarks — one of these, in the brand's newest release, is meant to reference birch bark. The SLGH005 watch has all the traits the brand is celebrated for, from zaratsu polishing to exquisite detail, and it's powered by an in-house high-beat (5Hz, rather than the more common 4Hz) automatic movement.

Price: $9,100

SHOP NOW

Everlane Track Hoodie

Courtesy

Made from organic cotton French terry, this sweatshirt features a hood devoid of a drawstring, raglan sleeves, a front kangaroo pocket and a relaxed silhouette. It’s got a worn-in vintage look, but will still stand up to years of use.

Price: $60

SHOP NOW

Oris Aquis GMT Whale Shark Dive Watch

Courtesy

This version of Oris's flagship dive watch features a GMT and was created in collaboration with underwater photographer and brand ambassador Gerardo del Villar to raise awareness of the endangered whale shark. The dial features a cool embossed shark-skin texture.

Price: $3,200

SHOP NOW

Volcom Burch Long Sleeve Tee

Courtesy

Unparalled minds of a parallel universe. Legendary surfer and shaper Ryan Burch lends his art to this wild shirt — "all-shaping eyes" on a highlighter green tie-dye.

Price: $38

SHOP NOW

Panerai Luminor Marina Platinumtech PAM 1116 Watch

Courtesy

Panerai makes tough, tool-style watches, but they are simultaneously high-end luxury items — even in steel. In platinum, the new PAM1116 is even swankier, but this is no typical soft and easily scratched platinum. Rather, it's a special Panerai alloy made to be harder and more resistant to wear. On top of all this, it comes with a 70-year warranty.

Price: $36,900

SHOP NOW

Goldwin Element Jacket

Courtesy

Made in Japan, this lightweight jacket is made from water-resistant Pertex Shield Air fabric that's seam-sealed for additional protection. It has a unique external pull-out mesh pocket for storing wet items like a beanies or gloves. The Element jacket has a relaxed fit so you'll have maximum mobility no matter your activities.

      Price: $400

      SHOP NOW

      Luminox Bear Grylls Air Series Watch

      Courtesy

      In a continuing collaboration with celebrity survivalist Bear Grylls, Luminox completes its collection of air-land-sea outdoor watches with an aviation-themed new release. This one features a GMT complication, 200m of water resistance and, of course, tritium tube illumination.

      Price: $695-$795

      SHOP NOW

      Eddie Bauer X Baja East Sherpa Pullover

      Courtesy

      This limited-edition pullover was designed with Los Angeles-based Baja East. Made from hefty-yet-soft, curly sherpa fleece it features a brushed fleece interior, a front kangaroo pocket and a relaxed fit.

      Price: $189

      SHOP NOW

      Bulova Precisionist Watch

      Courtesy

      Bulova's hyper-accurate Precisionist tech features a 262kHz quartz movement that allows measurement down to 1/1,000th of a second, and unlike most quartz watches, it also offers a smooth-sweeping seconds hand. The brand is celebrating 10 years of the technology with a new, sportily styled model.

      Price: $975-$995

      SHOP NOW

      The Best Style Deals of the Week

      Le Mont St Michel Work Jacket
      Le Mont St Michel Work Jacket
      Le Mont St Michel toddsnyder.com
      SHOP NOW

      $280 $209 (25% off)
      Can't beat the classic. 

      Saint Laurent Aviator Sunglasses
      Saint Laurent Aviator Sunglasses
      Saint Laurent nordstromrack.com
      SHOP NOW

      $405 $100 (75% off)
      Not your dad's aviators. 

      Saucony Jazz Original Vintage
      Saucony Jazz Original Vintage
      Saucony endclothing.com
      SHOP NOW

      $99 $69 (30% off)
      Hard to fault a classic. 

      Onia Josh Polo
      Onia Josh Polo
      Onia nordstromrack.com
      SHOP NOW

      $125 $20 (84% off)
      Upgrade your polo. 

      Filson Beartooth Camp Jacket
      Filson Beartooth Camp Jacket
      Filson huckberry.com
      SHOP NOW

      $250 $163 (35% off)
      Built to last

      Huckberry x Timex "Cola" Sport Watch
      Huckberry x Timex "Cola" Sport Watch
      Timex Huckberry
      SHOP NOW

      $189 $132 (29% off)
      An affordable diver. 

      Tanner Goods Classic Belt
      Tanner Goods Classic Belt
      Tanner Goods huckberry.com
      SHOP NOW

      $105 $68 (35% off)
      It'll outlast your wardrobe. 

      Rhythm Uni Fleece Hood
      Rhythm Uni Fleece Hood
      Rhythm huckberry.com
      SHOP NOW

      $60 $39 (35% off)
      A go-anywhere hoodie. 

      Todd Snyder Italian Quilted Liner Jacket
      Todd Snyder Italian Quilted Liner Jacket
      Todd Snyder toddsnyder.com
      SHOP NOW

      $248 $159 (35% off)
      Your spring jacket. 

      Clae One-Piece Leather Sneaker
      Clae One-Piece Leather Sneaker
      Clae nordstromrack.com
      SHOP NOW

      $150 $60 (60% off)
      Feit-light. 

      Filson Vintage Flannel Work Shirt
      Filson Vintage Flannel Work Shirt
      Filson zappos.com
      SHOP NOW

      $145 $116 (20% off)
      Always in season. 

      Timex Marlin Manual
      Timex Marlin Manual
      Timex huckberry.com
      $138.98
      SHOP NOW

      $199 $139 (30% off)
      Sharp looks for less. 

      Crocs Baya Clog
      Crocs Baya Clog
      Crocs nordstromrack.com
      SHOP NOW

      $45 $30 (33% off)
      Just about gardening season. 

      Sabah Slip-on
      Sabah Slip-on
      Sabah huckberry.com
      SHOP NOW

      $195 $127 (35% off)
      Our favorite easy-on shoes. 

      Everlane Crew Neck Sweater
      Everlane Crew Neck Sweater
      EVERLANE nordstromrack.com
      SHOP NOW

      $64 $45 (29% off)
      A great layer for spring. 

      Teva Hurricane XLT2 ALP Sandasl
      Teva Hurricane XLT2 ALP Sandasl
      Teva nordstromrack.com
      SHOP NOW

      $85 $47 (44% off)
      With or without socks. 

      Tanner Goods Journeyman Wallet
      Tanner Goods Journeyman Wallet
      Tanner Goods huckberry.com
      SHOP NOW

      $75 $41 (45% off)
      Downsize your wallet. 

      Crescent Down Works + Todd Snyder Corduroy Short Parka
      Crescent Down Works + Todd Snyder Corduroy Short Parka
      toddsnyder.com
      SHOP NOW

      $898 $699 (22% off)
      The ultimate collab. 

      Nike Space Hippie 04
      Nike Space Hippie 04
      Nike endclothing.com
      SHOP NOW

      $185 $115 (38% off)
      Far out. 

      Nike Killshot SP
      Nike Killshot SP
      Nike endclothing.com
      SHOP NOW

      $95 $59 (38% off)
      A modern classic.

      Outerknown Blanket Shirt
      Outerknown Blanket Shirt
      outerknown.com
      SHOP NOW

      $148 $74 (50% off)
      The best overshirt you can buy. 

      Ermenegildo Zegna Sunglasses
      Ermenegildo Zegna Sunglasses
      Ermenegildo Zegna nordstromrack.com
      SHOP NOW

      $305 $100 (67% off)
      The cooler Italian Wayfarers. 

      Vans Era Pro Sneakers
      Vans Era Pro Sneakers
      VANS nordstromrack.com
      SHOP NOW

      $60 $27 (55% off)
      Always stylish. 

      END. x Needles Track Pants
      END. x Needles Track Pants
      endclothing.com
      SHOP NOW

      $389 $255 (34% off)
      If you take leisure seriously. 

      Carhartt WIP Payton Hip Bag
      Carhartt WIP Payton Hip Bag
      Carhartt WIP endclothing.com
      SHOP NOW

      $65 $29 (55% off)
      For bike rides or short trips.

      Brandblack Kashiba Lux Slides
      Brandblack Kashiba Lux Slides
      Brandblack verishop.com
      SHOP NOW

      $110 $66 (40% off)
      Treat your feet.

      Maple Nugget Ring
      Maple Nugget Ring
      verishop.com
      SHOP NOW

      $230 $138 (40% off)
      Worth it.

      Outerknown Sur Zip Hoodie
      Outerknown Sur Zip Hoodie
      outerknown.com
      SHOP NOW

      $128 $51 (60% off)
      A steal for one of our favorite hoodies.

      Alex Mill City Cargo Pants
      Alex Mill City Cargo Pants
      Alex Mill huckberry.com
      SHOP NOW

      $125 $75 (40% off)
      For all your storage needs.

      Astorflex Bitflex Chelsea Boot
      Astorflex Bitflex Chelsea Boot
      Astorflex endclothing.com
      SHOP NOW

      $175 $115 (34% off)
      Italian-made Chelsea boots.

      Everlane ReNew Short Parka
      Everlane ReNew Short Parka
      everlane everlane.com
      SHOP NOW

      $165 $66 (60% off)
      Stay warm.

      Todd Snyder x Peanuts City Collection Los Angeles Hoodie
      Todd Snyder x Peanuts City Collection Los Angeles Hoodie
      Todd Snyder x Peanuts toddsnyder.com
      $138.00
      SHOP NOW

      $188 $169 (10% off)
      Surf's up. 

      Adidas Ozweego Sneaker
      Adidas Ozweego Sneaker
      adidas nordstromrack.com
      SHOP NOW

      $110 $66 (40% off)

      Practically a steal. 

      Aprix Canvas Sneaker
      Aprix Canvas Sneaker
      Aprix nordstromrack.com
      SHOP NOW

      $64 $40 (37% off)
      A better canvas sneaker. 

      Madewell Wide Wale Corduroy Overshirt
      Madewell Wide Wale Corduroy Overshirt
      Madewell eastdane.com
      SHOP NOW

      $98 $69 (30% off)
      Texture for days. 

      Levi's 511 Jeans
      Levi's 511 Jeans
      Levi's nordstromrack.com
      SHOP NOW

      $70 $40 (42% off)
      Jeans don't have to be blue. 

      Vans Ultrarange EXO SE Sneakers
      Vans Ultrarange EXO SE Sneakers
      VANS nordstromrack.com
      SHOP NOW

      $95 $50 (47% off)
      Go-anywhere kicks. 

      Gucci Sunglasses
      Gucci Sunglasses
      GUCCI nordstromrack.com
      SHOP NOW

      $390 $140 (64% off)
      Perfect for cloudy days. 

      L.L.Bean x Todd Snyder Sweatshirt
      L.L.Bean x Todd Snyder Sweatshirt
      L.L.Bean llbean.com
      SHOP NOW

      $148 $119 (20% off)
      Limited-edition goodness. 

      Uniqlo Fleece Jacket
      Uniqlo Fleece Jacket
      uniqlo.com
      SHOP NOW

      $30 $20 (33% off)
      It's still fleece season. 

      Woolrich Arctic Parka
      Woolrich Arctic Parka
      Woolrich verishop.com
      SHOP NOW

      $750 $375 (50% off)
      The gold standard. 

      Todd Snyder x Peanuts City Collection Tokyo Sweatshirt
      Todd Snyder x Peanuts City Collection Tokyo Sweatshirt
      Todd Snyder toddsnyder.com
      SHOP NOW

      $168 $149 (11% off)
      The ultimate collab. 

      Sunshine Blues Castlerock Pants
      Sunshine Blues Castlerock Pants
      corridornyc.com
      SHOP NOW

      $135 $81 (40% off)
      When life is hard, wear easy pants. 

      Clarks Clarkdale Chukka Boot
      Clarks Clarkdale Chukka Boot
      Clarks nordstromrack.com
      SHOP NOW

      $170 $70 (58% off)
      Your favorite desert boots, but nicer. 

      Todd Snyder Italian Boucle Guide Jacket
      Todd Snyder Italian Boucle Guide Jacket
      Todd Snyder toddsnyder.com
      SHOP NOW

      $498 $299 (39% off)
      It'll be your go-to spring jacket. 

      Timex + Todd Snyder Mod Watch
      Timex + Todd Snyder Mod Watch
      Timex toddsnyder.com
      SHOP NOW

      $138 $79 (42% off)
      Can't go wrong with this 40mm classic.

