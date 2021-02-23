Today in Gear: Your Daily Recap of Our Top Stories

Today's Top Stories
1
The Best Fitness Apps of 2021
2
Everything You Missed at CES 2021
3
Tips to Help You Be More Productive in 2021
4
Who Owns Your Favorite Watch Brand?
5
6 Weird Knives That Are New for 2021

Today in Gear: The Coolest Cars Going Electric, a Helmet That Weighs Less Than a Hamster & More

The best way to catch up on the day's most important product releases and stories.

By Gear Patrol
helmet
Courtesy

Today in Gear is our daily roundup of all the latest product announcements, drops and deals. Comments or concerns? We’d love to hear from you at tig@gearpatrol.com.

Vintage Watch Collectors Are Going to Freak Over This New Chronograph
heuer carrera
Heuer Carrera

TAG Heuer and Hodinkee partnered to reissue a cult classic from the 1960s with a striking look and a compelling backstory.

LEARN MORE

The Only Watch Cooler Than the Rolex Submariner Is the Military-Issued 'MilSub'
rolex milsub
Phillips

Now rare and sought-after, these dive watches were once soldiers' basic equipment.

LEARN MORE

10 Cool Cars That Might Go All-Electric Very Soon
2020 bmw m5 gear patrol slide 6
Courtesy

The car world is changing quickly, and some of our favorite cars and SUVs are being pulled along for the ride.

LEARN MORE

How to Use iCloud as Your Password Manager
icloud on ipad, iphone, and macbook
Apple

Apple's cloud-based storage service makes a good (and free) password manager. It's easy.

LEARN MORE

How to Remove a Watch Bezel Like Marlon Brando
marlon brando rolex gmt
Phillips

You can give your sport watch a gritty guise by removing its bezel. Here's how.

LEARN MORE

The Best Phono Cartridges to Upgrade Your Turntable
record cartridges gear patrol full lead
Courtesy

Rule #1: Do not spend more on the cartridge than the table.

LEARN MORE

Should You Buy an Automatic Turntable?
should you buy an automatic turntable gear patrol lead full
Henry Phillips

Do automatic turntables sound better, worse or the same as manual turntables?

LEARN MORE

This Amazing New Bike Helmet Weighs Less Than a Hamster
helmet
Courtesy

POC's new Ventral Lite is utterly lacking in weight.

LEARN MORE

5 Things You Need to Know About the 2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5
hyundai ioniq 5
Hyundai

Hyundai just launched its new retro-inspired, hatchback-like Ioniq 5. Here's what you need to know about it.

LEARN MORE

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Today in Gear
Today in Gear: Your Daily Recap of Our Top Stories
Today in Gear: Your Daily Recap of Our Top Stories
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Today in Gear: Your Daily Recap of Our Top Stories
Today in Gear: Your Daily Recap of Our Top Stories
Today in Gear: Your Daily Recap of Our Top Stories
Today in Gear: Your Daily Recap of Our Top Stories
Today in Gear: Your Daily Recap of Our Top Stories
Today in Gear: Your Daily Recap of Our Top Stories
Today in Gear: Your Daily Recap of Our Top Stories
Today in Gear: Your Daily Recap of Our Top Stories