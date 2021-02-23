Today in Gear: Your Daily Recap of Our Top Stories

Today in Gear is our daily roundup of all the latest product announcements, drops and deals. Comments or concerns? We’d love to hear from you at tig@gearpatrol.com .

Vintage Watch Collectors Are Going to Freak Over This New Chronograph Heuer Carrera TAG Heuer and Hodinkee partnered to reissue a cult classic from the 1960s with a striking look and a compelling backstory. LEARN MORE

The Only Watch Cooler Than the Rolex Submariner Is the Military-Issued 'MilSub' Phillips Now rare and sought-after, these dive watches were once soldiers' basic equipment. LEARN MORE

10 Cool Cars That Might Go All-Electric Very Soon Courtesy The car world is changing quickly, and some of our favorite cars and SUVs are being pulled along for the ride. LEARN MORE

How to Use iCloud as Your Password Manager Apple Apple's cloud-based storage service makes a good (and free) password manager. It's easy. LEARN MORE

How to Remove a Watch Bezel Like Marlon Brando Phillips You can give your sport watch a gritty guise by removing its bezel. Here's how. LEARN MORE

The Best Phono Cartridges to Upgrade Your Turntable Courtesy Rule #1: Do not spend more on the cartridge than the table. LEARN MORE

Should You Buy an Automatic Turntable? Henry Phillips Do automatic turntables sound better, worse or the same as manual turntables? LEARN MORE

This Amazing New Bike Helmet Weighs Less Than a Hamster Courtesy POC's new Ventral Lite is utterly lacking in weight. LEARN MORE

5 Things You Need to Know About the 2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5 Hyundai Hyundai just launched its new retro-inspired, hatchback-like Ioniq 5. Here's what you need to know about it. LEARN MORE

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io