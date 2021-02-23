Today in Gear: Your Daily Recap of Our Top Stories

Today in Gear: The Coolest Cars Going Electric, a Helmet That Weighs Less Than a Hamster & More
The best way to catch up on the day's most important product releases and stories.
Today in Gear is our daily roundup of all the latest product announcements, drops and deals. Comments or concerns? We’d love to hear from you at tig@gearpatrol.com.
TAG Heuer and Hodinkee partnered to reissue a cult classic from the 1960s with a striking look and a compelling backstory.
Now rare and sought-after, these dive watches were once soldiers' basic equipment.
The car world is changing quickly, and some of our favorite cars and SUVs are being pulled along for the ride.
Apple's cloud-based storage service makes a good (and free) password manager. It's easy.
You can give your sport watch a gritty guise by removing its bezel. Here's how.
Rule #1: Do not spend more on the cartridge than the table.
Do automatic turntables sound better, worse or the same as manual turntables?
POC's new Ventral Lite is utterly lacking in weight.
Hyundai just launched its new retro-inspired, hatchback-like Ioniq 5. Here's what you need to know about it.