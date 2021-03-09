Today in Gear: Your Daily Recap of Our Top Stories

Today in Gear is our daily roundup of all the latest product announcements, drops and deals. Comments or concerns? We’d love to hear from you at tig@gearpatrol.com .

These 12 New Bikes and Accessories Push the Envelope Even Further Courtesy Sweet new MTBs, a revolutionary cycling shoe and, yes, e-bikes from Porsche. LEARN MORE

This Marine Chronometer Was the First Global Positioning System National Maritime Museum, Greenwich The precision of this timekeeping breakthrough enabled the age of European exploration. LEARN MORE

One of the World's Coolest Chronograph Watches Is Back Jay Mitchosky Little-known but highly valued, the Aquastar Deepstar is a vintage dive watch classic, and it's returned in upgraded form. LEARN MORE

Kia's New Car Could Outgun Porsche, and It Might Debut March 15th (Updated) Kia If the reported specs are accurate, the new Kia EV6 could scare the heck out of Porsche and Tesla. LEARN MORE

One of Our Favorite Retro-Styled Chronographs Just Wound Up Getting Better Hamilton The Hamilton Intra-Matic Chronograph H brings a hand-wound movement to a beloved watch. LEARN MORE

If These Nissan 400Z Specs Are Correct, This Sports Car Will Be Mind-Blowing Nissan The new Nissan 400Z has showed up (in a video game) with more power than anyone anticipated. LEARN MORE

The 15 Best Basic T-Shirts You Can Buy Courtesy Huckberry The best plain t-shirts you can buy, from the multi-packs to the one-off grails. LEARN MORE

The 21 Best Office Chairs of 2021 Chase Pellerin Everything you need to know to find an office chair best suited to your needs, including ergonomics, price, aesthetics and features. LEARN MORE

Seth Rogen Is Launching a Weed Brand, and Life Is Starting to Make Sense Again Courtesy Houseplant is one of the few celebrity brands that we actually believe in. LEARN MORE

These New Tents Could Make You Want to Live Outside Forever Courtesy By taking an inventive approach to the design of every feature, Sea to Summit made its new tents some of the most habitable available. LEARN MORE

