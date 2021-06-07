Today in Gear: Your Daily Recap of Our Top Stories

Today in Gear: A Personalized Multivitamin Routine, the How to Clean Your Sneakers & More

rootine vitamins
Rootine

Today in Gear is our daily roundup of all the latest product announcements, drops and deals.

Leveling Up Your Nutritional Routine Just Got Way Easier
rootine vitamins
Rootine

You've optimized your fitness routine, your work from home office setup and your hi-fi audio system — why haven't you optimized your nutritional routine as well? If your answer is "I take vitamins," then you're missing the point. One-size-fits-all multivitamins, by nature of needing to appeal to everyone, aren't formulated to give you the nutrients that you need. That's why Rootine developed its unique take on multivitamins, which optimizes cellular nutrition through data and personalization. Rootine leverages a "test, take and track" approach, which is developed by an AI that factors in your DNA, blood and lifestyle test results. But that's only part of the equation. The brand then makes use of its microbead form factor to allow for precision dosing and give you exactly the nutrients that your body needs. Optimizing your nutritional routine just got much easier.

Price: $69+/month

SHOP NOW

How to Clean Every Kind of Sneaker
reshoevn8r clean your sneakers
Reshoevn8r

Tools and tips for restoring trashed kicks.

LEARN MORE

The Best Motorcycle Jackets You Can Buy in 2021
motorcycle jackets
Gear Patrol

Whether you're commuting to the office or planning a cross-country journey, find the motorcycle jacket you need.

LEARN MORE

Want a Breitling Navitimer? Here Are 3 Worthy Alternatives That Won't Cost as Much
want this get this navitimer
Courtesy

Watches from Seiko, Hamilton and Sinn might just fill that Breitling-shaped hole in your heart.

LEARN MORE

Every Automotive Emblem, Explained
logos
Courtesy

Every emblem has a story.

LEARN MORE

How to Easily Remove Scratches from Your Watch Crystal
scratched crystal gear patrol lead full
Courtesy

A fresh scratch on an otherwise flawless crystal is a devastating sight.

LEARN MORE

How a Young Artist Is Building Giant Wooden Clocks in Michigan
rick hale working
Clockwright

We interview Rick Hale of Clockwright on his brilliant, horological woodwork.

LEARN MORE

Sonos Roam: Your 10 Most-Asked Questions, Answered
sonos bluetooth speaker
Sonos

Thinking of buying a Sonos Roam, but aren't quite sure of a few things? No problem. We're here to answer them.

LEARN MORE

The All-New Toyota Land Cruiser Debuts This Week. Here's What You Need to Know
2020 toyota land cruiser heritage edition review gear patrol lead slide 1
Toyota

The Land Cruiser is getting a long-awaited overhaul.

LEARN MORE

Why You Should Never Bring a Spork Camping
a four piece camping spork
Courtesy

Fed up with the spork, an ineffective jack-of-two-trades, I sought out a campsite cutlery alternative.

LEARN MORE

8 Cool Facts We Learned About the Future of Toyota and Lexus
toyota tacoma
Tyler Duffy

Toyota brought us out to its headquarters for a week. Here's what we learned.

LEARN MORE

This Indie Brand's Colorful New Watches Are Like Nothing We've Ever Seen
watch
Courtesy

Israeli watchmaker Itay Noy introduces new takes on his creative watchmaking concepts.

LEARN MORE

The Best Portable Chargers for Your Smartphone
portable battery for smartphone
Tucker Bowe

Not all power banks are created equal, and it's worth springing for the best.

LEARN MORE

Roger Federer's New Tennis Shoe Is Literally One of a Kind
2021 french open day seven
Clive BrunskillGetty Images

Given On Running’s partnership with Roger Federer, its first tennis shoe was probably inevitable.

LEARN MORE

Win a Father’s Day Gift Package Worth Over $3,000
collage of insidetracker app, meater thermometer, rmwilliams boots, martenero watch, sardel pans, project turntable, s'well container, and gear patrol magazine
Courtesy

Give your dad the gift of gear.

LEARN MORE

The 8 Best Coffee Makers You Can Buy in 2021
best coffee makers
Gear Patrol

The best coffee maker is the one that fits your kitchen, budget and style, but never compromises on excellent coffee.

LEARN MORE

Tesla Just Canceled Its Hottest New Car
tesla model s
Tesla

One Sunday tweet from Elon Musk and the Model S is no longer getting 520 miles of range.\

LEARN MORE

