Today in Gear: Your Daily Recap of Our Top Stories

Today in Gear: Win $1,000 Worth of Tools, How to Clean Your Glasses & More

garrett wade tools maker of the year
Garrett Wade

Win $1,000 in New Tools from Garrett Wade
garrett wade tools maker of the year
Garrett Wade

Whether you're a maker by trade or it's a hobby you love to do on the weekends, now is your chance to win $1,000 worth of brand-new tools to seriously upgrade your DIY setup. Winning the Garrett Wade Maker of the Year Award is the ultimate way to get a showroom-quality toolbox setup and exposure for all of the projects you've taken on over the past year. To enter, submit one of your DIY projects to be judged by a panel chosen by Garrett Wade. If your project is selected, in addition to winning $1,000 of new tools, the winner will also receive a new tool every month for a year and will be featured in Garrett Wade’s upcoming holiday catalog, sharing your story and your creation with its readers. Plus, you will receive a free Garrett Wade gift just for entering — don't miss your chance to stock your toolbox.

The Porsche 718 Boxster GTS 4.0 Just Might Be the Ideal Porsche Roadster
porsche boxster 718 gts 4 0 six cylinder
Will Sabel Courtney

Six cylinders, six gears, two seats, zero turbos.

How to Clean and Care For Your Glasses
glasses on green background
Garrett Leight

Whether optical or sun, these are the ways to make them wear longer.

The 10 Best Camping Cots of 2021
best camping cots
Gear Patrol

The key to a better night’s sleep outdoors is one of these snooze-friendly winners.

The Next Generation of Wireless Earbuds Is Here
tech roundup
Tucker Bowe

It's been nearly five years since Apple released its original AirPods. And since then wireless earbuds have gotten a lot better. So, what's next?

The 10 Best Tower Fans For a Cooler Summer
tower fans
Gear Patrol

Easy, breezy tower fans.

How Moon Phase Watches Work, and Why They're Special
omega speedmaster coax moonphase gear patrol lead full
Henry Phillips

A moon phase watch reminds us that we’re all just spinning through space on this pale blue dot, orbited by a glowing rock, mere cogs in a bigger clockwork.

8 Great Dad Cars That Automotive Enthusiasts Can Still Appreciate
2021 chevrolet suburban z71
Chevrolet

Yes, you need something roomier and more practical, but there's no need to go full-on Chevy Traverse.

The Best Motorcycles for Shorter Riders
best motorcycles for short riders
Ducati

Finding a motorcycle when you’re, shall we say, a particular size can be tricky.

Apple Watch Series 7: Everything We Know So Far
apple watch series 7 rumors
Apple

A new blood glucose sensor and a radical redesign with flat edges could be coming to Apple's next smartwatch.

Now's Your Chance to Buy a Little-Known Dive Watch Once Used by the French Navy
watch
Courtesy

The Jacques Bianchi JB 200 reintroduces a unique model from the 1980s.

Chevy's Super-Cool New Corvette Z06 May Be Delayed Again
2020 chevrolet corvette stingray gear patrol lead full
JESSICA LYNN WALKER

Chevy has some mind-blowing new Corvette variants in store, but we may have to wait a bit longer for them.

The Most Important Pieces of Gear You Need for Car Camping
luno tesla
Luno

Car camping makes getting away easy as pie. These items make it even tastier.

Yeti's New Travel Bags Are Perfect for Summer Adventures
a person wheeling a yeti suitcase through an airport
Courtesy

Yeti just updated its line of soft-sided bags and luggage — in a big way.

This Stealthy Pilot's Watch Looks Like Radar for Your Wrist
watch
Courtesy

Bell & Ross's latest creation is an unexpected-but-refined take on the aviation-themed watch.

Neckwear No More: Should Today's Workplaces Really Require Ties?
tie a tie
Henry Phillips

Men are dressing down, and the storied accessory might be on its way out.

Did Todd Snyder Just Create the Best Timex Q Yet?
todd snyder q timex cream dial
Todd Snyder

Everyone's favorite sub-$200, quartz-powered watch score a cool makeover from everyone's favorite menswear designer.

The Complete Buying Guide to Dyson Vacuums: Every Model Explained
complete buying guide to dyson vacuums gear patrol full lead
Chase Pellerin

From Dyson’s latest and greatest cordless vacuums to its older models, here’s everything you need to know about the biggest name in vacuums.

The Ford Ranger Could Bring Back an Old Name — But with a Big Change
ford ranger
Ford

And it sounds as 1990s as a thoroughly splattered "Double Dare" set.

