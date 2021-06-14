8 Great Dad Cars That Automotive Enthusiasts Can Still Appreciate
Yes, you need something roomier and more practical, but there's no need to go full-on Chevy Traverse.
Becoming a dad is the best time in a man's life — except when it comes to car buying. Practical concerns intrude upon that beautiful relationship between driver and machine. The next car will no doubt be roomier, less responsive and a little less fun than what came before...sort of like dad himself, if we're being honest.
But getting that family-friendly car does not mean you must go full-on Chevy Traverse or Chrysler Pacifica. There are still perfectly serviceable dad vehicles out there that manage to be cool and fun while meeting kid-porting specifications and not irreparably gouging their college funds.
Here are eight sensible dad cars for people who like cars.
What do dads like in cars? Mechanical reliability, resale value, a ton of cargo space and security in all weather conditions. That plus some serious off-road cred is the tried-and-true Toyota 4Runner.
Dads love value, often to the point of absurdity. The Kia Telluride is spacious, stylish and adventurous enough. Go all out with a luxury trim in the $40,000s. and it will look (and feel) like you spent $60,000-plus.
The Jeep Wrangler is perhaps the most capable off-roader out there and more popular than ever. Much of that is because Jeep stretched it to four doors and made it a quite serviceable family car. And hey, there's now a plug-in-hybrid version that can do EV-powered school runs.
The Subaru Outback practical, resilient and ready for anything, just like dad. And it's more adventurous than your average school parking lot crossover, especially with the new off-road-oriented Wilderness package.
The Ford F-150 is the cushy and cavernous two-row luxury SUV of your dreams, with the utility of a truck bed. Not ideal for urban parallel parking, but if you've got multiple kids, you've no doubt moved away from the city.
It was a good day for German manufacturers.
Owning a minivan can feel like the ultimate automotive capitulation. But if you have one, you need one — and the Toyota Sienna still feels a bit cool. A hybrid powerplant comes standard. So does all-wheel drive. You get a little JDM-styling with the bold front grille. Toyota even has a lift kit for it.
With a smooth ride, sumptuous interior and Bentley-on-a-budget looks, the Genesis GV80 is one of the most eye-catching family SUVs on the road, with a little more space than the sedan. There's the Top Safety Pick+ rating. And you got a better deal than the BMW X5 dad.
The Cadillac Escalade and GMC Yukon, while great, have become status symbols. The Suburban delivers the same formidability and three-row functionality while sporting a humble Chevy bow tie.
