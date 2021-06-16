Today in Gear: Your Daily Recap of Our Top Stories

Today in Gear is our daily roundup of all the latest product announcements, drops and deals. Comments or concerns? We’d love to hear from you at tig@gearpatrol.com .

RTIC vs. Yeti — Which Makes the Better Cooler? Michael Frank A cooler is a cooler, right? Well, wrong. And here's why. LEARN MORE

5 Reasons You — Yes, You — Should Care About the New Honda Civic Honda It's not the sexiest car we've driven this year. But it's better, and it offers damn good value. LEARN MORE

The 10 Best Watches Under $10,000 Courtesy Approaching five figures means in-house movements, exotic complications, and some of horology’s heaviest hitters. LEARN MORE

What Are the Best Kinds of Coffee Beans for Pour-Overs? Trade Coffee If you're going to put in the work for your coffee, you better get some good beans. LEARN MORE

What the Hell Is Small Batch Bourbon? Henry Phillips The words are stamped on all your favorite whiskeys; do they mean anything? LEARN MORE

The Best New Watches of 2021 Courtesy The year is kicking off strong with great new releases at the Watches and Wonders trade show. Here are our faves thus far. LEARN MORE

One of the Best Values in Dive Watches is Now the Perfect Size Courtesy Oris's signature Aquis dive watch has a new in-house movement and a comfortable 41.5mm case. LEARN MORE

Porsche Now Sells a Toned Down 911 GT3 for Introverts Porsche Love the 911 GT3 but find that huge wing to be a bit much? Porsche has you covered. LEARN MORE

The Analog Origins of the Apple Watch's Digital Crown Apple Traditional watches paved the way for today's wearable tech in more ways than you think. LEARN MORE

The Best Noise-Canceling Wireless Earbuds to Buy in 2021 Henry Phillips There are more wireless earbuds than ever before that have active noise cancellation. LEARN MORE

The Best Everyday Socks for Men Courtesy Several pairs of versatile socks that are easy to care for. LEARN MORE

These Are the 10 Hottest-Selling Cars in America Right Now Mercedes-Benz The Mercedes G-Class and Cadillac Escalade are flying off dealer lots right now. LEARN MORE

The Best Deodorants for Men Courtesy Still reaching for the same stick you’ve been using since middle school? It might be time to consider your options. LEARN MORE

With Its New Untethered Kit, Patagonia Reveals Its First Camping Stove Courtesy The brand is going deep on ultralight backcountry living. LEARN MORE

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io