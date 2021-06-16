Today in Gear: Your Daily Recap of Our Top Stories

Today's Top Stories
Today in Gear: The Best Coffees for Pour-Overs, a Porsche for Introverts & More

The best way to catch up on the day's most important product releases and stories.

By Gear Patrol
pour over trade coffee
Trade Coffee

Today in Gear is our daily roundup of all the latest product announcements, drops and deals. Comments or concerns? We’d love to hear from you at tig@gearpatrol.com.

RTIC vs. Yeti — Which Makes the Better Cooler?
rtic and yeti cooler
Michael Frank

A cooler is a cooler, right? Well, wrong. And here's why.

LEARN MORE

5 Reasons You — Yes, You — Should Care About the New Honda Civic
honda civic
Honda

It's not the sexiest car we've driven this year. But it's better, and it offers damn good value.

LEARN MORE

The 10 Best Watches Under $10,000
best watches under 10000
Courtesy

Approaching five figures means in-house movements, exotic complications, and some of horology’s heaviest hitters.

LEARN MORE

What Are the Best Kinds of Coffee Beans for Pour-Overs?
pour over trade coffee
Trade Coffee

If you're going to put in the work for your coffee, you better get some good beans.

LEARN MORE

What the Hell Is Small Batch Bourbon?
knob
Henry Phillips

The words are stamped on all your favorite whiskeys; do they mean anything?

LEARN MORE

The Best New Watches of 2021
watches
Courtesy

The year is kicking off strong with great new releases at the Watches and Wonders trade show. Here are our faves thus far.

LEARN MORE

One of the Best Values in Dive Watches is Now the Perfect Size
watch
Courtesy

Oris's signature Aquis dive watch has a new in-house movement and a comfortable 41.5mm case.

LEARN MORE

Porsche Now Sells a Toned Down 911 GT3 for Introverts
porsche 911 gt3 touring
Porsche

Love the 911 GT3 but find that huge wing to be a bit much? Porsche has you covered.

LEARN MORE

The Analog Origins of the Apple Watch's Digital Crown
apple watch se
Apple

Traditional watches paved the way for today's wearable tech in more ways than you think.

LEARN MORE

The Best Noise-Canceling Wireless Earbuds to Buy in 2021
airpods pro first look gear patrol lead full
Henry Phillips

There are more wireless earbuds than ever before that have active noise cancellation.

LEARN MORE

The Best Everyday Socks for Men
socks
Courtesy

Several pairs of versatile socks that are easy to care for.

LEARN MORE

These Are the 10 Hottest-Selling Cars in America Right Now
mercedes g class
Mercedes-Benz

The Mercedes G-Class and Cadillac Escalade are flying off dealer lots right now.

LEARN MORE

The Best Deodorants for Men
style
Courtesy

Still reaching for the same stick you’ve been using since middle school? It might be time to consider your options.

LEARN MORE

With Its New Untethered Kit, Patagonia Reveals Its First Camping Stove
two people cooking over a camping stove
Courtesy

The brand is going deep on ultralight backcountry living.

LEARN MORE

