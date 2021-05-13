These Are the 10 Fastest Selling Cars in America Right Now

What are the fastest-selling new cars in America? An iSeeCars.com study looked at the 1.3 million vehicles sold in America in April 2021 to find out. The average new car sits in a dealer lot for 48.3 days before selling. But some cars have a significantly faster turnaround. The Chevrolet Corvette Stingray is the fastest-selling car in America, spending an average of just 9.2 days on dealer lots. Close behind was the new Jeep Wrangler 4xe plug-in hybrid moving after 10.5 days.

