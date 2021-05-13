These Are the 10 Fastest Selling Cars in America Right Now
The C8 Corvette and the new Jeep Wrangler 4xe are flying off dealer lots right now.
What are the fastest-selling new cars in America? An iSeeCars.com study looked at the 1.3 million vehicles sold in America in April 2021 to find out. The average new car sits in a dealer lot for 48.3 days before selling. But some cars have a significantly faster turnaround. The Chevrolet Corvette Stingray is the fastest-selling car in America, spending an average of just 9.2 days on dealer lots. Close behind was the new Jeep Wrangler 4xe plug-in hybrid moving after 10.5 days.
Check out the full list of the 10 fastest-selling cars here.
Days to Sell: 9.2
Average Purchase Price: $87,390
Days to Sell: 10.5
Average Purchase Price: $57,161
Days to Sell: 12.6
Average Purchase Price: $44,723
Days to Sell: 12.8
Average Purchase Price: $39,285
Days to Sell: 13.4
Average Purchase Price: $49,348
Days to Sell: 13.7
Average Purchase Price: $43,983
Days to Sell: 13.9
Average Purchase Price: $99,970
Days to Sell: 13.9
Average Purchase Price: $40,368
Days to Sell: 15.0
Average Purchase Price: $37,682
Days to Sell: 15.5
Average Purchase Price: $75,204
