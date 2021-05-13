Today's Top Stories
1
Streetwear Collabs: More Powerful Than You’d Think
2
Why These Four Watches Make Excellent Gifts
3
The Best Men's Clothing and Shoes on Sale Now
4
Today's Best Deals: Online Deals to Shop Right Now
5
This Is the Ultimate Trail-Friendly Picnic Kit

These Are the 10 Fastest Selling Cars in America Right Now

The C8 Corvette and the new Jeep Wrangler 4xe are flying off dealer lots right now.

By Tyler Duffy
2021 jeep® wrangler rubicon 4xe
FCA US LLC

What are the fastest-selling new cars in America? An iSeeCars.com study looked at the 1.3 million vehicles sold in America in April 2021 to find out. The average new car sits in a dealer lot for 48.3 days before selling. But some cars have a significantly faster turnaround. The Chevrolet Corvette Stingray is the fastest-selling car in America, spending an average of just 9.2 days on dealer lots. Close behind was the new Jeep Wrangler 4xe plug-in hybrid moving after 10.5 days.

Check out the full list of the 10 fastest-selling cars here.

2020 chevrolet corvette stingray
Chevrolet
1 of 12
Chevrolet Corvette

Days to Sell: 9.2

Average Purchase Price: $87,390

READ OUR REVIEW

jeep wrangler 4xe phev plug in hybrid 2021
Will Sabel Courtney
2 of 12
Jeep Wrangler 4xe

Days to Sell: 10.5

Average Purchase Price: $57,161

READ OUR REVIEW

2020 kia telluride review gear patrol ambience2 slide 4
Kia
3 of 12
Kia Telluride

Days to Sell: 12.6

Average Purchase Price: $44,723

READ OUR REVIEW

hyundai santa fe hybrid
Hyundai
4 of 12
Hyundai Santa Fe Hybrid

Days to Sell: 12.8

Average Purchase Price: $39,285

LEARN MORE

lexus is 350
Lexus
5 of 12
Lexus IS 350

Days to Sell: 13.4

Average Purchase Price: $49,348

LEARN MORE

all new f 150 limited in smoked quartz tinted clearcoat
Ford
6 of 12
These Are the 16 Best Cars to Buy in 2021

Kelley Blue Book has revealed the best cars to buy awards for 2021. The results may surprise you.

LEARN MORE

rav 4 prime
Toyota
7 of 12
Toyota RAV4 Prime

Days to Sell: 13.7

Average Purchase Price: $43,983

READ OUR REVIEW

2021 cadillac escalade
Cadillac
8 of 12
Cadillac Escalade

Days to Sell: 13.9

Average Purchase Price: $99,970

READ OUR REVIEW

kia carnival
Kia
9 of 12
Kia Carnival

Days to Sell: 13.9

Average Purchase Price: $40,368

LEARN MORE

4 great off roaders you should never buy used gear patrol toyota tacoma
Toyota
10 of 12
Toyota Tacoma

Days to Sell: 15.0

Average Purchase Price: $37,682

READ OUR REVIEW

gmc yukon denali 2021
GMC
11 of 12
GMC Yukon

Days to Sell: 15.5

Average Purchase Price: $75,204

READ OUR REVIEW

all terrain tires
Gear Patrol
12 of 12
The Best All-Terrain Tires Money Can Buy

Because you should give your 4Runner or Gladiator the fancy rubber it deserves.

LEARN MORE

Next
What You Need to Know About the New Land Cruiser
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io
More From News & Product Releases
Meet the SUV That Will Define Subaru's Future
Dyson Completely Revamped Its Air Purifiers
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Help Your Skin (Literally) Shine Like Gold
BMW's New Car Release Plans May Have Leaked
Porsche Will Now Build Your Bespoke Dream Car
It's Quartz, Yes, but This Is No Beater GMT Watch
Adidas and Allbirds' Collaborative Sneaker Is Here
A Legendary Brewer Has Brewed Beer After 10 Years
Is Ford Planning an Electric Bronco?
The Most Affordable Alternatives to AirPods Pro