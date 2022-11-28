Today in Gear is our daily roundup of all the latest product announcements, drops and news from Gear Patrol Studios.
Hello, Cyber Monday! It’s time to shop and save on everything you’ll want to gift and plenty of gear you’ve had your own eye on. Start on our full Cyber Monday collection page for a list of every worthwhile deal we’ve highlighted – shop roundups designed around everything from watches to outdoor gear and beyond. Plus, stellar deals on some of our favorite 2022 gear and brands – like REI, Sonos and "The Best Weed Vape" – so make sure to scroll down to secure the rarest discounts of the season. Today we’re taking a look at a new running shoe from On, an upcycled bag collection and sustainable speakers. This is Today in Gear.
Today in Gear is our daily roundup of all the latest product announcements, drops and news from Gear Patrol Studios. Send your most pressing product questions to tig@gearpatrol.com.
It’s obvious to see that the DELTA 2 is a reliable, portable power station – but it’s so much more than that. The device is an essential part of every emergency, road trip or off-grid gear kit. If your electricity is knocked out, the Ecoflow DELTA 2 is equipped to immediately provide your home with power security. It's designed to power 90 percent of appliances and boasts a super fast charging time (reaching 80 percent power in just 50 minutes). Off-grid, the DELTA 2 can charge via solar in just a few hours. Whether you’re using the device to bring your campsite to life or brainstorming the best way to transform your backyard, the possibilities are endless.
SHOP NOW
The brand’s new lineup of packs and panniers are made from tents and banners that were previously "used at some of the country’s most iconic endurance events." Now, these rugged outdoor fabrics provide the perfect canvas for the brand’s new Pioneer 8 Hip Pack ($60), Davis Daypack ($145), Gladstone Grocery Pannier ($85) and Micro Pannier ($100). Equipped with highly water-resistant vinyl and vinyl mesh, these upcycled bags are great for hauling gear through any weather and are expected to save over half a ton of waste from entering landfills this year.
This new limited edition Cloudaway ‘Smoky Quartz’ ($140) arrives on the heels of On’s previous Lumos collection, which offered fans a varied lineup of technical running garments. Released as part of the brand’s Hidden Gems collection, the sneaker boasts a re-engineered heel hold, an upper made of recycled materials and what On calls "next-level grip" thanks to its CloudTec material paired with the brand's Zero Gravity foam. Thanks to a synthetic suede mudguard, fans can hit the trail in any weather, while a slip-on design (and toggle lacing) allows for a more breathable fit.
Over the years, House of Marley has maintained a strong focus on sustainable materials and partnered with One Tree Planted to plant over 220,000 trees. Its newest speakers build on that focus and feature the brand’s signature solid bamboo detailing. Built from FSC-certified wood, recyclable aluminum and plastic, the Get Together 2 ($250) and Get Together 2 Mini ($170) are the newest additions to the brand’s Get Together family. Currently on sale for Cyber Monday, both speakers are equipped with an added "multi pair function" to play up to three speakers in sync.
Released as part of the brand’s Holiday ‘22 Collection, Stüssy’s new Micro Ripstop Down Pants ($250) are the one comfy pair of pants to rule them all. Equipped with a shock cord waistband and velcro side tabs, the pants are also lined on either side with zippers (for quick adjustments and added breathability). Made with 100 percent nylon and filled with 90 percent down/10 percent feathers, you’ll reach for these on a cold, cold winter day. Plus, they’re now available in three colorways (orange, bone and black) and are sure to impress anyone in-the-know.