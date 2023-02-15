Today in Gear: The Best New Releases to Know

Today in Gear is our daily roundup of all the latest product announcements, drops and news from Gear Patrol Studios.
All that preparation and anticipation for Valentine’s Day, and now it’s… Wednesday. It’s easy to feel a little underwhelmed, but there are plenty of good things out there to cheer you up. For example, ski season is in full swing, and we know just the place to go for primo conditions without the crowds. Or maybe a staycation is what you’re after—in that case, this weekend is a great time to upgrade your mattress for hotel-like comfort. Just need something good to read? Get your daily dose of style inspo with our primer on this year’s watch trends.
There’s also plenty of new gear and apparel to add to your wishlist. Today, we’re digging into a new shoe designed for walking, a folding bike that doesn’t compromise on performance, a thoughtfully designed backpack, and more.
There is a reason this is the go-to knife for the military, first responders, and defense carry users. Easy to carry and fast opening, the F1 Alpha is a hard and rugged knife capable of the most challenging environments. The knife is equipped with a highly functional 3.1” titanium-treated D2 steel blade coated in titanium for high wear resistance and hardness and sharpness. Plus, with an ergonomic G10 and Carbon Fiber handle, this knife ensures superior strength comfort and grip when you need it most. Tekto is offering GP readers 15 percent off with code GEAR15 below.
There are performance shoes for running on pavement, hiking on trails, and sprinting around a track, but what about plain old walking? The new Keen WK400 is built for the simple act of ambulating, and its design is the product of thorough research on how the human body moves when walking. It includes features like an embedded midsole plate and a rocker sole shape to create a supportive fit and promote the natural walking motion of your feet. All that tech comes together to create a “completely revolutionary walking experience,” according to the brand. Maybe there’s more to walking than we thought?
The latest creation in the years-long partnership between British cycling apparel brand CHPT3 and British folding bike manufacturer Brompton goes on sale tonight: It’s the Brompton x CHPT3 4th Edition, a souped-up folding bike that’s built for speed. Designed with input from former professional tour cyclist David Millar, this limited-edition bike has been stripped down—there are no fenders or front luggage rack — and upgraded with a titanium fork and rear triangle for reduced weight (it’s over three pounds lighter than a normal Brompton). A four-speed drivetrain helps you power up hills, and it comes with a frame bag for storing essentials. Time to nab some KOMs on your commute.
Able Carry is growing its lineup of backpacks with the new Daily Plus Backpack, a 21-liter pack with a sleek design and lots of storage for your everyday essentials. A minimalist exterior opens up into a smartly organized interior that includes a laptop pocket (it can swallow an iPad or most 16-inch laptops) and multiple sleeves for notebooks and pens. It also includes a dedicated “tucked” pocket for carrying a water bottle. The Daily Plus is constructed with durable X-Pac and ripstop nylon fabrics, and molded cushioning makes it comfortable to wear, even when loaded up with all your gear.
We’re already fans of Duer’s functional and fashionable lineup of clothing, and the new Dura Soft Midweight Premium Tee is another highlight. Think of it like a slightly heavier-weight version of the Only Tee — a perfect option for layering or wearing on its own. Raglan sleeves provide good freedom of movement, and the blend of pima cotton, Lyocell, and nylon creates a soft feel against the skin with good durability and moisture-wicking properties, too.