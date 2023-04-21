Today in Gear: End Your Week Here

Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.
The adidas x National Geographic collection that first surfaced in March is finally coming to American soil. Last month, a suite of eye-catching styles dropped with Nat Geo’s iconic yellow and black detailing, but somehow, only offered in Bahrain. Nevertheless, that didn’t stop fans from clocking the collection, and images of the comfy tees and graphic print tracksuits surfaced all over the internet. Now, fans can explore the full collection on adidas’ site, where styles will be available for purchase beginning April 28.
Today we’re taking a look at an accessible tourbillon watch, Lifestraw’s newest water bottle and a pair of denim pants from The North Face.
Traditionally ‘tourbillon watches’ tote some of the heftiest price points because the namesake escapement is an (admittedly overly) complicated piece of technology. Most Swiss-made examples start at around $40,000. Now, CODE41 has unveiled its own version — assembled entirely in Switzerland — for just $9,598. Currently available for pre-order, the T360 Tourbillon features a type of tourbillon, case design and color palette that were all voted in by the brand’s community. To learn more about the innovative process, check out the full spiel at the link below.
Cuffed beanies, slouchy beanies and watch caps have all become common staples in the world of menswear accessories; and in recent years, fisherman styles have popped up everywhere. Now, Norse Projects has teamed up with Le Minor to take this one step further, creating a capsule of nautical styles that offers not one, but three sea-worthy beanies. Each wool style is available for $100, and crafted thanks in part to Le Minor, who is currently celebrating their 100th anniversary. The beanies are complemented by a suite of matching long-sleeve tees, all striped down for a day on the wharf.
Lifestraw, known for producing life-saving backcountry gear, just dropped a new water bottle designed to filter out ‘99.999999% of bacteria, 99.999% of parasites, 99.999% of microplastics, silt, sand and cloudiness’ in any water. To make that happen, the brand packed its advanced two-stage filter into two builds: a lightweight BPA-free plastic bottle and a double-walled, insulated stainless steel version. While yes, the bottle can provide a life-saving, last minute gulp from rivers and streams; it’s also a great product to keep when traveling, especially outside of the country. Now available in nine colors for $45-$65, this is about to become your go-to water bottle.
Rux just dropped a 70L Collapsible Tote Bag ($298) in four great colors. The weatherproof tote is designed to fill like a box and then collapse once empty. Its rugged build means you can bring it anywhere, while clear side windows make it easy to keep track of what’s inside. The bag is easy to wash (just spray it down with a hose), and boasts versatile lash points so you can strap it down anywhere. Plus, it’s protected by Rux’s lifetime warranty so you can truck it out for every adventure.
Technically classified as ‘Denim Pants’ ($237), these dark indigo-dyed, 100 percent cotton trousers are equipped with an ultra wide leg for a super relaxed fit. An adjustable buckle belt makes it easy to lock in your preferred sizing, while a cropped leg leaves plenty of room to show off your favorite kicks. The pants also come with a series of pockets — including two zipped back pockets, two standard side pockets and two snap-button pockets that conceal their own secret zip pockets. So go ahead, throw them on and leave your backpack at home, there’s nothing you can’t fit in these.