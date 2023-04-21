Today in Gear: End Your Week Here

The adidas x National Geographic collection that first surfaced in March is finally coming to American soil. Last month, a suite of eye-catching styles dropped with Nat Geo’s iconic yellow and black detailing, but somehow, only offered in Bahrain. Nevertheless, that didn’t stop fans from clocking the collection, and images of the comfy and graphic print surfaced all over the internet. Now, fans can explore on adidas’ site, where styles will be available for purchase beginning April 28.

Today we’re taking a look at an accessible tourbillon watch, Lifestraw’s newest water bottle and a pair of denim pants from The North Face.

