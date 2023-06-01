Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.
Today in Gear: Get These On Your Radar
Today in Gear is our daily roundup of all the latest product announcements, drops and news from Gear Patrol Studios.
Happy June and happy 21 days to summer ... but who's counting? If your summer is synonymous with the beach, hiking and BBQ, check out our guides to help you secure the right gear ahead of your adventures. From the best grills to the best waterproof sandals you can hike in, we have you covered.
Today we’re taking a look at a bombproof backpack, HOKA's new trainer and some seriously good-looking sunnies. This is Today in Gear.
Today in Gear is our daily roundup of all the latest product announcements, drops and news from Gear Patrol Studios. Send your most pressing product questions to tig@gearpatrol.com.
HOKA’s new trainer, the TC 1.0, is a urban-ready style that is perfect for exploring a new city or just doing everyday errands. Crafted with a breathable mesh upper, the TC 1.0 is designed to provide a protective cushion while maintaining a responsive toe-off for when you want to go faster.
The Lecia Q3 just dropped and the digital 35mm camera delivers amazing image quality in virtually any kind of lighting. But don't let its size fool you — it is as capable as it is compact. Whether you're planning to take stills or videos, this is a summer must-have for capturing memories.
Crafted from heavy-duty, premium-grade materials, the Vault Waterproof Adventure Duffel Bag from Uncharted Supply Co. promises to protect your gear during any adventure. Whether you plan to spend the summer on the water or off-roading in a truck, you will have peace of mind knowing your gear is safe.
The Indosole Men’s Slides have been enhanced for additional comfort this season. Designed to transition seamlessly from a work-at-home lifestyle to an around-town adventure, you can go pretty much anywhere in these stylish slides. The signature recycled tire soles offer a secure grip and easy stride, so you can go further in comfort.
Jacques Marie Mage has teamed up with Jeff Goldblum to launch a collection of sunglasses. Equal parts quirky and refined, these sunglasses capture Goldblum's essence. The rectangular glasses have a low profile and are seriously good looking. Available in four colorways, secure a pair of these limited-edition sunglasses below.