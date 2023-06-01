Today's Top Stories
1
The Best Memorial Day Deals
2
This Summer, It’s Time to Grill Bigger and Better
3
How Baking Soda Can Help Your Running Performance
4
The 2024 Toyota Tacoma: What You Need to Know
5
Swap Four Wheels for Two On the Blue Ridge Parkway

Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.

Today in Gear: Get These On Your Radar

Today in Gear is our daily roundup of all the latest product announcements, drops and news from Gear Patrol Studios.

By Nancy O'connor
today in gear june 1 2023 indosole men’s slide in leaf
Indosole

Happy June and happy 21 days to summer ... but who's counting? If your summer is synonymous with the beach, hiking and BBQ, check out our guides to help you secure the right gear ahead of your adventures. From the best grills to the best waterproof sandals you can hike in, we have you covered.

Today we’re taking a look at a bombproof backpack, HOKA's new trainer and some seriously good-looking sunnies. This is Today in Gear.

Today in Gear is our daily roundup of all the latest product announcements, drops and news from Gear Patrol Studios. Send your most pressing product questions to tig@gearpatrol.com.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
HOKA’s New Lifestyle Shoe Is Here
hoka sneakers
HOKA

HOKA’s new trainer, the TC 1.0, is a urban-ready style that is perfect for exploring a new city or just doing everyday errands. Crafted with a breathable mesh upper, the TC 1.0 is designed to provide a protective cushion while maintaining a responsive toe-off for when you want to go faster.

SHOP NOW

The Leica Q3 Is a Serious Upgrade
leica q3 camera in black
Leica

The Lecia Q3 just dropped and the digital 35mm camera delivers amazing image quality in virtually any kind of lighting. But don't let its size fool you — it is as capable as it is compact. Whether you're planning to take stills or videos, this is a summer must-have for capturing memories.

SHOP NOW

The Only Summer Adventure Duffel You Need
man carrying uncharted supply co the vault waterproof adventure duffel bag in black
Huckberry

Crafted from heavy-duty, premium-grade materials, the Vault Waterproof Adventure Duffel Bag from Uncharted Supply Co. promises to protect your gear during any adventure. Whether you plan to spend the summer on the water or off-roading in a truck, you will have peace of mind knowing your gear is safe.

SHOP NOW

These Slides Are Made from Recycled Tires
indosole men’s slide in leaf
Indosole

The Indosole Men’s Slides have been enhanced for additional comfort this season. Designed to transition seamlessly from a work-at-home lifestyle to an around-town adventure, you can go pretty much anywhere in these stylish slides. The signature recycled tire soles offer a secure grip and easy stride, so you can go further in comfort.

SHOP NOW

Jacques Marie Mage x Jeff Goldblum Collab
jacques marie mage jeff sunglasses
Jacques Marie Mage

Jacques Marie Mage has teamed up with Jeff Goldblum to launch a collection of sunglasses. Equal parts quirky and refined, these sunglasses capture Goldblum's essence. The rectangular glasses have a low profile and are seriously good looking. Available in four colorways, secure a pair of these limited-edition sunglasses below.

SHOP NOW

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Sponsored
Today in Gear: What’s New and Notable
Built Like Motorcycles, Volcon’s E-Bikes Rock
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Today in Gear: Start Your Week Here
This Summer, It’s Time to Grill Bigger and Better
Today in Gear: End Your Week Here
Reimagine Breathable Innerwear with UNIQLO
Today in Gear: Get These On Your Radar
Luminox’ New Heavy Duty Watches are Military Ready
Today in Gear: Your Gear World Briefing
Get a Tailored Suit or Tux Without Leaving Home