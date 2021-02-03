This Off-Road Camper Van Is Practically a Rolling Ski Lodge

Want to bring some ski lodge charm to your next roaming vacation? Flowcamper has just what you're looking for. The German camper van builder has just unveiled the Casper, which not only offers a flexible floor plan and off-road capability, but also makes excellent use of wood. Nordic spruce, in fact, if you want to get specific.
The Casper floor plan features a fixed, L-shaped kitchenette on the front driver's side. There are two child car seat-compatible rear seats that fold away; they can also be removed entirely to create gear storage for surfboards or other items.
The bed lays out over the interior, and can be raised at the head and foot to form a sofa. The Casper can be optioned with a fold-out roof that offers a sun terrace and an additional sleeping compartment. You can also opt for a roof rack and a great rooftop tent.
Flowcamper
You can mod the Casper out for some mild overlanding with all-wheel-drive, an upgraded off-road chassis and all-terrain tires. An off-the-grid package adds solar power and a 90-Ah lithium-ion battery pack.
Pricing is yet to be announced on the Flowcamper site. But according to New Atlas, the Flowcamper will cost a little under €53,000 — which converts to about $63,000 at the present exchange rate. The Casper build is also compatible with the Mercedes Vito, which is sold in America as the Metris. However, there do not appear to be plans to offer it in the U.S., at least so far. Fortunately, if you are looking for a great custom camper van build, there's no shortage of excellent domestic options.
Cooler season is going to be upon us before we know it, so snag one while its cheap. This pack from Hydro Flask has fully welded seams making it leakproof and can keep cold for 48 hours thanks to its advanced soft insulation.
This smart task lamp is designed to simulate natural daylight to ease the strain on your eyes. It also auto adjusts to natural light that already exists in your space and dims as the day goes on to help keep your body in its normal rhythm.
This nearly matches the lowest price we've seen on Apple's premium AirPods. Competition is now fierce in this headphone category, but the quick pairing and native integration with Apple devices still makes the AirPods Pro tough to beat.
Breville makes some of our favorite coffee machines; we ranked this as our Step Up pick for 2021. We love this one for its easy-to-use interface and attention to detail. Every cup you make will be dialed in just how you like it.
These sell out just about every time Huckberry puts them back up on the site, so it is super rare to get them on sale. Featuring Half Dome, Denali, Mt. Rainer, and Mt. Whitney, these are a great gift or addition to your own glass collection.
Sony's latest and greatest, the WH-1000XM4 features Active Noise Cancelling, an unreal 30 hours of battery life, touch sensor buttons, and wearing detection that pauses playback when they are removed. This is one of the best prices we've seen on this set of headphones.
Originally a tennis shoe in the 80s, the Killshot 2 has become one of Nike's most coveted kicks. After years of only being available through J.Crew, they are now available in multiple colorways directly from Nike. They sell out almost every time they go on sale, so act fast to get yourself a pair.
So you've heard of leggings, but have you heard of mineral-infused leggings? These use a fabric infused with minerals that absorb the energy you create and reflect it back to you, helping your endurance. Of course, they're also damn good at their main job: keeping you warm.
This handsome leather wireless charger charges two devices without any dead zones thanks to Courant's 5-coil array. This is excellent for a living room, office, or any shared space where more than one device needs to be charged at a time.
This heavyweight flannel is made from 100 percent organic cotton, so you can be sure that you're not only getting a high-quality flannel from the legends at Patagonia, but you're also shopping responsibly.
Is it art? Is it a tv? It is both. The Frame TV from Samsung doubles as wall art when it is off, removing the television eye sore from your home's aesthetic. Ultra thin, these TVs blend in with other furniture and decor while still providing everything you'd want from a QLED Smart TV.
Patagonia's Black Hole Duffel is one of the best packs around, so whenever it is on sale, we jump at the chance to snag one. The 55 liter iteration is a versatile size ready for a weekend away or an extended trip.
Tax season is upon us. You've probably been eyeballing your W-2s or 1099s in the past few weeks, cringing at the idea of diving in. TurboTax can make that a little bit easier for you, ensuring that you get as much back as possible.
To get the deal you have to buy two, but, in this case, doubling up is ideal. Not only does it sanitize your phone without liquid or heat, but it charges your phone while it is doing it. This makes it perfect for your bedside, home desk, or kitchen counter.
Micro fleece is lightweight and versatile, making this pullover an excellent piece to layer with deep into winter, top off your fit when it is warming back up, or even throw on for days working at home.
W&P Design makes stylish alternatives to single-use plastics, including this handsome travel mug. Crafted from durable ceramic and wrapped with silicone, this mug stays cool to the touch and is more durable than a standard ceramic mug.
These Bose headphones are some of Gear Patrol's favorite noise-cancelling headphones of the past year, owing to excellent design and top notch sound quality. One of our favorite features is the ability to choose from 11 different noise-cancellation settings.
This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io