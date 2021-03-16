It's probably no surprise to hear that the Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 392 is one of the cars we can't wait to drive in 2021. A 470-horsepower V8-powered Wrangler that can, in stock form, accelerate from 0 to 60 mph in 4.5 seconds yet still tangle with some of the gnarliest off-road trails in America sounds absolutely bonkers.

Now, as the longtail trickle of news about this Jeep finally winds down and we get ready to drive it, we finally have two of the last puzzle pieces of information about the car. And, well...the power output won't be the only part of this vehicle that feels decadent.

One puzzle piece has the price point. Well, turns out we were right: the Rubicon 392 will be incredibly expensive for a Wrangler. It will start with a suggested MSRP of $73,500, which becomes $74,995 after the destination charge. That's before you add any options from the dealer or the aftermarket.

That price is around $20,000 more than the next most expensive Wrangler, the High Altitude 4xe plug-in hybrid. And while the Rubicon 392 does pack a powerful 6.4-liter V8, that's also the same engine Dodge will sell you in a Charger Scat Pack for $41,000.

The other puzzle piece is fuel economy. Jeep has been making great strides toward becoming a greener brand, with the plug-in hybrid Wrangler 4xe hitting dealers and the Magneto EV concept coming soon. But the Wrangler Rubicon 392 will provide a decisive counterpoint to that narrative. The EPA rates it at an especially thirsty 13 mpg city, 17 mpg highway and 14 mpg combined.

For perspective, that's more efficient than another Stellantis product, the Ram TRX, which earns a (classic) Hummer-esque 10 mpg city. But it's also the same rating as the outgoing Toyota Land Cruiser, which is renowned for being woefully fuel-efficient for the times.

While we have no doubt the Wrangler Rubicon 392 will be crazy fun, you're going to pay for every bit of that fun at the dealer...and the pump.

LEARN MORE

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io