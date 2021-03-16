It's probably no surprise to hear that the Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 392 is one of the cars we can't wait to drive in 2021. A 470-horsepower V8-powered Wrangler that can, in stock form, accelerate from 0 to 60 mph in 4.5 seconds yet still tangle with some of the gnarliest off-road trails in America sounds absolutely bonkers.
Now, as the longtail trickle of news about this Jeep finally winds down and we get ready to drive it, we finally have two of the last puzzle pieces of information about the car. And, well...the power output won't be the only part of this vehicle that feels decadent.
That price is around $20,000 more than the next most expensive Wrangler, the High Altitude 4xe plug-in hybrid. And while the Rubicon 392 does pack a powerful 6.4-liter V8, that's also the same engine Dodge will sell you in a Charger Scat Pack for $41,000.
The other puzzle piece is fuel economy. Jeep has been making great strides toward becoming a greener brand, with the plug-in hybrid Wrangler 4xe hitting dealers and the Magneto EV concept coming soon. But the Wrangler Rubicon 392 will provide a decisive counterpoint to that narrative. The EPA rates it at an especially thirsty 13 mpg city, 17 mpg highway and 14 mpg combined.
