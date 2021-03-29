It's no exaggeration to say that the upcoming Mercedes-Benz EQS is one of our most anticipated vehicles to drive in 2021. It is, after all, Mercedes-Benz's all-new electric flagship sedan, based on the stunning Vision EQS concept. Now, though, we're even more excited — because Mercedes has revealed more images and information ahead of the full reveal, including shots of the interior.

Mercedes opted for peak touchscreen with this car, blowing away also-rans like the Cadillac Escalade and Byton M-Byte with a flowing 56-inch continuous hyperscreen display (which is actually several screens incorporated into one). It's actually easier to measure the vast expanse in square feet — 2.6 of them, to be exact.

The expanded display allows Mercedes to use a "zero-layer" concept, allowing you to not hunt through menus for essential information, but rather using AI to suggest features you might want to access at any given time. (For example, if you usually turn on the massaging seats driving to work on Wednesdays, it'll suggest that automatically after a while.)

The EQS also brings the noise, so to speak, using its Burmester surround sound system. The car will have two soundscapes —think virtual powertrain noises at launch, "Silver Wave" and "Vivid Flux," which can be cycled between or disabled. It will have aura sounds when you approach the car to open and exit and lock it.The EQS will also get curated Energizing Nature and Energizing Comfort sounds to relax you; no word from Merc about whether you'll be able to target a wide range of fart noises like in a Tesla, but we kind of doubt it.

Mercedes is also bringing the fragrance. Not only does it pack a HEPA filter that uses activated charcoal to filter out sulfur dioxide, nitrous oxide and odors, Mercedes says the top trim level will have a bespoke fragrance called No. 6 Mood Linen. (They say it has notes of fig.)

And Lest you think Mercedes forgot the sense of touch, the touchscreen will use haptic feedback to give the sensation you're using buttons — which, apparently, was preferable to just having buttons. The seats will offer 10 different massage functions, including "hot stone" functionality.

But if interior opulence doesn;'t get you excited, maybe this will: Mercedes says the EQS will have a drag coefficient of just 0.20 Cd, making it the world's most aerodynamic production car. That should help it yield an impressive EV range, but we'll have to wait a little longer to find that out.

