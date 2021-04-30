Enter to Win a Porsche Taycan Turbo S, Help People in Need

Porsche's most iconic car is the 911, but Porsche's most futuristic — and arguably most impressive — new car on sale today is the Taycan Turbo S, the range-topper for the brand's new fleet of electric cars. The Taycan Turbo S delivers 616 horsepower under normal conditions, and up to 750 horsepower and 774 lb-ft of torque with "overboost" activated; it can accelerate from 0-60 mph in just 2.6 seconds using launch control and hit a top speed of 161 mph.

And it does all that without using a drop of gas in a car you can take multiple kids to school in comfortably. How impressive is the Taycan Turbo S? Porsche unabashedly describes the car as a "sedan" on its website.

The knock on the Taycan Turbo S is its range, which the EPA rates for just 201 miles. But real-world testing showed the car comes far closer to the Tesla Model S] than the EPA numbers suggest. Even if you take the 201 miles at face value, that's still more than enough to cover most suburban driving.

If you want to win a Porsche Taycan Turbo S and help out a great cause, you can enter this Omaze sweepstakes to benefit the GEANCO Foundation. Every donation supports their work on health and education initiatives in Nigeria. GEANCO Foundation activities include surgical missions, maternal and infant health programs, supplying schools and providing scholarships for young women who are victims of terrorism and gender inequality.

And bcause the Taycan Turbo S isn't not quite enough all by itself, we should also note the grand prize includes an additional $20,000 cash and an additional payment to help offset taxes related to the car.

