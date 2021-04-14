Today's Top Stories
1
How Much Tech Is Too Much Tech?
2
Here's What Runners Think of HOKA's Latest Shoe
3
The Best Men's Clothing and Shoes on Sale Now
4
Today's Best Deals: Online Deals to Shop Right Now
5
These Sunglasses Are Perfect for Summer

5 Porsche Concepts We're Glad Didn't Become Production Cars

Porsche stays more true to its core identity than most brands, but these ideas could have taken the company in different, unsettling directions.

By Tyler Duffy
porsche cayenne cabriolet concept
Porsche

Concept cars run quite the gamut of plausibility. Some belong purely in the idea realm; others are previews of soon-to-be production cars; still other concepts can float an idea a manufacturer might consider building at some point; and some are just exceedingly weird.

Part of Porsche's success over the years has been sticking to a core lineup of sports cars (and crossovers that drive like their sports cars). But there were a few ideas over the decades that, if pursued, could have taken the famed German brand in a different and possibly unsettling direction.

Here are five ideas we're glad Porsche didn't advance to the production stage.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Porsche 911 B17 (1969)

The 911 is great, of course....but what if Porsche could make it a bit more practical? Italian design firm Pininfarina attempted that in the late 1960s with the B17. It was a 911 stretched to create a luxurious rear seat that could fit adults.

Luckily, Porsche wisely recognized the proportions were off, and stuck a pin in that idea for the next few decades.

Porsche Tapiro (1970)

Legendary Italian car designer Giorgetto Giugiaro, the creator of the Mk1 VW Golf, designed the Porsche Tapiro in 1970. While cars like the Porsche 356 and 911 feel timeless. The Tapiro was very much of its time, what with its wedge-shaped design and double gull-wing doors.

Some of this design would end up in Giugiaro's Lotus Espirit, which a fine car...but not a Porsche. And if the Tapiro and Mk1 Golf mated, you would get the Delorean DMC-12, another Giugiaro joint.

Porsche FLA (1973)

What if Porsche decided to be Toyota? That was the basic premise of the FLA concept, which was designed for maximum component longevity over a 20-year lifespan.

Certain improvements from the FLA made their way to the 911, but we're glad Porsche did not start building sensible hatchbacks that sought to eliminate the human from the gear-changing process.

Porsche C88 (1994)

If there was a way to make money in the early-to-mid 1990s, cash-strapped Porsche considered it. They built V8 sedans for Mercedes, and they also built the C88 — a concept for a Chinese government program intended to be a low-cost economy car for Chinese (and potentially other) markets. The car would have been built in China and sported no Porsche badging. But still.

Porsche Cayenne Cabriolet (2002)

Before the Cayenne Coupe, there was the Cayenne Cabriolet concept. Porsche converted a Cayenne into a two-door, almost Speedster-like convertible. The company was ahead of the curve on the exceptionally niche trend line that led to the Nissan Murano Crosscabriolet and the Range Rover Evoque convertible.

Truth be told, we live in fear that Porsche will revisit this in four-door form, but that people will buy it...and we'll all have to pretend it's normal.

The Porsche 911 Turbo Could Be the Last Car You'd Ever Need
porsche 911 turbo s omaze
Omaze

Stupendously quick, incredibly fun and remarkably usable, the 911 Turbo is about as close as you can find to a perfect car.

LEARN MORE

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Used & Vintage Cars
The Best Used Cars You Can Buy
The Best Cars You Can Buy for Less Than $20,000
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
This Auction Site Will Pay You to Sell Your Car
5 Fun Used Stick Shift for Under $10,000
The Best Used Car for $23,000? The Genesis G80
The Best Used Cars You'd Actually Want to Own
5 Vintage Roadsters That Are Still Very Affordable
This Vintage Chevy K5 Blazer Is Stunning
The Best Used Cars You Can Buy for Under $10,000
Check Out This Drool-Worthy Custom Ferrari Wagon